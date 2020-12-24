Geopolitics and Spying on Friends (Satellites?)

Submitted by Kammie Holder

David, does our Defence Force still get computers from the Chinese and other foreign governments?

I remember in either 2016 or 2017 laptops were donated to our parliamentarians. Unfortunately, they were lapped up by our grateful representatives with the most excitement like kids getting a candy treat.

My concern was expressed and I was assured by the IT person in parliament the laptops would be wiped, which was laughable. Thus, the question begs how secure is our IT infrastructure and what is the protocol on receiving computers from foreign governments by state agencies and government employees?

Something as simple as accessing the Accounts Department of a state enterprise can be a treasure trove. The person with lowest net pay if not of high moral persuasion can be an ideal target for bribery. Just another stupid weird silly concern. The below shows how naive some countries can be and how those who are compromised can destroy any semblance of an orderly society by their stupidity. #TrustAllSuspectAll

China denies claim its hacking African Union Headquarters (2018)https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-42861276

African Union like sheep renew Huawei contract(2019)https://www.voanews.com/africa/after-allegations-spying-african-union-renews-huawei-alliance

China and AU denies hacking of African Union Headquarters http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/2019-11/15/c_138558494.htm

Independent investigations reveal African Union board room and cameras are buggedhttps://www.theverge.com/2018/1/29/16946802/china-african-union-spying-hq-cybersecurity-computers-backdoors-espionage

Fast forward to 2020. Some African leaders are compromised into sheep or risk exposure of their dirty dealings. The greatest treat to humanity, are humans who corrupted and compromised. Future of generations are destroyed and the present becomes chaotic and meagre https://www.reuters.com/article/ethiopia-african-union-cyber/exclusive-suspected-chinese-hackers-stole-camera-footage-from-african-union-memo-idUKL1N2GS2BM