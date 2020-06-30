The Soviet Union of the United States of America

Submitted by Nathan ‘Jolly’ Green

Let there be no doubts whatsoever the United States of America is on the slippery slope of becoming ruled initially by Democrat encouraged anarchists then becoming a real Soviet-style Communist Country.

Many Americans fell into the trap of believing all they read and heard about President Trump. So many Americans were convinced by the Democrats poisonous propaganda. They think all the Democrats say about Trump is real, even today they believe all they hear and read, many repeating it as the truth. The Democrats adopted the destroy and discredit attack policy and the Democrat-leaning newspapers following suit with false news also designed to destroy and discredit Trump.

The Democratic Party has always had left of the centre socialist base, now they have developed into an extreme left of the left party, 21st Century Socialism, which is a new wrapping for communism. This is not the Democratic Party you voted for in the last elections, it is not the Democratic Party your parents voted for.

I think we can be sure that the Democratic party is using and joining with and supporting anarchists to bring about a social revolution to take the USA further to the left than ever before experienced in its short history.

Trump is politically strange, and perhaps some regard him as an out of place politician. That is because he is not a politician; he is a businessman and a showbusiness personality. Those who voted him into power knew that from the outset. He told the Nation that he was going to make America strong and secure again, great even. He was bringing jobs back to America, stopping massive aid payments to undemocratic and ungrateful countries. He told the Nation he was going to run the country like a business. In that package he announced was the inspecting rearranging and bringing change to the CIA and FBI, and that was the reason the CIA and the FBI went about trying to destroy him before and after he was elected. He told the Nation he was going to bring some control to the news media and stop the nasty lies that they are prone to publish, false news included. That was the reason much of the news media, TV, newspapers, online blogs, tried to destroy Trump before and after he was elected, and it is still happening today. He told the Democratic party he was going to bring a new brilliance to the political arena which precluded them, so before and after his election they have done all the can to destroy him. The undemocratic Democrats have invented propaganda and tried to make it real by impeaching Trump on trumped-up charges. Trump knows nothing of diplomacy, at home or abroad; he is a businessman and looks at everything from the bottom line up as a pure capitalist. His policies, before COVID 19, brought about greater wealth for America, record employment numbers, record stock prices, corporations returning their manufacturing base to the US. He stopped China from robbing the US blind. You can be sure that will change for the worse if Biden becomes president.

All of Trumps success’s, of course, have infuriated the Democrats. What do we know about the Democrats? Well we know they were the party that initially supported slavery in all its forms in the US. They were followers and supporters of Jacksonian democracy. In the 1850s, they defended slavery in the United States and promoted it. They later merged with another group to form the Socialist Party in 1901, a kind of pre-communist communist party.

Trump’s party, The Republican Party, was created in 1854 by the merger of several anti-slavery groups. Anti-communist and anti-slavery, they were the party who sent 400,000 young men to their martyred deaths in the war in the South to destroy slavery, they were real ‘black lives matter’ enforcers.

The Republican platform in 1860 promised to end slavery in the southern states like they had finished it in the Northern states. Republicans were the known abolitionists of slavery, the Democrats the creators and supporters of slavery. So, it appears that the black caucus has got their facts based on history very wrong, do black voters know who and what they support and vote for when they support the undemocratic Democrats?

First, perhaps we should understand what anarchism is. It is described as a radical, revolutionary leftist political ideology that advocates for the abolition of government and all other unequal systems of power in favour of a society organized around direct democracy and voluntary association. Though it encompasses many schools of thought, most anarchists are committed to a basic set of beliefs. Some even want to bring about the change they want by violence. Fundamental anarchist principles include mutual aid., direct action (the use of political protest to achieve a goal) and horizontalism (a non-hierarchical organizational system in which decisions are made by consensus). Anarchists advocate for abolishing institutions such as prisons, police, and the military, which they hold to be inherently oppressive. Anarchists are, anti-capitalist, anti-racist. They are anti-fascist (though not all anti-fascists are anarchists!), yet they still involved with “Antifa.” They are currently pro Democrat and anti-Republican, but only because it suits their cause at this time.

We must also remember that the KKK was a Democratic Party thing, the 1924 Democratic convention saw the party supporting the Klan to gain the votes of the membership. They rejected controlling the Klan by laws, and some members openly supported the Klan.

Anarchy in America currently emanates from the Democratic party, a large proportion of the party are supporting anarchical disorder to reach their political goals, in bringing down Trump and The Republican Party. I do not know, or do I suggest that they are funding the anarchists. But by saying nothing, by not criticizing, by remaining quiet while areas of cities are taken over by anarchists. By saying absolutely nothing and encouraging Democratic mayors and governors to allow anarchist to rule, they are fully responsible for the anarchist actions. So, the destruction of monuments, burning businesses, physically attacking the police, and demanding the police be defunded. That is all supported and encouraged by the Democrats, perhaps even suggested by them, and required by some of them.

