Sweet Sunday Sermon – DISPENSATIONS
In the study of Scripture, it is most important to understand that scriptural revelation falls into well defined periods, which are clearly separated stages in the progressive revelation of God which constitute a distinctive stewardship or rule of life. Recognition of these divisions and their divine purposes constitutes one of the most important factors in facilitating right division and interpretation of the Scriptures, and probably shed more light on the whole message of the Bible than any other aspect of Biblical study. These different divisions or “dispensations” may be observed in successive periods of time.
Scofield defines a “dispensation” as “a period of time during which man is tested in respect of obedience to some specific revelation of the will of God. Three important concepts are implied in this definition;(1) a deposit of divine revelation concerning God’s will, embodying what God requires of man as to his conduct; (2) man’s stewardship of this divine revelation, in which he is responsible to obey it; and (3) a time period, often called “an age”, during which this divine revelation is dominant in the testing of man’s obedience to God.
The dispensations are a progressive and connected revelation of God’s dealings with man, given sometimes to the whole race and at other times to a particular people, Israel. These different dispensations are not separate ways of salvation. During each of them man is reconciled to God in only one way, i.e. by God’s grace through the work of Christ that was accomplished on the cross and vindicated in His resurrection. Before the cross man was saved in prospect of Christ’s atoning sacrifice, through believing the revelation thus far given him. Since the cross man has been saved by believing on the Lord Jesus Christ in whom revelation and redemption are consummated.
On man’s part the continuing requirement is obedience to the revelation of God. This obedience is a stewardship of faith. Although the divine revelation unfolds progressively, the deposit of truth in the earlier time-periods is not discarded; rather it is cumulative. Thus conscience (moral responsibility) is an abiding truth in human life (Romans 2:15; 9:1; 2 Corinthians1:12;4:2), although it does not constitute as a dispensation. Similarly the saved of this present dispensation are “not under law” as a specific test of obedience to divine revelation (Galatians 5:18 cp. Galatians 2:16; 3:11), yet the law remains an integral part of the Holy Scriptures which, to the redeemed, are profitable for “ instruction in righteousness” 2 Timothy 3:16-17; cp. Romans 15:4).
The purpose of each dispensation, then, is to place man under a specific rule of conduct, but such stewardship is not a condition of salvation. In every pass dispensation unregenerate man has failed, and he has failed in this present dispensation and will fail in the future. But salvation has been and will continue to be available to him by God’s grace through faith.” (7)
“The different dispensations are essential if all men are to be proven truly guilty before God. The various testing periods are necessary in order to “stop every mouth.” Man’s relationship to God is not the same in every age. It has been necessary to bring fallen man into divine testing. This, in part, is God’s purpose in the ages, and the result of the testings is in every case an unquestionable demonstration of the utter failure and sinfulness of man. In the end, every mouth will be stopped because every assumption of the human heart will be revealed as foolish and wicked by centuries of experience. Each dispensation, therefore, begins with man being divinely placed in a new position of privilege and responsibility, and each closes with the failure of man resulting in righteous judgments from God. While there are certain abiding facts, such as the holy character of God, which are of necessity the same in every age, there are varying instructions and responsibilities which are, as to their application, limited to a given period. In the dispensations God has demonstrated every possible means of dealing with man. In every dispensation man fails and only God’s grace is sufficient. God’s purpose is fulfilled in the dispensations to manifest His glory, both in the natural world and human history. Throughout eternity no one can raise a question as to whether God could have given man another chance to attain salvation or holiness on his own ability. A knowledge of the dispensations is accordingly, the key to understanding God’s purpose in history and the unfolding of the Scripture which records God’s dealing with man and His divine revelation concerning Himself.” (8)
Paul shows that all men, without exception, are guilty before God (Rom 1:18-3:19) without any references to or need of dispensations. Someone in the second or third dispensation can not plead at the judgment as the rich man in Luke 16:27-31 sought to do on the premise that he did not have as much of an opportunity as someone with the added revelation of the fifth or sixth dispensation. This is because in each dispensation man is responsible, and therefore judged on the deposit of revelation available to him at that time.
“In studying the seven dispensations, certain principles are essential to understanding this teaching. Dispensationalism is derived from natural, or literal, interpretation of the Bible. It is impossible to interpret the Bible in its normal, literal sense without realizing that there are different ages and different dispensations. A second principle is that of progressive revelation, that is, the fact recognized by nearly all students of Scripture, that revelation is given by stages. Third, all expositors of the Bible will need to recognize that later revelation to some extent supersedes earlier revelation with a resulting change in rules of life in which earlier requirements may be changed or withdrawn and new requirements added. For instance, while God commanded Moses to kill a man for gathering sticks on Saturday (Numbers 15:32-36), no one would apply this command today because we live in a different dispensation.” (9)
Most, not all, dispensationalists generally hold to the seven dispensations outlined below:
“1. Dispensation of innocence-Age of Liberty. This begins at Genesis 1:26,27 and ends at Genesis 3:6.
