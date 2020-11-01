Sweet Sunday Sermon – An Analytical Approach to Nehemiah 3
Submitted by Doc GP
- To many, Nehemiah 3 is a very dull and boring chapter, that appears to consist largely of unpronounceable names and long forgotten people, but once we believe that ALL scripture is given by inspiration of God and that it is profitable for our spiritual and other forms of edification, then it is worth seeking the nuggets therein and apply them to our lives.
- Chapter 3 of Nehemiah contains the record of the work of repairing the gates and walls of Jerusalem which Nehemiah had been sent there by King Artaxerxes of Persia to do. This chapter tells how that work was actually accomplished.