‘Miss Ram’ Caught Selling Inferior Covid Rapid Test



Miss Ram always find ways to be in the news mostly in an unfavourable light. Her latest flirt with the local newsfeed is that she has been exposed selling an unapproved, inferior off the shelf Covid 19 rapid test at her hardware store Builders Value Mart. A local press report quoted Miss Ram as saying:

Let me do my own research because I like to understand things. I will have to investigate because when I do certain things, I check first. I don’t know where the error has occurred, were they not known or what has come up. But if it is definitely banned and if they have done it, definitely it will go off the shelves right away. Miss Ram

It is a Chinese manufactured product with the name COVID-19 (SARS-Cov-2) IgG/IgM Antibody Test Kits (Colloidal Gold).

The question on the lips of onlookers is – why would Miss Ram import Covid 19 rapid test kits during a pandemic without seeking approval or validation from the Ministry of Health? Whose side is she on besides greed?