Eyes on YOU President Pedro Shepherd

Submitted by P Seale

Back in September some teachers were trying to get on the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) council. Pedro Shepherd was trying to get re-elected. The headline in the Nation was SLATE SET FOR DLP ELECTIONS.

Years ago public officers couldn’t be in anything so. Mr Shepherd’s friends Dwane Goddard and Trudi Harris followed him. Quincey Jones from Ellerslie was another teacher in the elections.

I want to know if the law was changed for public officers to be doing these things. Somebody has to know the answer but no one wants to speak up.

I realise the BUT called a meeting at last. They weren’t saying anything much until I wrote Barbados Underground.

President Pedro Shepherd Accused of Lacking Integrity

The general secretary said appointments for secondary school teachers were coming. They remembered they have members in the secondary schools. It looks like you have to force these people to remember.

Three of the BUT officers have called a meeting for Sunday. Is it a union meeting or a meeting with people who are on the executive? These people make me laugh. They tell members about being strong together. Then we see that they are not united.

