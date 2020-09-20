Sweet Sunday Sermon – The Romans Road to Salvation

“For the wages of sin is death…” (Romans 6:23a)

However, the second half of the verse hints at the hope sinners have for salvation through Jesus.

“…but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.” (Romans 6:23b)

2. Humanity’s Hope in Christ (Romans 5:8). The second part of the Romans Road further explains the hope we have in the love of God expressed through Christ.

“But God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us.” (Romans 5:8)

3. The Sinner’s Response (Romans 10:9-10 and Romans 10:13). Once we understand our need for a savior and recognize that Jesus Christ is that savior, we can respond by moving along to the third part of the Romans Road, calling out to Jesus.

“If you declare with your mouth, ‘Jesus is Lord,’ and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved. For it is with your heart that you believe and are justified, and it is with your mouth that you profess your faith and are saved.” (Romans 10:9-10)

This response is possible for everyone. Romans 10:13 expresses God’s ability to save everyone. (His intention to save everyone is further expressed in John 3:16-17)

“For, ‘Everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved.’” (Romans 10:13)

4. The Result of Salvation (Romans 5:1-2; Romans 8:1). The fourth part of the Romans Road mentions two results (peace and justification) after a sinner decides to declare and believe in their heart that Jesus Christ is Lord. Romans 5:1-2 explains that through faith in Jesus Christ, sinners can enjoy peace with God, no longer separated from holy God by sin.

“Therefore, since we have been justified through faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ, through whom we have gained access by faith into this grace in which we now stand.” (Romans 5:1-2)

Romans 8:1 rejoices in the result of salvation. Before faith in Christ, all who have sinned were condemned by their sin and destined for death. But now with faith in Christ, “there is no condemnation” (Romans 8:1) and believers are gifted eternal life with God (Romans 6:23).

“Therefore, there is now no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus,” (Romans 8:1)