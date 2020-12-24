Geopolitics and Spying on Friends (Satellites?)
Submitted by Kammie Holder
David, does our Defence Force still get computers from the Chinese and other foreign governments?
I remember in either 2016 or 2017 laptops were donated to our parliamentarians. Unfortunately, they were lapped up by our grateful representatives with the most excitement like kids getting a candy treat.
My concern was expressed and I was assured by the IT person in parliament the laptops would be wiped, which was laughable. Thus, the question begs how secure is our IT infrastructure and what is the protocol on receiving computers from foreign governments by state agencies and government employees?
Something as simple as accessing the Accounts Department of a state enterprise can be a treasure trove. The person with lowest net pay if not of high moral persuasion can be an ideal target for bribery. Just another stupid weird silly concern. The below shows how naive some countries can be and how those who are compromised can destroy any semblance of an orderly society by their stupidity. #TrustAllSuspectAll
- China denies claim its hacking African Union Headquarters (2018)https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-42861276
- African Union like sheep renew Huawei contract(2019)https://www.voanews.com/africa/after-allegations-spying-african-union-renews-huawei-alliance
- China and AU denies hacking of African Union Headquarters http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/2019-11/15/c_138558494.htm
- Independent investigations reveal African Union board room and cameras are buggedhttps://www.theverge.com/2018/1/29/16946802/china-african-union-spying-hq-cybersecurity-computers-backdoors-espionage
Fast forward to 2020. Some African leaders are compromised into sheep or risk exposure of their dirty dealings. The greatest treat to humanity, are humans who corrupted and compromised. Future of generations are destroyed and the present becomes chaotic and meagre https://www.reuters.com/article/ethiopia-african-union-cyber/exclusive-suspected-chinese-hackers-stole-camera-footage-from-african-union-memo-idUKL1N2GS2BM
Agreed. But this problem is much more pervasive.
We also note that there is a focus on China, the West’s whipping boy.
But they themselves, the West and the USA in particular, are the main culprits in this global technological warfarism.
We have never been persuaded that people even see this as war, by other means.
Recently, an Iranian general was murdered through the deployment of technology and the absence of assassins.
A few years back the Americans and Zionists deployed cyber capabilities to explode Iranian centrifuges.
Russia has new generations of missiles capable of reaching and circumnavigating the globe before delivering its payload, in minutes from launching
Donald Trump was marked by specious allegations of election help from Russia.
We are in a new place. Unfortunately most of us still want to pretend that the world of yesterday could be transported into the morrow, if there is one.
LikeLike
In case you didn’t know US shitstems were just hacked
LikeLike