The anarchists are traditionally two groups, whites, and blacks. Both have distinctive beliefs, some of which differ considerably from each other. But in the present situation, they have joined and are acting in tandem with each other.

Black Anarchism is a political philosophy primarily of African Americans opposed to what it sees as the oppression of people of colour by the white ruling class through the power of the state. The Black Anarchists support and promote the Black Block – an affinity group, or cluster of affinity groups that assembles during protests, demonstrations, or other forms of direct action. Black blocs are noted for the distinctive all-black clothing worn by members to conceal their identity and for their intentional defiance of state property law.

The whole idea is to bring down the Republicans and Trump by tacit and unadmitted support for such mayhem with the anarchists, people not knowing that will unknowingly continue to support the Democrats. But you can be sure the day they put a Democratic president in the White House they will stamp the anarchists to death and introduce the worst kind of communist rule ever on the US. That will be the birth of The Soviet Union of the United States of America. Below are the people you can be proud of if you vote Democrat. Once in power, you will never get rid of them again. As for your guns, they will abolish the second amendment post haste. The Democrats are further left than they have ever been before, they are now, and in the future a real threat to democracy, their name is misleading.

Here is a list of Democratic Party ‘would be’ Communist’s, reds under your beds –

Joe ‘Beijing’ Biden has a reputation as a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) sycophant. Since 1979, Joe Biden has been a critical supporter and enabler of Communist China.

In 2013, then-Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden flew aboard Air Force Two to China. Less than two weeks later, Hunter Biden’s firm inked a $1 billion private equity deal with a subsidiary of the Chinese government’s Bank of China,” explained Peter Schweizer in the New York Post last year. “The deal was later expanded to $1.5 billion. In short, the Chinese government funded a business that it co-owned along with the son of a sitting vice president.”

Biden’s son Hunter also got a lucrative board position at Ukrainian gas company Burisma Holdings, despite having zero relevant experience, “earning” over $80,000 a month while the company sought to exploit their Biden connection.

When Burisma Holdings was being investigated by Ukraine’s then-Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin, Biden threatened to withhold $1 billion in aid to Ukraine (which is illegal) unless they fired Shokin. Donald Trump was impeached over an alleged quid pro quo with Ukraine that did not hold water, but there is a video of Biden bragging about his quid pro quo—implicating Barack Obama in the scandal as well.

These business deals, coupled with Biden’s weak stance on Chinese trade, points to Biden’s concerning level of comfort with the Chinese competitor nation.” Joe Biden may be a significant threat to American jobs.

Ami Bera (D-CA) Has used Communist Party USA campaign volunteers in 2010, 2014 and 2016. Also close to Democratic Socialists of America.

Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) Very close to several key Communist Party USA allies in San Francisco in the 1970s and ’80s. Also, some involvement with Democratic Socialists of America.

Barbara Lee (D-CA) Lee has been close to the Communist Party USA for decades. In the 1990s she was a leading member of the Communist Party spin-off Committees of Correspondence. Has been to Cuba more than 20 times.

Ro Khanna (D-CA) Very close to Democratic Socialists of America.

Salud Carbajal (D-CA) Long history with Democratic Socialists of America members.

Judy Chu (D-CA) Was heavily involved with the now-defunct pro-Beijing Communist Workers Party in the 1970s and ’80s. Still works closely with former members today—China’s best friend in the US Congress.

Raul Ruiz (D-CA) Worked closely with Workers World Party members in Massachusetts in the late 1990s.

Karen Bass (D-CA) Was actively involved with the Marxist-Leninist group Line of March in the 1980s. Still works closely with former members. A leading Communist Party USA member mentored her. Also close to Democratic Socialists of America and some Freedom Road Socialist Organization members.

Has been to Cuba at least four times.

Maxine Waters (D-CA) Long history with the Communist Party USA. Also ties to some Communist Workers Party and Workers World Party fronts.

Has employed staff members from Democratic Socialists of America and the League of Revolutionary Struggle.

Joe Courtney (D-CT) Has worked closely with several Communist Party USA leaders.

Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) Has worked exceptionally closely with the Communist Party USA for many years. Traveled to Cuba in 2014.

Jim Himes (D-CT) His 1988 thesis “The Sandinista Defense Committees and the Transformation of Political Culture in Nicaragua” was a sympathetic portrayal of Marxist government’s civilian spy network.

Has worked closely with one Communist Party USA front group.

Kathy Castor (D-FL) Has worked closely with Cuba and pro-Castro organizations to open US trade with the communist island.

John Lewis (D-GA) Worked closely with the Communist Party USA and Socialist Party USA in the 1960s. In recent years has worked with Democratic Socialists of America members.

Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) Has worked with Democratic Socialists of America members through her political career. Ties to some Filipino-American “former communists.” Worked with Communist Party USA affiliated former Congressman Dennis Kucinich to defend Soviet-Russian puppet Syrian leader Bashar-al-Assad.