2. Dispensation of conscience-Age of Human Determination. This begins at Genesis 3:7 and ends at Genesis 8:19.
3. Dispensation of human government-Covenant With Noah. This begins at Genesis 8:20 and ends at Genesis 11:9.
4. Dispensation of promise- Covenant With Abraham. This begins at Genesis 11:10 and ends at Exodus 19:3.
5. Dispensation of law (The Nation of Israel). This begins at Exodus 19:4 and ends at Acts 2 on the Day of Pentecost.
In one sense the dispensation of the law ended at the cross (Romans 10:4, 2 Corinthians 3:11-14; Galatians 3: 19, 25). But in another sense it was not concluded until the day of Pentecost, when the dispensation of Grace began. Although the law ended as a specific rule of life, it continues to be a revelation of the righteousness of God and can be studied with profit by Christians in determining the holy character of God. The moral principles underlying the law continue, since God does not change; but believers today are not obliged today to keep the details of the law, as the dispensation has changed and the rule of life given Israel is not the rule of life for the church. Although many applications of the law may be made, a strict interpretation relates the Mosaic law to Israel only.
6. Dispensation of grace (The Church): This begins at Acts 2 and ends at the Rapture of the Church. The dispensation of grace was directed to the church alone. Under grace, however, failure also is evident as grace has produced neither worldwide acceptance of Christ nor a triumphant church. The dispensation of grace ends with the rapture of the church, which will be followed by the judgment of the professing church (Revelation 17:16). The age of grace is a different dispensation in that it concerns the church comprising Jewish and Gentile believers. By contrast, the law of Israel was for Israel only, human government was for the entire world, and conscience extends to all people. In the present dispensation, the Mosaic law is completely canceled as to its immediate application, but continues to testify to the holiness of God and provides many spiritual lessons by application. Although all dispensations contain a gracious element, the dispensation of grace is the supreme manifestation both in the fullness of salvation received and in the rule of life.” (10)
7.To the above C I Scofield adds the Dispensation of the Kingdom (Revelation 20:4). “This is the last of the ordered ages which condition human life on the earth. It is the kingdom covenanted to David (2 Samuel 7:8-17) [when] David’s greater Son, the Lord Jesus Christ, will rule over the earth as King of kings and Lord of lords for 1000 years.” (11). In this classification of dispensations the Dispensation of the Kingdom or the Millennium is the only future dispensation. From the foregoing, it is obvious that the following dispensations can be classified as past; The Dispensation of innocence/Age of Liberty, which ended at the fall of man, and resulted in man’s expulsion from the Garden inter alia, the Dispensation of conscience/Age of Human Determination, which ended at the judgment of the flood, the Dispensation of human government, which ended at the judgment of the confusion of tongues occasioned by the folly at Babel, the Dispensation of promise/ Covenant with Abraham, which ended with the giving of the law at Sinai (Exodus 19:3), when the Dispensation of law was ushered in. This dispensation began at Exodus 19:4 and ended at Acts 2 on the Day of Pentecost.
As stated above we are still regulated by our consciences to some extent (if they are not seared), and by Human Government (Titus 3:1; Romans 13:1-7), and we are blessed especially by the promise of the Covenant with Abraham which results from Christ being Abraham’s seed. Whereas the Dispensation of law is passed, the majority of the world’s civilizations are ruled by
civil laws, which are based largely on those set out in the Mosaic Covenant. Man has thereby conceded that there are no better laws than those prescribed by God-even though he chooses to disobey them.
The current or present dispensation is the Dispensation of grace or the Church Age which is scheduled to end at the Rapture of the Church- the next major event on God’s prophetic calendar. The dispensations involved in the Genesis portion of this study are those of innocence, conscience, human government, and promise.
There are some topics which once you espouse, cannot be added to, nor subtracted from.
Because they are logical and the evidence is irrefutable.
On one point de ole man seekers clarification
You said and I quote
“…In one sense the dispensation of the law ended at the cross (Romans 10:4, 2 Corinthians 3:11-14; Galatians 3: 19, 25).
But in another sense it was not concluded until the day of Pentecost, when the dispensation of Grace began…”
Please explain
De ole man admits to a linearity challenge therefore your binary representation of 2 endpoints is an anomaly (not contradiction) and requires an explanation
Why do all other periods of dispensation have 1 finite point does this one have 2?
Would it not serve for consistency not to (1) provide another dispensation or (2) shft the endpoint to include the Pentecost
It seems to me that to have two variables serves only to satisfy what was a very short time period.
Do elaborate
PIECE
YOU HAVE ASKED AN INTERESTING QUESTION
SO MUCH DIFFERENT TO THE USUAL SUNDAY MORNING OPENING HARANGUE
RE But in another sense it was not concluded until the day of Pentecost, when the dispensation of Grace began…”
THERE CAN BE NO DISPUTE THAT THE CHURCH AGE OR THE DISPENSATION OF GRAVE BEGAN AT PENTECOST, FOR THIS IS WHEN THE INSTITUTION OF THE CHURCH WAS CLEARLY USHERED IN, AS THERE WAS NO CHURCH PRIOR TO THIS.
Now God no longer requires righteousness through works, as under the Law,iGod granted a righteousness by grace through faith in the completed work of Christ to all who accept, whether Jew or Gentile (Romans 3:21-24). This dispensation is worldwide and includes both Jews and the Gentiles. Man’s responsibility during the Dispensation of Grace is to believe in Jesus, the Son of God (John 3:18). In this dispensation the Holy Spirit indwells believers as the Comforter (John 14:16-26). During this dispensation, perfect and eternal salvation is fully offered to both Jews and Gentiles upon the condition of faith.
