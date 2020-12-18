Cynthia Forde Do Your Job!

Submitted by Cherfleur

Remember the Menendez Brothers who hacked their parents to death in California in 1986 and claimed it was a botched robbery then claimed sexual abuse by the father. Well!

Elder abuse is very serious. It is not a game for ignoramuses especially when ex-wives and properties are involved.

So Stephen Lashley gloated in the press on July 19, about me not having standing in the elder abuse matter and that my actions were an abuse of the court. Stephen Lashley only knows what he knows. I reiterate that I did not take a Mental Health matter to court but in fact the Judge told him, I filed to bring the matter to the attention of the court What he should have told the Reporter was that he removed himself from the case after filing the Claim Form and why he did so.

Now I have the Order and requested the file. On February 25th I advised the court that the elder had another child from a previous union. Everyone was shocked by this revelation. The Judge warned the defence team to be transparent. Counsel prepared the Claim Form then passed the matter to another Attorney who then passed it on to another. When you see such movements you deduce that persons are playing Pontius Pilate

So the very Perpetrator I brought before the court was given Receivership. She not only misrepresented the fact that there was another offspring but also neglected to give the elder or inform him that he was required to be present in court on the first day of the proceedings.

But worse than that it can be deduced that the receiver or her agents are tampering or manipulating the elder’s medication. If Doctor Charles in his report of ​March 2, 2020​ stated that he had been attending to the elder for three years and diagnosed Dementia on April 9, 2019 and prescribed medication to keep the disease stable then on July 30,2020 Dr Nya Maughn assessed the elder ​once and conclude that “he lacks capacity to make decisions in his welfare and had difficulty understanding information and expressing himself” it suggests strongly that the perpetrator(s) either did not give him his medication or gave him too much (depending on what medication it is)

What we have is a brewing crisis. The Welfare Unit was not invited to provide a Report on the elder’s circumstances. Wuhnna got to be kidding. Elder abuse and no welfare intervention? The judge was invited to liaise with the unit of the Ministry of Elder Affairs to get guidance on this matter and reneged on that arrangement.

This matter was plunged into a crisis since that faithful misstep. Not only that but the Judge also refused to provide protection for the elder against any form of psychological or emotional abuse and intimidation or harassment.

Dr Charles’ Report also noted anxiety on the elder’s visit in June 2017. Just about the same time I visited and was alerted to the untenable conditions he was surrounded by.

What is Cynthia Ford doing for the salary she collects?

Do I have to spend the rest of time monitoring this human being’s twilight days? Cynthia Ford needs to get up off her laurels and get an elder abuse legislation with so me teeth on the table. This is an embarrassment!

Related Link: Elder Abuse Is the New Normal