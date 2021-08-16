Ode to Education

Submitted by Paula Sealy

It looks like a turnstile
Could be real useful
In the admin section
Down by the river.

All the Payne may cause Elsie
To turn in her grave.
Education can ‘give’ you a Complex
People are now saying.

Rudder-less and Price-y
There is also less Joy.
Never mind this was
To be the Best of times.

The Shepherd is quiet
And the Redman is silent.
The unions are mute
And teachers cuffuffled.

Let Dr. Archer know
As she comes to the crease
That doctorates don’t save anybody
From becoming M.I.A.

Dr. Morris take fresh guard.
Bobby can no longer
Pull rank and call a big shot.
All it is now is stress and more pressure.

Whether or not Colin
Takes over the wheel
He could pray to St. Stephen
The reins could still go to Dr. Browne

Principals Parris and Saul are retired,
Looking at the flames being fanned.
After extinguishing the fire of 2011,
In 2021, it is all burning down.

  • David
    August 16, 2021 4:57 AM

    BUT wants clarity on education chief

    President of the Barbados Union of Teachers (BUT), Pedro Shepherd, is calling for clarity from Minister of Education Santia Bradshaw on how the new Chief Education Officer has been selected.
    The Sunday Sun has received reports, which are still to be officially confirmed by the ministry, that deputy principal of Erdiston Teachers’ Training College, Dr Ramona Bradshaw, will be taking up the post in which Joy Adamson has been acting for more than two years.
    Neither the minister nor Adamson could be reached for comment, and it is not yet clear if the tenure of the new Chief Education Officer will be on a contract basis.
    However, Shepherd said it was important that the ministry cleared the air on how the selection process was undertaken as it raised several questions. He added that people within the teaching service saw the post as the pinnacle so the criteria must be transparent.
    “I think clarity is urgently needed because the teachers of Barbados deserve to know what the rules are and the same goes for those who applied for the position. I also believe that the person who was holding the office for about two years and nine months also deserves to know.”
    Regrading process
    The BUT president said he had serious concerns about the regrading process within the teaching service, arguing that experience now seemed to be undervalued. He said that this was likely to be a disincentive for people to remain in the teaching service for a long time.
    “People in the teaching service would have been seeing this position as an elevation and this is something that we have to look at because we have a system now where people are going into positions based on interviews and academic qualifications.
    “These persons often do not get the kind of respect that their office carries and this is something that we have to look at,” said Shepherd, adding this was posing serious
    challenges throughout the Public Service.
    “We have to really look seriously at whether we will continue with the interview process and overlook people who are senior because I don’t think that there is anything that could beat experience, not even degrees and master’s degrees.
    “The challenge that we have in education is that the recent regrading now states that you must have a master’s degree to be a principal and it does not matter which discipline.
    “So a person with a master’s degree in civil engineering and little teaching experience qualifies to be a principal ahead of a teacher with a first degree in education and many years of experience.” (CLM)

    Source: Nation

  • David
    August 16, 2021 5:03 AM

    Too much partisan politics. We have a history of appointing heads of the BUT to senior positions at the ministry. Breaking the practice is Pedro Shepherd, he should ask himself why.The practice of not appointing the best persons to the job is coming back to bite the country given the importance of a relevant/fit for purpose education system. Some have been asking for example if a chief education officer grounded in primary school experience possess the holistic experience to guide education policy. The get in a room and through non-scientific methods select senior teachers.