New conditions for dealing with God is required–that is faith rather than works.Prior to Pentecost, the disciples were still asking about the kingdom.
In one sense the dispensation of the law ended at the cross, because it was at the cross that our debts required by the law was paid. At the resurrection Christ was raised for our justification we read in Romans
Romans 10:4 teaches ….. For Christ is the end of the law for righteousness to every one that believeth..He were learn here that Christ ended the requirement to be righteous by keeping the law , by requiring us to believe by faith.
But Galations 3 sums it up best
21 Is the law then against the promises of God? God forbid: for if there had been a law given which could have given life, verily righteousness should have been by the law.
22 But the scripture hath concluded all under sin, that the promise by faith of Jesus Christ might be given to them that believe.
23 But before faith came, we were kept under the law, shut up unto the faith which should afterwards be revealed.
24 Wherefore the law was our schoolmaster to bring us unto Christ, that we might be justified by faith.
25 But after that faith is come, we are no longer under a schoolmaster.
verse 23-24 points out that before the requirement of faith came, we were kept under the law, shut up unto the faith which should afterwards be revealed. Wherefore the law was our schoolmaster or paidagogos or childtrainer to bring us unto Christ, that we might be justified by faith
Romans 3:24 ff is the crown of this arguement
24 Being justified freely by his grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus:
25 Whom God hath set forth to be a propitiation through faith in his blood, to declare his righteousness for the remission of sins that are past, through the forbearance of God;
26 To declare, I say, at this time his righteousness: that he might be just, and the justifier of him which believeth in Jesus.
Clearly Romans 3:24 ff is speaking of the work of Christ on the cross and the basis of faith
So there are not really two end points per se. At the cross the work of provision was done …at Pentecost the significance of this work by the formal origin of the church age was proclaimed
There is no new conditions for pleasing God
Jesus said it all in his commands to Love God with all your heart and your fellowpeople as yourself
All others words by Paul are words binded and bonded to traditions
Jesus tried to break the bonds of traditions written into the old testament with iron clad emphasis on laws of the land
@ GP
Nice hymn.The silence of eternity interpreted by love.
actually the key words are DEAR LORD AND FATHER OF MANKIND FORGIVE OUR FOOLISH WAYS
Just maybe before GP brings his Sunday tidits of unnecesaary intrepretations of the scripture he should simply explain to the class
Loving God with all your heart and loving your fellow men
All the other extreme glib is not entertaining or engaging as all them interpretations take away from a simple way of loving God which Jesus introduce or taught while on this earth
GP get to the meat of what is necessary to fulfill a spuritual life and leave the trappings of uncessary traditions and laws some found in the new testament out the door
GP here is a tidbit for you
What might be foolish to u might be God way of using a foolish person or message as a learning tool.for others.
The ways of God and the ways of God are separate and apart.
GP here is a tidbit for you
What might be foolish to u might be God way of using a foolish person or message as a learning tool.for others.
The ways of God and the ways of Man are separate and apart
What Is Dispensationalism?
Dispensationalism is a method for interpreting the Bible. The Greek word from which we get dispensation appears only 7 times in the New Testament and is only translated as such in four of those, all by Paul and all in the King James (1 Cor. 9:17, Ephes. 1:10, Ephes. 3:2, Colossians 1:25). Other meanings of this word are stewardship, administration, and economy.
The word “dispensation” means “a system of order, government, or organization of a nation, community, etc., especially as existing at a particular time.” Looking through the Bible, we can find seven distinct dispensations, or “ways of doing things” that were God-ordered and God-ordained. Each dispensation has a purpose in the overall story.
What Do Dispensationalists Believe?
A dispensationalist believes that God has dealt with humanity in different ways at different times—revealing to us His character and His plan for mankind. These different periods of time are called dispensations.
For example, while salvation has always been by faith, the way to salvation through much of the Old Testament was through Israel and required obedience to the Law as well. That is not the case during the Church Age. And while eternal security is promised to the Church, it was not promised to Israel. Neither was the Holy Spirit sealed within Old Testament believers as is the case with believers in the Church (Ephes. 1:13-14). Therefore, the way God dealt with Israel in the Old Testament took place during a different dispensation than His dealings with the Church in the New Testament.
Some say that dispensationalism is a relatively modern system of theology first proposed by John Nelson Darby in the mid-1800s. But evidence that the early church believed in the principles of dispensationalism can be found in the 2nd Century writings of Justin Martyr and Irenaeus. Justin Martyr saw four distinct periods (dispensations) and gave them the names of the principle players, Adam to Abraham; Abraham to Moses; Moses to Christ; and Christ to Eternity. Irenaeus also saw four periods, from the Creation to the Flood, from the Flood to the Law, from the Law to the Gospel, and from the Gospel to Eternity.
More recently most scholars have settled on seven dispensations. Each one has begun with an agreement between God and man that man has subsequently broken, causing the agreement to fail and requiring a judgment
@ GP December 8, 2019 11:35 AM
“What Is Dispensationalism?
Dispensationalism is a method for interpreting the Bible.”
