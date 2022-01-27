Review of Barbados Economy in 2021

Governor of the Central Bank Cleveston Haynes delivered his review of the economy for the year just gone. He was as expected optimistic about prospects for improvement. However, underpinning his optimism was his assumption the rebound of the economy will be based on TOURISM. The blogmaster does not need to expand on what this means.

  David
    January 27, 2022 5:26 AM

    Governor upbeat

    Central Bank boss however wants less reliance on tourism
    CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR Cleviston Haynes is confident that a strong tourism rebound, including an influx of English cricket fans, and expanded construction activity, can drive Barbados towards double-digit economic growth this year.
    However, the economist is not prepared to wager that the economy will grow by the “best case” forecast scenario of 14.2 per cent, stressing that 2022 outcomes will be heavily influenced by Barbados’ continued vulnerability to external shocks, including the COVID-19 pandemic and high commodity prices.
    Haynes is also keen for the country to accelerate its diversification from current tourism industry overreliance, especially through agriculture, renewable energy and other sectors with the potential to earn high foreign exchange.
    First press conference
    He gave these assessments yesterday during the Central Bank’s first press conference for the year, during which he reported that the economy grew by 1.4 per cent last year. It was helped by a tourismled 11.5 per cent expansion between October and December.
    “For the second successive year, COVID-19 tested the Barbadian economy’s resilience to extreme shocks,” he reported.
    “Industrialised economies rebounded strongly from the 2020 economic decline but the persistence of the virus, with its rapidly emerging variants and its after-effects on the global supply chain, dampened domestic economic activity, contributed to higher inflation and shaped the direction of public policy.
    “The bank estimates that the economy registered mild growth in 2021 as new waves of infections at home and abroad slowed the recovery of the tourism sector and kept output well below prepandemic levels,” he added.
    He said the good news for tourism was that “long-stay tourist arrivals in December were at their post-COVID peak, reaching 47 per cent of the corresponding prepandemic level of 2019, as the relaxation of global travel restrictions, the phased reduction in health protocols and pent-up demand contributed to a rebound in international travel”.
    With visitors from the United Kingdom and United States accounting for 74 per cent of arrivals, the Governor is banking on a further boost from the English cricket tour this month and in March.
    “Clearly with the stadium only at half capacity it’s not as much as it ordinarily would be for an English tour, but I think we are very hopeful for the Test match that there will also be another set of English tourists,” he said.
    “So in essence we have got two bites of the cherry – another set of English tourists who come to watch that [Test] match – and I am told the numbers could be as much as 5 000 persons for the match in March.
    “So I think that this will have a positive impact on our tourism because on the one hand, it fills rooms but when they come they spend. Therefore our small business sector benefits from their presence and I can’t quantify for you the exact number but I think having them here contributes towards the earnings of foreign exchange.”
    Range of forecast
    Haynes said the Central Bank had a range of economic forecast scenarios that pointed to double digit economic growth for Barbados this year, but stressed this was dependent on everything going “perfectly well”.
    “There are scenarios for a strong rebound in tourism, there are scenarios for a strong pick-up in construction activity, and you could get both of those happening together. And then there are scenarios where you only get a strong pick-up in tourism but we are unable to implement at a fast enough pace our investment programme,” he explained.
    “The point that we want to make is that in this particular environment, because there are so many unknowns, because we are recovering from such a large fall-off in economic activity in 2020 and very modest increase in 2021, the actual forecasting has some fairly wide ranges because we are so dependent on tourism as our major economic activity.”
    His hope is that efforts to diversify the economy will make progress this year.
    “A lot of this obviously will have to be private sector driven. What we have to do, in my view, is that we have to go on to strengthen our agricultural sector. We want to be able to get new investments into the country that build on the knowledge and the skills of our citizens,” Haynes said.

    Source: Nation

  David
    January 27, 2022 5:28 AM

    Return to IMF likely, says Howard
    Too early to say, counters Greenidge

    by COLVILLE MOUNSEY
    colvillemounsey@nationnews.com
    BARBADIANS ARE BEING TOLD to brace for a second trip to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) by the Mia Amor Mottley administration when the clock runs down on the Extended Fund Facility later this year.
    Professor Emeritus in economics at the University of the West Indies Michael Howard, speaking to the DAILY NATION on Tuesday prior to yesterday’s report on the economy by Central Bank Governor Cleviston Haynes, said Government will have little choice but to continue to borrow from the IMF in order to implement any meaningful programme of stabilisation and growth.
    However, Government’s Senior Economic Advisor Dr Kevin Greenidge is insisting that it is too early for such a determination.
    Howard contended that even if the tourism sector was back to its glory days and firing on all cylinders, it was still not likely to generate the foreign exchange needed for sustained growth.
    “We have to go back to the IMF because I do not think the economy on its own could generate enough revenue to set us on a sustaining development path.
    “It is clear to me that we still have to borrow, and borrow enough money to sustain the foreign reserves because if we don’t have enough foreign exchange, we cannot pursue growth.”
    He added: “Even when tourism was doing well, our foreign exchange was not commensurate with the numbers because of the all-inclusive nature of tourism. So, we have to generate foreign exchange and we still will have to continue some level of borrowing.” In response, Greenidge said many factors will have to be considered before Government makes any decision on the IMF.
    “Professor Howard is entitled to his views [but] we have to wait until the programme comes to an end . . . . We have to wait until the end-of-March data comes in and see how the economy performs, have a view on macro modelling and what the outlook would be, and then the decisions would be likely made at that time,” he said.
    “The majority of countries go for successive programmes, especially when there are reforms to be continued, which is the case with the BERT [Barbados Economic Recovery and Transformation] programme, as we still have a lot of work to be done which was halted for COVID-19. The BERT programme will have to continue in some form or fashion whether or
    not you go for IMF support.”
    However, Howard warned that Barbados could ill-afford a programme as ambitious as BERT, arguing that targets such as a six per cent surplus would stymie growth.
    “I don’t think that the Government has any other choice. I think that they have to enter a new arrangement with the IMF, but it has to be an arrangement that would give us some type of fiscal space to generate growth.
    “All we have been doing is borrowing money. We have not been raising a lot of revenue and I think that the IMF is going to be around in Barbados for some time,” he said.
    “The problem is that if we want to continue with the IMF, we might be asked to go back to the target of a six per cent surplus.
    “We have to decide whether we want to pursue a six per cent surplus, which might inhibit economic growth because it would mean that you would have to raise revenue or send home some people or reduce public sector expenditure. These are some of the tough choices that have to be made.”

