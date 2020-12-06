Sweet Sunday Sermon – ACTS 18

Several years ago, in the midweek meetings of our assembly, we tackled the book of Acts. My lot was to present the highlights of Chapter 18. In this simple presentation, I have employed two Bible study techniques that I was taught in my local Baptist church as a teen in 1970. First, I presented a short chapter study, which put the chapter in the context of the book of Acts, and then followed it by presenting a short biography of Apollos, an important teacher in the early church.

View Presentation –