++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
If ‘your’ Bible is truly the only Word of Yahweh why should it be left to fickle-minded humans to interpret?
Shouldn’t it be clear as muck to the average man who can read only ole English?
What we would appreciate from you is not any interpretation of that widely read ‘common’ Book containing all the words of your god but why were the ‘other’ scriptures dictated by the same god either omitted or deliberately deleted from earlier and complete versions of your so-called Word of God?
Where in that God-given Compendium containing all the Word(s) of the same God can we find the following ‘Scriptures’?
Maccabees 1 & 2
Judith
Tobit
Baruch
Sirach
Wisdom
How about the Book of Enoch?
We will not ask you to explain the whereabouts of the Gospels according to Judas and Thomas.
the overarching purpose of these seven dispensations is to demonstrate that there are no conditions under which natural man can behave in a manner acceptable to God. Only the Church is able to do so and then only after being perfected in the rapture. This is why Paul wrote that after the end of the Millennium when it comes time for Jesus to present the kingdom to the Father, He will first destroy all dominion, authority, and power (1 Cor. 15:24). What that means is when we enter eternity neither mankind nor the angels will ever have the desire or ability to disobey God again. That’s why there isn’t an eighth dispensation called Eternity.
Two of the major changes that dispensationalism, as we know it today, brought us are the return to a literal interpretation of Scripture (especially where it deals with prophecy) and the realization that there’s a distinct difference between Israel and the Church in the End Times. It’s the best tool I know of to determine the context of a passage and understand who its intended recipients are. (Reform theology does not adhere to a literal interpretation of Scripture, treats end times prophecy as allegorical, and blurs the distinction between Israel and the Church to the point where some claim the Church has replaced Israel in God’s plan making Israel an unnecessary part of our times.)
Most dispensationalists believe in a pre-tribulation Rapture, followed by Daniel’s 70th week with its accompanying judgments, and a literal Kingdom of God that will begin with the 2nd Coming and last for 1,000 years. During this time, Israel will be God’s Kingdom on Earth while the Church will be God’s Kingdom in Heaven.
1 The Dispensation of Innocence
The first dispensation is called the Dispensation of Innocence. This dispensation covers the time from the creation of man to the fall of man (Genesis 1:28-30 and 2:15-17).
This dispensation covered the period of Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden. All of God’s creatures lived at peace with themselves and with each other, and the world was without sin or death
In this period. Adam and Eve were under obligations to keep their innocence by abstaining from the fruit of the tree of knowledge of good and evil.
In this dispensation God’s commands were to (1) replenish the earth with children, (2) subdue the earth, (3) have dominion over the animals, (4) care for the garden, and (5) abstain from eating the fruit from the tree of knowledge of good and evil. Man was given one command to obey: not to eat of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil. God warned of the punishment of physical and spiritual death for disobedience. But Eve and Adam disobeyed this rule, and were expelled from the garden as punishment, ending the dispensation of innocence.
This dispensation in which God interacted freely and personally with Adam and Eve was short-lived.
It was brought to an end by Adam and Eve’s disobedience, when they broke the only rule God had given them (Genesis 3:11-13) in eating the forbidden fruit Sin thus entered the world and they were expelled from the Garden. Their failure has been the most destructive and for reaching of all man’s failures.
Speaking of dispensation
I wonder what Jesus would think of Paul after Paul fought Peter to become the head of the church
LikeLike
THE SCRIPTURES TEACH THAT CHRIST IS THE HEAD OF THE CHURCH
NO WHERE IN SCRIPTURES DOES IT SAY THAT PAUL FOUGHT PETER TO BE HEAD OF THE CHURCH
ACTS 15 REVEALS THAT JAMES WAS THE LEADER OF THE CHURCH AT JERUSALEM
ACTS ALSO TEACHES THAT PAUL WAS THE APOSTLE TO THE GENTILES
@ GP
At what stage was Peter made leader of the church at Rome?
Peter gave the first sermon at Pentecost in Acts 2. By Acts 10, Peter no longer appears in the narrative in Acts. He is never said in scripture to be either officially leader of the church at Jerusalem or at Rome in the Bible.
Romans 16 tells us much of the believers who were leading the local church at Rome, which was largely a Gentile church. Peter is not there named.
When Constantine corrupted the church, Peter was long dead, so he could not be said to ever been the leader of the church at Rome.
Why did Jesus say to Peter “Upon this Rock i will build my Church and the gates of Hell will not prevail against it
LikeLiked by 1 person
ONE THING IS VERY SURE……JESUS DID NOT SAY THAT HE WOULD BUILD HIS CHURCH ON PETER
READ THE PASSAGE WELL AND YOU WILL SEE THAT THE CHURCH WAS BUILT ON THE CONFESSION THAT JESUS IS THE CHRIST!
READ ABOUT IT TWICE IN ACTS 18. JESUS IS THE CHRIST!
Who was Jesus referring as the “rock”
Also why would Jesus have such a conservation with Peter and not any of the other disciples
LikeLiked by 1 person
@ Mariposa December 8, 2019 8:49 PM
“Who was Jesus referring as the “rock”
Also why would Jesus have such a conservation with Peter and not any of the other disciples…”
++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
The more pertinent question you should be asking the divine doctor GP is why did the disciples deliberately breach the trust Jesus placed in them as expressed in the following extract from the same Scripture:
“I will give you the keys of the kingdom of heaven. Whatever you bind on earth will be bound in heaven, and whatever you loose on earth will be loosed in heaven.