    Source: Nation

  David
    January 27, 2022 5:28 AM

    Stick with fiscal discipline, Governor advises

    BARBADOS CANNOT AFFORD to ditch fiscal discipline if Government opts out of another International Monetary Programme (IMF) arrangement when the current one expires at the end of September.
    Central Bank Governor Cleviston Haynes made this clear yesterday as he also welcomed the imminent introduction of a procedural fiscal rule to keep Government’s financial management in check.
    Speaking during a press conference to review Barbados’ economic performance in 2021 and give projections for this year, he said the Central Bank had preliminary discussions about the IMF programme, but “we have not yet sat down with the Minister of Finance to discuss in detail what we will do after the end of the programme”.
    He said it was important for Barbadians to understand “this is not about the IMF, this is about Barbados and putting the country on a sustainable path”.
    “Whether we do so within the framework of an IMF programme, of an IMFmonitored programme, or we go it alone, some of the prerequisites will remain,” he added.
    The Governor said for Government this was primarily about “being able to finance your activities such that even if you come out of an IMF programme, I don’t think that persons should believe that you will suddenly start to run large deficits again.
    “Because if you run large deficits you have to be able to finance them. What our recent past has told us is that as you run these deficits you need to borrow more and more. Your debt ratios therefore are going to go up, [and] that has implications for how markets respond to you,” he explained.
    “So while you may think
    that you want to run a five per cent primary deficit for example, if the markets are unwilling to finance you, then you get back into the situation that we were in before where we simply build arrears.”
    Haynes added: “So there has to be, IMF or no IMF, discipline in how we manage our fiscal affairs and we have to manage it in such a way that we provide that confidence both to domestic and external capital markets, that such funding as we need we will be able to get because…there will be need to borrow from time to time.”
    Asked if Barbados would have to continue “fiscal tightening” this year, including trying to achieve a six per cent primary surplus, the economist said: “Government has to now develop its budget for the coming fiscal year, [and] determine the size of the primary balance that it will want to target.
    “Tightening should not automatically mean that you have to increase your tax rates or reduce your labour component. I think those are the things that persons fear. Sometimes it does happen, but it is not an automatic feature once you get the economy into a growth mode.” ( SC)

    Source: Nation

  David
    January 27, 2022 5:29 AM

    Haynes: Higher prices will be order of the year

    CONSUMERS will continue to face high prices this year, says Central Bank Governor Cleviston Haynes.
    With Barbados’ fuel import bill having increased by $175.2 million last year when compared with 2020, he said the higher energy cost was a major driver of inflation.
    Haynes said yesterday during his review of the economy’s performance last year that the global trend of rising inflation was reflected in domestic prices last year.
    “The retail price index at November was 4.6 per cent higher than at 2020 year-end, driven in large measure by higher import prices,” he reported.
    “Soaring international freight costs arising from disruptions in the global supply chain added to the hikes in energy and food prices caused by the revival of global economic activity. Domestic food prices were elevated mainly due to meats and vegetables.”
    The Governor also said “the domestic rise in prices was acutely felt in the price of gasoline, diesel and electricity, but continued discounting of clothing, footwear and furnishing and household equipment dampened the domestic inflationary pressures.
    “Given the fall in prices in the second half of 2020, the impact of rising prices on the overall price index was not evident until the second half of the year and the 12-month moving average measure of inflation rose to 3.2
    per cent only from 2.9 per cent a year earlier,” he added.
    Responding to questions during an online press conference, Haynes said the Central Bank’s assessment was that “prices will remain elevated” in Barbados.
    “As always, some prices will go up and some will come down, but I think on average prices will remain high,” he said.
    He said measures, including Government’s plan to keep freight costs at pre-COVID-19 levels, would help, but that this was “relatively small assistance”.
    Haynes added that inflation measurements showed that Barbadians paid more for transportation, electricity and food, which he linked to higher energy costs. ( SC)

    Source: Nation

  Wily Coyote
    January 27, 2022 6:01 AM

    The “OFFICIAL” quarterly comic strip is out, once again as expected it’s the usual optimistic unsupported Disney ALL IS WELL, patient moved from death status to recovery in ICU. I do not understand how this gentlemen can sleep at night , well maybe he prescribes to the TRUMP self believing Lies philosophy. And it’s SAD to think Barbados claims to be getting above, above what is the question.

