2020 US Presidential Election
If the late great Gladston Holder were alive he would take the opportunity to remind us that it does not matter who is elected to the White House, it the wealthiest families in the USA where the power is located- the Vanderbilts, Rockefellers et al. That said many will agree party colours aside, Trump’s legacy will be remembered as being one of the most bigoted and divisive.
Let it be no secret this blogmaster cannot wait to see the back of the man. He has disgraced the office of president of the USA and by extension the human race.
Discuss for 2 marks.
Yes, the wealthy families but more precisely the corporate elites.
Either way the the modern incarnation of the same oligarches are even more firmly in control today than their ancestors mentioned.
And it the oligarchs who control the major cprporations still.
Plse elaborate.
Biden Sweeps First-in-the-Nation Dixville Notch, NH…
The first official votes of the 2020 election are in and counted.
Dixville Notch, NH, has counted all of its votes and Biden swept them all.
Traditionally, Dixville Notch holds a midnight vote and announces who won the village in the early morning hours of election day.
This year, all five votes cast in the election were in favor of Joe Biden…Joe Sweeps All 5 Votes
Before Biden supporters get overly excited, realize that Dixville Notch is only a small village that has about a dozen voters.
BUT That’s Not Good
This, however, has only happened one other time… when Nixon swept the vote and ended up losing to John F. Kennedy in 1960.
THIS IS GP REPORTING FOR BU FROM THE GARRISON AND ROCKING AND MOCKING ——-OH ME AM
