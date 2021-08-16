Ode to Education
Submitted by Paula Sealy
It looks like a turnstile
Could be real useful
In the admin section
Down by the river.
All the Payne may cause Elsie
To turn in her grave.
Education can ‘give’ you a Complex
People are now saying.
Rudder-less and Price-y
There is also less Joy.
Never mind this was
To be the Best of times.
The Shepherd is quiet
And the Redman is silent.
The unions are mute
And teachers cuffuffled.
Let Dr. Archer know
As she comes to the crease
That doctorates don’t save anybody
From becoming M.I.A.
Dr. Morris take fresh guard.
Bobby can no longer
Pull rank and call a big shot.
All it is now is stress and more pressure.
Whether or not Colin
Takes over the wheel
He could pray to St. Stephen
The reins could still go to Dr. Browne
Principals Parris and Saul are retired,
Looking at the flames being fanned.
After extinguishing the fire of 2011,
In 2021, it is all burning down.
Source: Nation
LikeLike
Too much partisan politics. We have a history of appointing heads of the BUT to senior positions at the ministry. Breaking the practice is Pedro Shepherd, he should ask himself why.The practice of not appointing the best persons to the job is coming back to bite the country given the importance of a relevant/fit for purpose education system. Some have been asking for example if a chief education officer grounded in primary school experience possess the holistic experience to guide education policy. The get in a room and through non-scientific methods select senior teachers.
LikeLike