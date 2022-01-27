Review of Barbados Economy in 2021
Governor of the Central Bank Cleveston Haynes delivered his review of the economy for the year just gone. He was as expected optimistic about prospects for improvement. However, underpinning his optimism was his assumption the rebound of the economy will be based on TOURISM. The blogmaster does not need to expand on what this means.
Source: Nation
Source: Nation
Source: Nation
Source: Nation
The “OFFICIAL” quarterly comic strip is out, once again as expected it’s the usual optimistic unsupported Disney ALL IS WELL, patient moved from death status to recovery in ICU. I do not understand how this gentlemen can sleep at night , well maybe he prescribes to the TRUMP self believing Lies philosophy. And it’s SAD to think Barbados claims to be getting above, above what is the question.
