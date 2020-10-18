Sweet Sunday Sermon – REPAIR OF THE GATES OF JERUSALEM
Submitted by Dr. GP
- To many Nehemiah 3 is very dull and boring chapter, but once we believe that ALL scripture is given by inspiration of God and that it is profitable for our spiritual and other forms of edification, then it behoves us to dig up the nuggets therein and think and apply them to our lives.
- It can be deduced from this chapter the promise that if, and when God’s people would work together harmoniously that they will accomplish much in the work of the Lord.
- This is what we hope to do in our church. Nehemiah used the principles of small group or cell group ministry in his plan to rebuild the walls of Jerusalem, and so can we.