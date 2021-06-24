Respect Due to Teachers!

Submitted by Paula Sealy

While work is being done to beautify the Constitution River, there is an urgent need for work to be done in the nearby Elsie Payne complex to repair the wreckage and destruction.



Minister Jones and Par. Sec. Harry were gone with the elections on 24 May 2018. Less than two weeks later, PS June Chandler was transferred. In the turnstile behind her in a short were Janet Phillips and Sandra Phillips soon to be followed through the door by Chief Education Officer Best.



Yet the ministry still cannot get the education train on the right track with all those changes. Check the current policymakers and decision-makers. Let them tell the public how many Bounce Back volunteers there have been.



Let the education bosses tell us how come the BCC, SJPI and secondary school boards continue to get money, in many cases, without accounting for the money spent in the last 5 years. Cabinet, help the Auditor General to do more than report the bad practices.



So who do we blame? Not the teachers, I tell you! Not the former government alone. And COVID is not a plaster for every sore.



Face it and fix it. What mirror image do we see of ourselves? Something has to give.



We are tired of the talk of the lost decade. When education has lost its way, as it has, there is more than a decade at stake.



All we see is a mess and the messy hands proclaiming their cleanliness and innocence while their political fingerprints are plainly visible.



But teachers cannot and do not get the respect due to them in this society. Every child matters, yes, but even a dog is due respect.



When we mistreat teachers, we disregard the first line of authority figures. Who will be disregarded next?



May God save us.