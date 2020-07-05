Education, Educator and the Masses

Submitted by Cherfleur

In the High Court of Judicature Barbados Community College (BCC) was established in 1968. FIFTY-TWO RH years and BCC does not know that they have a contract with each student. They do not know that their Hand Book forms part of the contract.

Pray tell, if all these educators with MSc and MAs and PhDs do not know that but are purporting to educate their population what would the end product or the population be?

Mercy, mercy, me!

BCC does not know that electives mean that students must freely choose the courses. BCC does not know that what they advertise forms part of the contract and to not deliver what they advertise is a Breach of Contract, false Advertising and liable for action under

tort. BCC advertising, Hand Hook and all/none of its literature bore no caveat emptor. It is a good thing BCC has a Paralegal program in its offerings and teaches or attempts to teach Business Law in some of their other programs.

BCC does not know its Graduation Requirements in its entirety or they have forgotten it along the way.

BCC does not understand the operations of its own Grade Appeal or they tried to maliciously subvert it and discriminate against a customer.

BCC does not know or had forgotten that their students are in fact customers and that the Consumer Protection Act governs how they treat their customers or in fact what they offer and how they choose to offer that which they purport to offer.

BCC does not care when their customers take in ill with life threatening medical conditions on their campuses that they have the duty of care to get that customer to the nearest hospital or medical facility immediately.

Oh dear no!

BCC for 52 RH years was operating like an island in the sea of all other educational institutions in the whole wide world (www).

BCC trump up this funny fishy practice, which they arbitrarily stuck into their Hand Book that authorize them not to refund Caution Fees after one year of departure from the college.

BCC, a learning institution does not know that they cannot arbitrarily decide on and institute matters as this without the individual customer agreeing to this. Now how deh geh dah do?

I do not want to say BCC is a liar, I believe they were just “hignorant”. But there is price for ignorance especially when it is cloaked with arrogance. So BCC has to answer to all the above and much much more…win or loose.

Somebody or “bodies” should be fired for allowing this complaint to get to the High Court

especially after 5 years of pleading and an adjournment with opportunity to resolve amicably.

This is egregious.

It is grievous.