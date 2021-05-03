La Soufrière Volcano an open Doorway to Hell

Submitted by Nathan Jolly Green, May 02, 2021

This morning I was sitting in the sunshine watching the crystal blue sea peacefully lapping the white sand under a clear blue sky. Several thousand miles from the tragic Soufrière eruption.

I was thinking about my dear Vincentian friends and how they are suffering. Not just suffering from the eruption, but what they have suffered for the last 21 years, 21 years of sheer political hell. I remembered something a very dear, now deceased friend said to me in 2008, “a man who was thought to be an adorable saviour has turned out to be a representative of Satan.”

My old friend had also asked me, “how much evil must SVG absorb before total annihilation?” This dear lady was a devout Christian and judged all aspects of life against her faith and the actions of others around her concerning right and wrong. She was worried about the wrath of God inflicting punishment on not just the evil politicians but on those who recognised the evil and supported it. Those that took bribes to elect and re-elect a representative of Satan.

The mind is an amazing thing, and mine this morning was doing overtime in calculating the past and matching it to this dear ladies’ beliefs.

So, has God opened the door to hell and allowed us to look into the fire raging in Satan’s home? Is that what the raging volcano is about? Are we experiencing God’s wrath?

Telling numerous lies, making false statements and bearing false witness, rape, sexual molestation, sexual harassment, dirty masturbatory phone calls, ruining people lives, wrecking the lives and employment of whole families, taking part in Marxist Communist revolutions, interfering in the politics of other countries, changing laws to make guilty persons innocent, conveyor of spite and hatred, people’s homes and business raided by political police, people called nasty names, people called names to damage their reputations, nasty dirty hand gestures, purposely wrecking the agricultural sector, ignoring the constitution, crimes against humanity, assassination, causing illegal search warrants to be issued, nepotism, destruction of peoples business’s for political reasons, frightening people into running from the island, bribery, controlling the judiciary , controlling the church leaders, fraud, vote-rigging, creating a political dynasty, declaring the self-worship of Obeah, by invoking Gods wrath bringing epidemics of febrile illness’s due to dengue, chikungunya, and Zika viruses. Bringing crop diseases Black Sigatoka, planting a plague of willful ignorance among the Vincentian people, hiding the extent of how poor and distressed the Vincentian people are, taking the Lord our Gods name in vain, causing God to bring his wrath on the people of Saint Vincent.

Things can get worse, perhaps more so for him than the people.