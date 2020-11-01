Sweet Sunday Sermon – An Analytical Approach to Nehemiah 3

Posted on by Leave a comment
Submitted by Doc GP
See link to presentation below
  • To many, Nehemiah 3 is a very dull and boring chapter, that appears to consist largely of unpronounceable names and long forgotten people, but once we believe that ALL scripture is given by inspiration of God and that it is profitable for our spiritual and other forms of edification, then it is worth seeking the nuggets therein and apply them to our lives.
  • Chapter 3 of Nehemiah contains the record of the work of repairing the gates and walls of Jerusalem which Nehemiah had been sent there by King Artaxerxes of Persia to do. This chapter tells how that work was actually accomplished.
An approach to Nehemiah 3Download

tagged with

Join in the discussion, you never know how expressing your view may make a difference.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s