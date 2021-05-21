HILARY BECKLES AND THE CONSOLIDATION OF REGIONAL DICTATORSHIPS
We have become well use to, in politics, elected dictatorships masquerading as democracies in the Caribbean. However, there are other formations within the miseducation system, amongst the top corporations, civil society and elsewhere. Of course, there are interlocking connections between and amongst these.
The University of the West Indies has long pretended to be a strict adherent to the notion that special dispensations were not ever to be given, especially relating to matters of contracts, tenure, retirement, appointments and so forth. It was supposedly to be about the maintenance of exemplary academic standards.
That normal university rules would not, for example, allow a vice chancellor to serve beyond age 65, or there about, far less permit the university’s highest operational manager to extend his service to over the age of 70 with a six year renewal, which the recent disclosures will mean.
When any one person, entirely based on a vicious respectability ethos, which Hilary Beckles himself has substantially erected, is guided by the notion that there can be nobody in the region, or from amongst the diaspora, possessing the skills, competencies and capabilities to replace him, we are not just bordering on a dictatorial impulse but are exhibiting degenerative, full blown, dictatorial tendencies in the very place where critical interrogation should be the hallmark.
This is the same Beckles who misguidedly declared that the last election victory of the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) was a ‘Mottley revolution’. Where is that revolution? It can be only found within the context of his budgetary position as he seeks to promote backwardness at Cave Hill and elsewhere at a heightened industrial scale not dissimilar to the production of widgets.
This is the same Beckles who still fails to see that it is a moral crime, double, to distil the sacred sacrifices of our ancestors into pottage for the miseducation of Caribbean peoples. There has been no permissions granted him by this descendant of Afrikan slaves to take property in our stead. Beckles in so doing is committing a crime which could never be forgiven. Certainly it is high time for a civil and/or criminal complaint be lodged in an international court of competent jurisdiction to stop Beckles and his ilk from selling-out our sacred ancestors. For the ultimate decision making body of the UWI to impose on Caribbean peoples six (6) more years of this tyrant speaks for itself. To presume dictatorship over the living is one calculation, but such desecrations of the sacrifices of the ancestors must not be permitted.
This is the same Beckles who, along with Owen Arthur – the late, Mia Mottley, Ralph Gonzales, an ‘influenced’ Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) and others joined with the Modi-inspired PPP of Guyana to subvert the country’s political process in the interests of the State Department of the United States of America. This kind of interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign CARICOM state should qualify as a high crime, not rewarded with an ability to do more damage to the region over a longer period of time.
Hilary Beckles and his newly-found class of leading ‘blacks’ in the Caribbean continue to fail when measured by their inability to deliver us from any single one of the many intractable problems this region continues to face. Those who are expected to be lorded over should have a right, an expectation, that Beckles and the so-called elites would be able to move the needle forward, even an inch. The reverse is unfortunately a truism when petty dictators rule.
“This is the same Beckles who still fails to see that it is a moral crime, double, to distil the sacred sacrifices of our ancestors into pottage for the miseducation of Caribbean peoples.”
very ugly, uglier still was the DESIRE to maintain and sustain SLAVE SOCIETIES at the EXPENSE of the living and incoming survivors, that he has since confessed publicly in Europe, to the EU parliament, as he finally labeled Caribbean islands as “slave societies” and implored them to reverse…. while diligently and forcefully trying to EXTRACT reparations by the billions of dollars from Europe and UK…but NOT TO PUT in the hands of the descendants where it belongs.
He is one of the many who from time to time quote Bob Marley while ignoring that he said that the system has to be ABANDONED….dismantling alone will never work, the slave laws and slave codes can be removed from statute books, but the societal damage after hundreds of years, the mental chains trapping the thought processes and the toxic miseducation system will still be permanently in place.
…even more VILE is seemingly and unknowingly making that request for funds, the source and resources of which will first have to be STOLEN from ours and our ancestors’ Motherland…how could he not have known that????
Pacha…i had a hard time wording the last 3 sentences, even after this exposure last year, i can’t for the life of me wrap my head around the fact that the professor did not know how the west maintains itself…and why would he ambitiously seek to claim any payout would be to build “a Caribbean civilization” which he KNOWS is merely the continuation of generational slave societies as long as the Slave Society system remains firmly in place, and apparently believed that there was not even one descendant of the African enslaved who had the mental capacity to figure it all out.
Descendants of the enslaved wearing colonial titles are NOT LEADERS…they are descendants of the enslaved allowed under official permission from UK to control the slave system on slave society islands……that is all..
..don’t know why they or anyone else would think any different…but the deluded love to display their delusions..
By Jayson Douglas
May 20, 2021, 5:33 am EDT
LONDON—While most countries are still cranking up their vaccination drives, some are already making plans to deliver millions of booster shots into arms later this year.
Concerns that Covid-19 may morph into a seasonal menace are driving preparations in the U.S., the European Union and the U.K. for a winter vaccine booster program. The plans are precautionary, according to public-health officials, and it isn’t yet certain they will be put into operation or at what scale.
Disease experts say the need for a winter vaccine drive will depend on whether vaccine-induced immunity fades over time and if the current crop of vaccines are effective against virus variants.
@ Pacha
Finally a major academic fraud has been exposed and unmasked. This political criminal declared that the NDP was disrupting status quo in Barbados by challenging the BLPDLP.
Beckles is as big a disappointment as Ralph Gonsalves.
Well done Pacha……. well done!
