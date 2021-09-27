Should the West Recognize New Rulers of Afghanistan?

Submitted by Steven Kaszab

Most Global Powers are reviewing a direct challenge, a so called “Dare” to their administrations. Will these nations recognize The “Reformed” Taliban Administration in Afghanistan and work with them towards a mutual benefit?

When America’s troops were flying away a few weeks ago the representatives of Asian Powers Russia and China were opening up shop in Afghanistan. What did these powers see that America did not? Afghanistan is essentially a very poor nation, but they do grow certain things there that are illegal in most nations of the world. Opium and its by products has filled the agricultural fields of this land like forever. Cultivated by various tribes, gangs and feudal lords that make up the Taliban, these items are desired cargo shipped to Russia, China, Australia , The EU and The America’s.



While a spokesman for The Taliban, Zabiullah Mujahid told reporters The Taliban will not be producing narcotics, nor allowing Afghan’s to get involved in the Heroin Trade. There are vast fields of the stuff present in Afghanistan today, and the very people who grow and process the stuff also are essential members of The Taliban Organization. Do we give The Taliban time to issue policies that make the growth, its processing and smuggling of Opium illegal, and do we actually believe The Taliban?



Most Citizens of Afghanistan are Muslims. Muslim Doctrine opposes the illicit business of drug trafficking. We have seen extremist groups of all political and religious stripes proclaim one thing only to do the other in secret. The Taliban needed to raise revenue for its struggle, so they became one of the largest drug cartels in Asia. The Means justifies the end Goal. The Taliban developed extensive smuggling routes, and partnerships with various illicit and legal organizations that protected their trade of drugs. Why would they throw this away, to appear as though they are what they claim to be, religious, righteous followers of their religion? No they will not, they cannot. Why? Their various partners will demand they stay the status quo. Pakistan’s Intelligence Service has been one of their chief allies through out their struggle for power. Monies flow into the hands of Pakistan’s various governmental and military leadership. They need revenue, and walking away from the drug trade will be a challenge they cannot accomplish. They can promise to do so , like they promise to allow their female citizens to go to higher learning, travel unescorted, work in businesses from their homes too. What is believable? Guess we will have to wait and see.



In order to consolidate their power in Afghanistan The Taliban must appear to be lenient, compassionate and open minded in the ways they govern. Leniency is not a trait of extremist religiosity. The Taliban Administration needs massive infusions of currency to modernize a functioning nation. That is what China has to offer. China has been buying up much of our world’s infrastructure , so too Afghanistan. China is building a massive trade route though Asia, and they will not allow The Taliban to hold it up. Furthermore, Afghanistan is a vital strategic launching pad for their military in Asia, So they will need both an ally and friend in The Taliban.



If The Taliban does put a stop to the illicit drug trade in their nation, many of their “customers” will substitute heroin with Opioid’s like fentanyl. The Mexican, Chinese and Myanmar Cartels will continue supplying the globes drugs. Nothing changes except the Taliban actually does what it said it would do.That is to be seen as future events unfold before us all.



Will America and The EU shake the hands of their former opponents? Enemies forever, or status quo as usual. America can simply enter the Afghan market place and compete along side all other power elites for future contracts to hopefully rebuild Afghanistan. Has The Taliban learnt their lesson from the first time they held power? Brutal revenge and retribution with tunnel vison achieve little last time. This time can Taliban leaders see beyond their quest for power, and see a nations bright future? Such a future can happen you know. Can a new “Muslim Democracy” come to fruition? the Peoples Republic of China calls itself a “democracy”, a peoples government. It is all in the eyes of the believer to perceive positive change. Can The Taliban transform itself in time?



Communist China was once a closed society to all foreigners. Now it is a Communist -Capitalistic Society. A society that saw the errors of its ways during the cultural revolution and made changes allowing their citizens, businesses and even government approved churches to practice within their borders. China attracted their former opponents, and developed prized customers through out the world. The Taliban can do the same thing. Will it? A failed state walking, or a future blossoming with a bright economic and cultural future?



I know extremism in many forms. Extreme political, religious and cultural organization can transform over time. Will Global Powers be tolerant and patient, or will they show their claws and act as war hawks have in the past. For some nations, war is an essential economic sector. Will the Taliban’s Afghanistan become another target of future war mongering, or will the globe realize there are more immediate global issues to deal with today.



I say extend a cautious hand of expectant , but eyes wide open welcoming to The Taliban. They need us more than we need them. But saying that, another rogue nation in our world we do not need.

Diplomacy, Transparency and Honesty can accomplish much.