Then He admonished the disciples not to tell anyone that He was the Christ.
From that time on Jesus began to show His disciples that He must go to Jerusalem and suffer many things at the hands of the elders, chief priests, and scribes, and that He must be killed and on the third day be raised to life.…”
It is crystal clear from the plot of the play that poor Judas was set up and made the scapegoat in order for the Church (and not a synagogue or temple) to be established in order to peddle forgiveness of the sins of the masses.
If Jesus was the ‘real’ Messiah there would be no Christians (or even Xmas).
Please do not swallow the propaganda prepared by the Jewish playwrights to spread their culture across the world.
Why not heed the ‘divine’ advice of another ‘Son of Man’ who lived long before your eponymous Jesus Christ:
“Do not believe in anything simply because you have heard it. Do not believe in anything simply because it is spoken and rumored by many. Do not believe in anything simply because it is found written in your religious books. Do not believe in anything merely on the authority of your teachers and elders. Do not believe in traditions because they have been handed down for many generations. But after observation and analysis, when you find that anything agrees with reason and is conducive to the good and benefit of one and all, then accept it and live up to it.”
~Buddha
The second dispensation is called the Dispensation of Conscience, and it lasted about 1,656 years from the time of Adam and Eve’s eviction from the garden until the flood (Genesis 3:8–8:22).
Man had a natural conscience, or knew good from evil, and was under obligation to do good and not evil. The time covered B. C.4004-2348=1636 years for 1 and 2.
God allowed man’s conscience to govern his behavior without Divine interference This dispensation demonstrates what mankind will do if left to his own will and conscience, which have been tainted by the inherited sin nature.
The five major aspects of this dispensation are 1) a curse on the serpent, 2) a change in womanhood and childbearing, 3) a curse on nature, 4) the imposing of difficult work on mankind to produce food, and 5) the promise of Christ as the seed who will bruise the serpent’s head (Satan).
The expulsion from the garden began the dispensation of conscience—a time when man was left to rule himself by his own will and conscience, both of which had been tainted by sin. It was a disaster, and ended in disaster—the worldwide flood (Genesis 3:8—8:22).
Because of the sin nature passed down from mankind’s first parents, the result was that “the wickedness of man was great in the earth, and every imagination of the thoughts of his heart was only evil continually” (Genesis 6:5).
During this dispensation, man became so wicked that “every intention of the thoughts of his heart was only evil continually” and God regretted making man and was “grieved to his heart” (Genesis 6:5-6). God pronounced judgment upon the world and destroyed all but 8 members of the human race in the Great Flood. God chose to end humanity with a flood and begin again with Noah and his family (Genesis 6:11-18).
LikeLike
re “Who was Jesus referring as the “rock”
Also why would Jesus have such a conservation with Peter and not any of the other disciples…”
READ THE PASSAGE PROPERLY AND YOU WILL SEE THAT THE WORD ROCK APPEARS TWICE IN THE SENTENCE
RE Do not believe in anything simply because you have heard it. Do not believe in anything simply because it is spoken and rumored by many.
ONE MUST DO LIKE THE SAINTS AT BEREA NOTED IN ACTS 17 WHO searched the scriptures daily, whether those things were so INSTEAD OF LISTENING TO A BUDHA.
10 And the brethren immediately sent away Paul and Silas by night unto Berea: who coming thither went into the synagogue of the Jews.
11 These were more noble than those in Thessalonica, in that they received the word with all readiness of mind, and searched the scriptures daily, whether those things were so.
On this rock I will build My church: The words this rock have been the source of much controversy. It is best to see them as referring to either Jesus Himself (perhaps Jesus gesturing to Himself as He said this), or as referring to Peter’s confession of who Jesus is.
i. Peter, by His own testimony, did not see himself as the rock on which the church was founded. He says that we are living stones, but Jesus is the cornerstone (1 Peter 2:4-7).
ii. I will build My church: This is a clear claim of ownership. The church belongs to Jesus.
c. And the gates of Hades shall not prevail against it: Jesus also offers a promise – the forces of death and darkness can’t prevail against or conquer the church. This is a precious promise in the heat of battle, assuring us that victory is sure.
d. And I will give you the keys of the kingdom of heaven: The idea is not that Peter will admit people to heaven, but that Peter opened the door of the kingdom to both the Jews (Acts 2:38-39) and the Gentiles (Acts 10:34-44).
e. And whatever you bind on earth will be bound in heaven, and whatever you loose on earth will be loosed in heaven: The power for binding and loosing is something that the Jewish rabbis of that day used. They bound or loosed an individual in the application of a particular point of the law. Jesus promises that Peter – and the other apostles – would be able to set the boundaries authoritatively for the New Covenant community. This was the authority given to the apostles and prophets to build a foundation (Ephesians 2:20).
f. He commanded His disciples that they should tell no one that He was Jesus the Christ: Jesus is pleased that His disciples are coming to know who He is in truth, but He still doesn’t want His identity spread abroad before the proper time.
