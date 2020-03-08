Sweet Sunday Sermon – BIBLE SURVEY

Submitted by Dr. GP

Intro

2 Timothy 2:2 clearly teaches ………..

And the things that you have heard from me among many witnesses, commit these to faithful men who will be able to teach others also.

The New International Version puts 2 Timothy 2:2 this way …..

And the things you have heard me say in the presence of many witnesses entrust to reliable men who will also be qualified to teach others.

I hope you noticed the words

1- Me

2- You

3-“Faithful men” or “Reliable men”

4- who shall be able to teach others also

or

who will also be qualified to teach others

This verse encapsulates to me what TEACHING & LEARNING is all about!

Note that there are four learners/ teachers in this verse!

1- ME

Paul must have been a great learner. He had imbibed the teaching in his home, synagogue, and at the “feet of Gamaliel,” And he became a MASTER TEACHER! He went from being a great learner to become a MASTER TEACHER!

2- YOU

Paul, the MASTER TEACHER was now teaching Timothy!

Timothy is a good picture of us!

We were taught by some person(s) well enough that we could become teachers; and even perhaps MASTER TEACHERS.

3- Faithful men” or “Reliable men”

Now we have been entrusted in teaching faithful or reliable persons or subject or profession or craft……….

Now we have been entrusted in teaching faithful or reliable persons something that we have learned well, do well or that we are very excited about!

4- 0THERS ALSO

But we have probably not really taught properly, unless the ones we have taught are able to………. teach others also or will also be qualified to teach others.This has always been my aim when ever I teach. I have always wanted my pupils or students to BE ABLE TO TEACH OTHERS ALSO! To me that is the purpose of every teacher!

Having said all the above, I invite you to listen/watch my best Bible student present a B ible Survey recorded into video format.