Bobby Rush (D-IL) Former leader of the Maoist-leaning Black Panther Party.

Has worked closely with Communist Party USA and Democratic Socialists of America. Has traveled to Cuba twice.

Jesus “Chuy” Garcia (D-IL) Has worked closely with the Communist Party USA for nearly 40 years.

Danny Davis (D-IL) Was a member of Democratic Socialists of America in the mid-2000s.

Has worked closely with the Communist Party USA since the 1980s. Also close to Committees of Correspondence in the 1990s.

Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) Was a member of Democratic Socialists of America in the 1980s and has continued to work closely with the organization.

Has also worked closely with some Communist Party USA members.

Dave Loebsack (D-IA) has worked closely with Socialist Party USA and

Democratic Socialists of America members for many years.

John Yarmuth (D-KY) has worked with Committees of Correspondence for Democracy and Socialism members. Traveled to Cuba in 2011.

Jamie Raskin (D-MD) has worked closely with Democratic Socialists of America for many years.

Jim McGovern (D-MA) has supported Latin American socialist and revolutionary groups for 20 years. Has traveled to Cuba at least three times.

Andy Levin (D-MI) Close to Democratic Socialists of America for at least a decade.

Betty McCollum (D-MN) Close ties to communist Laos. Has worked with Democratic Socialists of America members. Traveled to Cuba in 2014.

Bennie Thompson (D-MS) Was close to the Communist Party USA for many years. Also supported one Communist Workers Party organization.

Traveled to Cuba in 2000 and worked with Fidel Castro to train leftist American medical students in Cuba.

William Lacy Clay (D-MO) Has worked with Communist Party USA fronts for many years.

Greg Meeks (D-NY) Has traveled to Cuba at least 3 times.

Was a strong supporter of Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez.

Grace Meng (D-NY) Very close to the pro-Beijing Asian Americans for Equality.

Was also active in a radical Korean American organization.

Nydia Velasquez (D-NY) Close ties to Democratic Socialists of America.

Welcomed Fidel Castro to Harlem in 1995.

Yvette Clarke (D-NY) Addressed a Workers World Party rally in 2005. A close ally of a prominent Democratic Socialists of America member. Traveled to Cuba in 2007.

Jerry Nadler (D-NY) Was a member of the Democratic Socialist Organizing Committee in the 1970s and was involved with Democratic Socialists of America in the ’80s and ’90s.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) A member of Democratic Socialists of America.

Democratic Socialists of America have endorsed Ayanna Pressley (D-MA).

Worked with Freedom Road Socialist Organization front groups and with the pro-Beijing Chinese Progressive Association in Boston.

Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) Democratic Socialists of America member.

Ilhan Omar (D-MN) Supported by Democratic Socialists of America- controlled groups Our Revolution and National Nurses United. Reportedly a self-described “Democratic Socialist.”

Jose Serrano (D-NY) Close ties to the Communist Party USA and Democratic Socialists of America.

Was a strong supporter of Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez.

G.K. Butterfield (D-NC) Some connection to the Workers World Party and Freedom Road Socialist Organization. Also close to the “former” Communist-led Moral Monday’s movement.

Marcy Kaptur (D-OH) Ties to Democratic Socialists of America. Traveled to Cuba in 2002.

Earl Blumenauer (D-OR) Ties to Democratic Socialists of America.

Steve Cohen (D-TN) Close ties to Memphis Socialist Party USA members. Traveled to Cuba in 2011.

Sylvia Garcia (D-TX) Elected to the Texas State House with Communist Party USA support. Works closely with a major communist-influenced organization.

Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-TX) Long relationship with the Communist Party USA. Traveled to Cuba at least twice.

Marc Veasey (D-TX) Very close relationship with the Communist Party USA.

Lloyd Doggett (D-TX) Has been involved with Democratic Socialists of America since the 1980s.

Bernie Sanders (D-VT) Sanders wanted to link his town with one in the USSR, he and his wife went there, they wanted ties. He supported a Marxist-Leninist party that backed the Iranian Revolution and the hostage-taking of Americans. In 1985, he supported the effort by Daniel Ortega, the Soviet-backed Sandinista leader of Nicaragua, to suppress opposition newspapers. Sanders was supportive of the dictatorship in Venezuela. He also defends Cuba’s revolution.

Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) Has been involved with Freedom Road Socialist Organization-connected groups for many years.

Mark Pocan (D-WI) Close to some Democratic Socialists of America activists.

Long-time active supporter of Colombian revolutionary movements.

Gwen Moore (D-WI) Has been mentored by leading Democratic Socialists of America and Communist Party USA members.

Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) Former Young People’s Socialist League member. Long connection to Democratic Socialists of America.

If you vote Democrat, are you voting communist? There is that danger.