I. What Is The Rock?
In these early Sundays of my ministry here at Calvary we are looking at what Jesus had to say about the church. That’s why we are back in Matthew 16. Last Sunday we talked about the Church’s Testimony—”You are the Christ, the Son of the Living God.” Today we are talking about the Church’s Foundation—”Upon this rock I will build my church.”
Having said that, I must admit that we are wading into a storm center of controversy. For at least 400 years Christians have disagreed over the meaning of these words—you are Peter and upon this rock I will build my church. Sincere Christians have disagreed; learned scholars have disagreed; entire churches have based their existence on a certain interpretation of this passage. To be perfectly frank about it, between the Roman Catholic Church and the various Protestant churches there is a veritable continental divide over this statement of Jesus.
A. The Roman Catholic Answer
I would state the difference this way. The traditional Roman Catholic interpretation is that when Jesus said to Peter, “Upon this rock I will build my church,” he was saying that Peter himself was the rock upon which the church would be built. That is, Peter was to be the primate and was to have primacy over the other apostles. And the keys of the kingdom that Jesus talks about in verse 19 refer to the prerogatives given to Peter as the first leader of the Christian church and the first Bishop of Rome. Ultimately, of course, the Roman Catholic looks to this passage as the proof that Peter was indeed the first pope. And even in 1989 the Roman Catholic Church holds to a certain interpretation of this passage as the foundation of its authority structure.
B. The Protestant Answer
Protestants have given a number of different answers over the centuries. One of the most popular evangelical answers goes something like this: There are two different Greek words used for “Peter” and “Rock.” Peter is petros, which can mean a small stone and “rock” is petra which can mean a large rock. In that case, Peter is not the rock; the rock is his confession of faith. Jesus would be saying, “You are like a small stone, but I am building my church on your rock-like confession of faith.” Some interpreters have even suggested that Jesus was standing in front of that massive rock cliff and may have picked up a stone when he said, “You are Peter” and then gestured toward himself when he said, “Upon this rock I will build my church.”
There you have the two great answers to the question—What is the rock upon which the church is built? Is it Peter? Or is it his confession of faith?
C. A Third Answer
I would like to suggest that there is a third interpretation which is—at least to me—the most fitting and the easiest to understand. First, when Jesus said “Upon this rock I will build my church,” he was referring to Peter. I say that because the two Greek words—petros and petra—basically mean the same thing. They are different forms of the same word. One is masculine and the other is feminine. That’s the only real difference. Jesus was saying, “Peter, you are a rock-man.”
Second, when Jesus said, “Upon this rock I will build my church,” he said it after Peter made his great confession of faith. The timing is crucial. It’s not as if Jesus looks around and says, “Well, you’re the best I’ve got so you’ll have be the one.” No, Jesus wasn’t looking for some fall guy on which to build his church. Peter could not have been the rock until he made the great confession. That is, the rock is not Peter the doubter or Peter the denier. The rock is Peter the believer and Peter the confesser. The rock is Peter as he publicly confesses that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of the living God. Upon that rock Jesus will build his church.
Third, when Jesus said, “Upon this rock I will build my church,” he said it to Peter as representing all the apostles. Remember I mentioned that the question was in the plural—”Who do you (plural) say that I am?” Jesus wasn’t asking Peter alone; he was asking all of them. When Peter answered, he wasn’t answering only for himself; he was answering for all of them. And when Jesus said, “You are the rock,” he wasn’t speaking of Peter alone. He was speaking of all the apostles.
Yes, Peter was first. He was the leader. Give him all the credit. When no one would speak up, Peter said it loud and clear. Yes, Peter is the rock. And so are the other apostles.
I think Jesus was saying, “Peter, you are a rock. And upon you, and men like you, I will build my church.” Now to say that is not to agree with everything else that other people may say about Peter being the rock. But it is to say that Peter is the foundation of the church in the sense that, when he made that confession—and all the apostles with him—he was the rock—and they were the rocks upon which the church is built.
Let me put it plainly. The church is not built on men alone; nor is it built on a confession alone. The church is built on men confessing together that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of the living God. That is the foundation of the church.
@ GP December 8, 2019 9:43 PM
“The second dispensation is called the Dispensation of Conscience, and it lasted about 1,656 years from the time of Adam and Eve’s eviction from the garden until the flood (Genesis 3:8–8:22)”
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
As a man of ‘Science’ how can you ingest that ‘BOVINE EXCREMENT’ and regurgitate it as Gospel?
What you are saying here, Doc, is that the planet Earth and, by extension, the Solar system along with the wider Milky Way is less than 12,000 solar years in age.
You don’t have to ‘believe’ in Evolution or even the science of DNA but, by Jesus man, show a bit of rationality, intellectual respect but most of all commonsense by ceasing your childish acceptance and simplistic belief in biblical fables and Jewish fairy tales.
Come on Dr. GP, you can do much better than that even if you only went ‘primer’ standard in SUNDAY school!
