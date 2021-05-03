La Soufrière Volcano an open Doorway to Hell

La Soufriere
Submitted by Nathan Jolly Green, May 02, 2021

This morning I was sitting in the sunshine watching the crystal blue sea peacefully lapping the white sand under a clear blue sky. Several thousand miles from the tragic Soufrière eruption.

I was thinking about my dear Vincentian friends and how they are suffering. Not just suffering from the eruption, but what they have suffered for the last 21 years, 21 years of sheer political hell. I remembered something a very dear, now deceased friend said to me in 2008, “a man who was thought to be an adorable saviour has turned out to be a representative of Satan.”

My old friend had also asked me, “how much evil must SVG absorb before total annihilation?” This dear lady was a devout Christian and judged all aspects of life against her faith and the actions of others around her concerning right and wrong. She was worried about the wrath of God inflicting punishment on not just the evil politicians but on those who recognised the evil and supported it. Those that took bribes to elect and re-elect a representative of Satan.

The mind is an amazing thing, and mine this morning was doing overtime in calculating the past and matching it to this dear ladies’ beliefs.

So, has God opened the door to hell and allowed us to look into the fire raging in Satan’s home? Is that what the raging volcano is about? Are we experiencing God’s wrath?

Telling numerous lies, making false statements and bearing false witness, rape, sexual molestation, sexual harassment, dirty masturbatory phone calls, ruining people lives, wrecking the lives and employment of whole families, taking part in Marxist Communist revolutions, interfering in the politics of other countries, changing laws to make guilty persons innocent, conveyor of spite and hatred, people’s homes and business raided by political police, people called nasty names, people called names to damage their reputations, nasty dirty hand gestures, purposely wrecking the agricultural sector, ignoring the constitution, crimes against humanity, assassination, causing illegal search warrants to be issued, nepotism, destruction of peoples business’s for political reasons, frightening people into running from the island, bribery, controlling the judiciary , controlling the church leaders, fraud, vote-rigging, creating a political dynasty, declaring the self-worship of Obeah, by invoking Gods wrath bringing epidemics of febrile illness’s due to dengue, chikungunya, and Zika viruses. Bringing crop diseases Black Sigatoka, planting a plague of willful ignorance among the Vincentian people, hiding the extent of how poor and distressed the Vincentian people are, taking the Lord our Gods name in vain, causing God to bring his wrath on the people of Saint Vincent.

Things can get worse, perhaps more so for him than the people.

  • David
    May 3, 2021 5:19 AM

    Soil nutrients from St Vincent
    THE DAILY NATION of April 15 must be commended for highlighting a letter from the erudite professor, Sir Henry Fraser, on Page 9 where he brought attention to the valuable plant nutrients falling from the skies over Barbados following the eruption of the La Soufriere volcano in St Vincent on April 9. Subsequently, there were comments that the volcanic ash was likely to damage crops.
    Yes, this could indeed occur in the case of excessive amounts overwhelming plants, in much the same way that unpleasant results could have resulted had our parents overdosed us with Sunday morning portions of castor oil in our formative years or if, in later years, we overdose ourselves with readily available pain killers on pharmacy shelves.
    Individual plant species thrive on their own specific soil diets and liquid requirements, and need adequate radiation in the form of visible rays (usually but not necessarily direct from the sun).
    In the past few days the beneficial effects of the magmatic particles from the eruption have been observed on plant life in Barbados. There has been an eruption of chlorophyll in mangoes, avocadoes, other fruit, vegetables and ground provisions. This will most likely become more evident with the advent of the rainy season.
    The National Housing Corporation has fortunately recognised the value of the volcanic ash and taken the initiative to store this material, which would otherwise have been regarded as a nuisance and discarded.
    Forty-two years have passed since our limestone-based soil stood to be enriched with this bounty from St Vincent – transportation provided freely by upper level air currents.
    Need we be reminded that Barbadian ingenuity produced the first Internet search engine; a Barbadian woman excelled in the highly competitive field of entertainment; a Barbadian researcher led the world’s scientific community in the production of sugar cane varieties; mechanical cane harvesters were conceived in Barbados; our Barbadian aloe, the most potent variety of such plant species, has
    been transformed by foreign interests into a multibilliondollar industry from which we receive no benefits.
    In the face of our vulnerable and fickle tourist industry, it is vital that Barbadians explore all avenues for rebuilding this economy.
    Our people must not always look towards Europe and North America for innovation. We can and must develop our own research labs secured by appropriate legislative protection. We must pursue continued research on the Sargassum seaweed and now the volcanic ash and look upon these as opportunities and not simply ignore them as useless just because they were free of cost.
    Blessed with strong winds, abundant sunshine and the raw materials for photovoltaic cells we can provide opportunities for our youth by making quality training available at the technical and tertiary levels.
    In this regard it would be desirable for the appropriate unit of Government to add a new designation to all qualifying electricians, which would distinguish them as competent to install photovoltaic systems.
    – PAT S. R. CALLENDER

    Source: Nation

  • Dompey
    May 3, 2021 5:43 AM

    Good morning madam, but the dear old Christian lady that the question regarding Suffering ought to have known that Suffering is part and parcel of the Christian walk of Faith. Suffering is meant to strengthen our Faith in God, and to question it is to question God’s purpose in our lives because the Apostle Paul said that whatever suffering he endures in his walk of Faith, he counted it all joy or he has learnt how to be contented because it only served to strengthen his Faith in God.

  • Dompey
    May 3, 2021 5:51 AM

    What you have described above regarding the immorality and Sin of this world, is what the Holy Bible calls the Works of the Flesh, but when we turn to God, He rewards us with the Fruits of the Spirit which are Love, peace, self-control etc.

