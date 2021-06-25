Open to Tourists – UK Green List, DELTA Variant …

The following was submitted by Joe Norton PR Executive of Impressions, a UK Digital company based in the UK with an objective of directing clicks/impressions to various websites.

The blogmaster is reluctant to post submissions which have a commercial objective. In this case the opening up of the country with an improved quarantine requirement although still aggressive makes this a timely submission. The virulent Delta variant is lose in the UK. The UK is one of Barbados’ main source market for tourist arrivals. Barbados was recently listed on UK’s Green List. – David, blogmaster

Barbados Set For £270 Million Cash Boost From British Tourists Following Inclusion On UK Green List

Brits are set to splash out a whopping £270 million on trips to Barbados this year, new analysis has revealed.

While many holidaymakers missed out on a summer break abroad last year, new data suggests more than 170,000 Brits will jet off to Barbados once travel restrictions are eased.

The prediction by travel health experts Practio follows the news that the UK government has added Barbados to its green travel list meaning Brits won’t have to quarantine upon their return from holiday.

The forecast will be welcome news for businesses across the island with UK tourists set to start entering the country from Wednesday, June 30.

Analysing 10 years of historic Office for National Statistics data, looking at every single trip made out of the country by UK citizens, researchers at Practio have been able to forecast the holiday destinations set to benefit the most from reduced travel restrictions.

With traditionally popular European tourist destinations including Spain and France requiring Brits to quarantine for 10 days upon their return, Barbados is in line for a bumper summer with spend from British tourists set to top the forecasted £271,122,898.

On average, sun-starved Brits are expected to spend £1,524 per visit.

Commenting on the research, Dr Jonas Nilsen, managing director and co-founder of Practio said:

“We wanted to pull this exhaustive research together to understand UK travel trends over the past ten years, but also to give us an idea of what this means for travel in the future. Travel was mostly out of the question in 2020 and many of us are hoping for its return later in 2021. By predicting future trends, we can better equip travellers and businesses that thrive off tourism by helping them to prepare for what’s to come and how they can make the most of Brits’ travel habits.

“It’s also been great to see some of the emerging trends and how travel is changing, we’re seeing the go-to destinations start to change with more money being spent in countries further afield, which should be a good sign for the future of the travel industry beyond the pandemic.”

