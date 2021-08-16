BARBADOS. AFGHANISTAN, THE TALIBAN AND EMPIRE’S END

Submitted by Pachamama

As we all witness the harrowing pictures coming from Afghanistan we are reminded of the events in Saigon, circa mid-1970’s, when American troops and their local interlocutors were ‘throwing away their frames’ from rooftops to catch a ride out of Vietnam.

Afghanistan has long been regarded as the graveyard for empires. From the Romans to the Soviets such hurried exits have always marked not only military defeat but the demised of imperium in to-to. At one major base the Americans just turned off the lights and left not even informing local Afghan military officers. We have argued elsewhere that this empire has not won a military conflict since the invasion of The Philippines, one hundred and twenty years ago, not counting Grenada of course.

And while the surrender of Afghanistan to the very people this misguidedly corrupt empire went there to defeat represents a watershed in global history, there are also many other indicators, in every environment, that the death of the American imperial hegemony is not less than certain.

Indeed, another clear marker must be the fecklessness of this so-called exceptional nation to have thrown up the reincarnation of the very mindset, of a Donald Trump-Nero personality, to make sure certainty of demise is unavoidable. And there are many other parallels between what’s been happening at this end of hegemony with events in past empires at similar stages of decline.

We have estimated that Covid19 is not unlike the misnamed Spanish Flu of 1918 as a political marker. This coming after another White man’s criminal war to, amongst other aims, reshape the financial architecture to again make slaves of most of us. World War 1 of course marked the beginning of the end of the British Empire with countries like Barbados being given a faux independence later.

After the ‘British’ assassinated their handpicked leader, Amir Habibullah. His successor defeated them in 1919. These series of historical events are properly understood within the context of Anglo-American conspiracies to globalize White control of the entire world even when there were fierce rivalries between them.

We must know that these days are ‘marked’ when the very people which this superpower armed to defeat the Soviet Union’s invasion of forty years ago in what Brzezinski infamously called ‘their Vietnam’, they themselves then militarily invading Afghanistan to defeat the Taliban 20 years ago under specious circumstances, the Taliban that are now armed to the teeth by the very Americans and their axis of White countries, are on the verge of overrunning the entire country in less than two weeks total, reinstalling an Islamic Republic, as they run the Western figurehead for a President out of the country while unmistakable delivering a most humiliating defeat to the United States of America and Joe Biden himself.

Twenty year of blood and treasure and in return the Chinese, the Russians, the Iranians, the Pakistanis, even the Indians will have vastly more political and economic influence within Afghanistan than the NATO White warfare countries.

This picture does not comfortably fit into the duality of Biden which seeks to divide the world into so-called democracies and autocracies like if the American empire had ever cared about democracy, even at home. And as far as autocracies are concerned, America and its White friends have always wanted autocratic regimes more suitable, in their minds, for bending the knee, like the Gulf-Arab states. Democracies as empire sees them mainly are to represent political theatre. A show not to be seen as primarily economic, which it must be. For all these reasons and more it is why their time is up. Good riddance!

At times like these we wonder what policymakers in Bridgetown could be thinking. When we forecast a world where a single united action by a small group of influential countries, acting in their self-interests, could overnight, finish-off the USA as empire. We find it hard to believe as these circumstances emerge that Barbados could be allowed, like a sitting duck, to take no actions, make no plans should those small number of countries decide, like some of them have already, that empire is vastly too unstable. That it lives off the rest of the world while using its highest debtor-nation status to fight unholy wars on all of mankind.

Wars of all kinds. though hybrid warfare including but not limited to illegal economic and monetary sanctions to pressurize populations, state sponsored assassinations, even the killing of heads of states as the means of making certain governments or regions compliant to its wishes, as if as payment of tribute. Empire is militarizing the heavens as they reduce the notion of peace on earth to the province of the end-timers, the dispensationalists.

World countries will soon have to declare the same type of hybrid warfarism on America as they ditch the dollars which has always been, since 1971 especially, its Achilles heel. This is the hyper-sonic nuclear weapon which they, collectively, have in their toolbox to save themselves and all of mankind from this vicious beast.

What are to be the responses, plans, of the policymakers in Bridgetown should such a global, apocalyptic series of events take place, in which US dollars are blowing about in the streets of Barbados and nobody will stoop to pick one up, so worthless will they be proven to be. Such a global action is no longer avoidable.