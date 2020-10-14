Solutions Barbados – Playing With Fire

The unemployment situation in St George North is dreadful. Disappointing voters with false promises is not an option in this by-election. Candidates must offer workable plans, to effectively address the mass unemployment problems in St George North.

There are six candidates seeking to work for the people of St George North, for the next 30 months. It is important that none of us follow the bad examples of those who have gone before us.

Candidates who plan to use the desperate unemployed people of St George North as pawns, just to secure a seat in the House of Assembly for their party, are doing the unconscionable. They are ensuring that the people continue to suffer, during these exceptionally difficult times. The present suffering is compounded by an unnecessary IMF austerity program, and a global COVID-19 pandemic.

Candidates who make promises that they know they cannot keep, are deceiving voters’ families. Candidates who know that they have no capacity to implement their party’s plans, push that deceit beyond tolerable levels.

Career politicians have repeatedly broken their promises to previous generations of voters. Those voters had the patience to tolerate and forgive those, who repeatedly deceived them with empty promises.

The current generation of young voters are different – they will not forgive that type of deceit. Candidates without any workable economic plans for the families of St George North, are playing with fire.

Audio Version

Grenville Phillips II is a Chartered Structural Engineer, and the Solutions Barbados’ candidate for St George North. He can be reached at NextParty246@gmail.com