RE The second dispensation is called the Dispensation of Conscience, and it lasted about 1,656 years from the time of Adam and Eve’s eviction from the garden until the flood (Genesis 3:8–8:22)”
READ GENESIS CHAPTER 5………MAKE A FEW REASONABLE CALCULATIONS…….THEN THINK
It lasted about 1,656 years from the time of Adam and Eve’s eviction from the garden until the flood (Genesis 3:8–8:22)” IS A REASONABLE NUMBER
GP
Simply stated
he New Testament contains five different metaphors for the foundation of the Church (Matt. 16:18, 1 Cor. 3:11, Eph. 2:20, 1 Pet. 2:5–6, Rev. 21:14). One metaphor that has been disputed is Jesus Christ’s calling the apostle Peter “rock”: “You are Peter, and on this rock I will build my Church, and the gates of hell will not prevail against it” (Matt. 16:18).
Some have tried to argue that Jesus did not mean that his Church would be built on Peter but on something else.
Some argue that in this passage there is a minor difference between the Greek term for Peter (Petros) and the term for rock (petra), yet they ignore the obvious explanation: petra, a feminine noun, has simply been modified to have a masculine ending, since one would not refer to a man (Peter) as feminine. The change in the gender is purely for stylistic reasons.
These critics also neglect the fact that Jesus spoke Aramaic, and, as John 1:42 tells us, in everyday life he actually referred to Peter as Kepha or Cephas (depending on how it is transliterated). It is that term which is then translated into Greek as petros. Thus, what Jesus actually said to Peter in Aramaic was: “You are Kepha and on this very kepha I will build my Church.”
The Church Fathers, those Christians closest to the apostles in time, culture, and theological background, clearly understood that Jesus promised to build the Church on Peter,
@ GP December 8, 2019 10:11 PM
“He commanded His disciples that they should tell no one that He was Jesus the Christ: Jesus is pleased that His disciples are coming to know who He is in truth, but He still doesn’t want His identity spread abroad before the proper time.”
++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
We will accept that explanation as a reasonable appreciation of the plot in the play, albeit with a heaping ladle of salty skepticism, when you can identify the other person who was hiding (while eavesdropping) in the mountain for 40 nights while Jesus was being tempted in the wilderness by the Satan.
If there was no one ‘spying’ while recording verbatim the words exchanged between the positive Christ and his negative brother then which one of his 12 disciples did he confess this rather private experience to? Was it his favourite man Judas who betrayed him in the end, as it was ordained?
Certainly not the solid as a rock swearing fisherman Peter who denied Jesus to save his own sorry ass from execution but had the temerity to build the ‘Jesus Christ’ Church?
LikeLiked by 1 person
POOR THING
GOOGLE SOME MORE
BUT GOOGLE WITH UNDERSTANDING AND A SOLID BACKGROUND OF THE WORD LIKE THE SAINTS AT BEREA
The third dispensation is the Dispensation of Human Government, which began in Genesis 8. The dispensation of human government began just after the flood and lasted until the call of Abraham (Gen.10-12.)
God had destroyed life on earth with a flood, saving just one family to restart the human race. God made the following promises and commands to Noah and his family:
God gave the eight persons saved from the flood power to govern the renewed earth. The time covered, B. C.2348-1921.= 427 years.
God will not curse the earth again.
Noah and family are to replenish the earth with people.
They shall have dominion over the animal creation.
They are allowed to eat meat.
The law of capital punishment is established.
There never will be another worldwide flood.
The sign of God’s promise will be the rainbow.
Noah’s descendants did not scatter and fill the earth as God had commanded, thus failing in their responsibility in this dispensation. About 325 years after the flood, the earth’s inhabitants began building a tower, a great monument to their solidarity and pride (Genesis 11:7-9). God brought the construction to a halt, creating different languages and enforcing His command to fill the earth. The result was the rise of different nations and cultures. From that point on, human governments have been a reality.
After the flood, God told Noah to go forth and replenish the Earth (Genesis 9:7). God made promises and gave commands to Noah and his family. God promised not to curse the earth again, and never to flood it again. He commanded Noah and his sons to repopulate the world and scatter across the earth, and He allowed them to use animals for food. God also established the law of capital punishment (Genesis 8:1-9:7).
Noah’s descendants disobeyed God’s commandment, and failed to “fill the earth” as was commanded, and instead they set about and worked together to build a great city and the tower of Babel from which to study the stars (Genesis 11:1-9).
God countered this action by confusing their language, causing them to stop building the tower, and scattered them through out the world (Genesis 11:8-9),creating different nations and cultures that later spread to different areas. This was the beginning of human government.
Mariposa
Some translations render that passage thus :” You are Peter and on this rock I will build my church.” The ambiguity is the word Petros which when translated means Rock. Is the intention to use Peter as the foundation stone of the Jesus Movement.? Or the fact that Peter recognizes Jesus as the Christ,the chosen one, the Messiah, qualifies him to take on the leadership role of the Jesus Movement. I am aware that Peter was beaten , imprisoned and crucified for spreading the Gospel. I am sure his work included visiting the church in Rome. I am not a googler so I cannot cite the Biblical passages. Ask GP.
RE I am sure his work included visiting the church in Rome.
WELL YOU ARE SURELY WRONGI
there is no Biblical passages that state that Peter visited the church in Rome.-NONE. WHY WOULD HE?
PETER WAS THE APOSTLE TO THE JEWS
PAUL WAS THE APOSTLE TO THE GENTILES
RE Is the intention to use Peter as the foundation stone of the Jesus Movement.?
