Ode to Education

Submitted by Paula Sealy

It looks like a turnstile

Could be real useful

In the admin section

Down by the river.

All the Payne may cause Elsie

To turn in her grave.

Education can ‘give’ you a Complex

People are now saying.

Rudder-less and Price-y

There is also less Joy.

Never mind this was

To be the Best of times.

The Shepherd is quiet

And the Redman is silent.

The unions are mute

And teachers cuffuffled.

Let Dr. Archer know

As she comes to the crease

That doctorates don’t save anybody

From becoming M.I.A.

Dr. Morris take fresh guard.

Bobby can no longer

Pull rank and call a big shot.

All it is now is stress and more pressure.

Whether or not Colin

Takes over the wheel

He could pray to St. Stephen

The reins could still go to Dr. Browne

Principals Parris and Saul are retired,

Looking at the flames being fanned.

After extinguishing the fire of 2011,

In 2021, it is all burning down.