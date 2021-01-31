Sweet Sunday Sermon – LAW V GRACE

Submitted by Dr. GP

One of the first verses we were taught to memorize as teens was 2 Timothy 2:15. i.e  Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth. 

One of the major divisions a believing Bible student must grasp is the most important division between LAW & GRACE.  This is thus the subject of this week’s SWEET SUNDAY SERVICE. 

I have copied some very good tables on this topic put together by a few stalwarts of the faith that encapsulates all that ought to be grasped from the Bible about this most important topic.   

In addition, one can easily now access chapter 6 of C. I. Scofield’s monumental work that explains this important divisions in scripture  entitled “ Rightly Dividing the Word of Truth”, first published in 1896, on line at http://www.biblebelievers.com/scofield/scofield_rightly06.html 