THIS IS ABSOLUTE RUBBISH AS CAN BE INFERRED FROM 1 PETER 2
6 Wherefore also it is contained in the scripture, Behold, I lay in Sion a chief corner stone, elect, precious: and he that believeth on him shall not be confounded.
CHRIST IS THE CHIEF CORNER STONE THAT WAS PROMISED IN THE OT
ALSO WE ARE SUPPOSED TO BELIEVE IN CHRIST NOT PETER
IT IS NECESSARY TO CONSIDER ALL SCRIPTURES ON AN ISSUE BEFORE WE CAN REACH A CORRECT CONCLUSION
HERE THEY ARE
Romans 9:33
just as it is written, “BEHOLD, I LAY IN ZION A STONE OF STUMBLING AND A ROCK OF OFFENSE, AND HE WHO BELIEVES IN HIM WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.”
Isaiah 28:16
Therefore thus says the Lord GOD, “Behold, I am laying in Zion a stone, a tested stone, A costly cornerstone for the foundation, firmly placed. He who believes in it will not be disturbed.
1 Peter 2:7-8
This precious value, then, is for you who believe; but for those who disbelieve, “THE STONE WHICH THE BUILDERS REJECTED, THIS BECAME THE VERY CORNER stone,” and, “A STONE OF STUMBLING AND A ROCK OF OFFENSE”; for they stumble because they are disobedient to the word, and to this doom they were also appointed.
1 Peter 2:4-8
And coming to Him as to a living stone which has been rejected by men, but is choice and precious in the sight of God, you also, as living stones, are being built up as a spiritual house for a holy priesthood, to offer up spiritual sacrifices acceptable to God through Jesus Christ. For this is contained in Scripture: “BEHOLD, I LAY IN ZION A CHOICE STONE, A PRECIOUS CORNER stone, AND HE WHO BELIEVES IN HIM WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.”read more.
Acts 4:10-12
let it be known to all Of you and to all the people of Israel, that by the name of Jesus Christ the Nazarene, whom you crucified, whom God raised from the dead–by this name this man stands here before you in good health. “He is the STONE WHICH WAS REJECTED by you, THE BUILDERS, but WHICH BECAME THE CHIEF CORNER stone. “And there is salvation in no one else; for there is no other name under heaven that has been given among men by which we must be saved.”
Ephesians 2:20-22
having been built on the foundation of the apostles and prophets, Christ Jesus Himself being the corner stone, in whom the whole building, being fitted together, is growing into a holy temple in the Lord, in whom you also are being built together into a dwelling of God in the Spirit.
Psalm 118:22
Verse Concepts
The stone which the builders rejected Has become the chief corner stone.
WHY WOULD YOU WANT TO LOVE OR CARE ABOUT SOMEONE YOU HAD NOT SEEN?
Whom having not seen, ye love; in whom, though now ye see him not, yet believing, ye rejoice with joy unspeakable and full of glory: I Peter 1;8
WHY WOULD YOU WANT TO LOVE OR CARE ABOUT SOMEONE YOU HAD NOT SEEN?
1 BECAUSE IT WAS PREDICTED SEE JOHN 20:29 AND BECAUSE THE WORD OF THE LORD ENDURETH FOR EVER I PETER 1:24
2 BECAUSE WE WERE BORN AGAIN OUT FOM ABOVE TO A LIVING ASSURANCE
3 BECAUSE WE ARE KEPT BY THE POWER OF GOD
Peter 1;3 Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, which according to his abundant mercy hath begotten us again unto a lively hope by the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead,
4 To an inheritance incorruptible, and undefiled, and that fadeth not away, reserved in heaven for you,
5 Who are kept by the power of God through faith unto salvation ready to be revealed in the last time.
4 BECAUSE WE WERE REDEEMED BY HIS PRECIOUS BLOOD
I Peter 1;18 Forasmuch as ye know that ye were not redeemed with corruptible things, as silver and gold, from your vain conversation received by tradition from your fathers;
19 But with the precious blood of Christ, as of a lamb without blemish and without spot:
5 BECAUSE CHRIST SUFFERED FOR US TO BRING US TO GOD AND NOW SITS AT GOD’S RIGHT HAND INTERCEDING FOR US
3:18 For Christ also hath once suffered for sins, the just for the unjust, that he might bring us to God, being put to death in the flesh, but quickened by the Spirit:
6 BECAUSE CHRIST SUFFERED FOR US AND RETURNED US TO THE SHEPHERD AND BISHOP OF OUR SOULS
3 24 Who his own self bare our sins in his own body on the tree, that we, being dead to sins, should live unto righteousness: by whose stripes ye were healed.
25 For ye were as sheep going astray; but are now returned unto the Shepherd and Bishop of your souls.
IN CONCLUSION
I Peter 2.7
Unto you therefore which believe he is precious:
One would most likely belive that Jesus would have more faith or a desire to pass over the keys to of his earthly ministrt to Peter since the two would have known each longer
Paul could not have known Jesus as long as Peter and would not have been as close to Jesus as Peter
Paul conversion might have given him greater inroad to mix and mingle and to get further insight about Jesus but not sufficient to be considered Trust worthy
