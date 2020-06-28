The Doctrine of the CHURCH

Posted on by Leave a comment

Submitted by Dr. GP

The Bajan landscape is filled with church buildings of all types, from little wooden buildings to old stone buildings with their Gothic windows; and most Bajans have attended church services from their youth. But really a church? Is it the building or is it more than that? What does the Bible say about the origin, officers, organization, and ordinances of the church. Today, in THE DOCTRINE OF THE CHURCH, I summarize what the New Testament teaches about these things. I first learned about these things in a local Baptist church way back in 1970 in a course called GREAT DOCTRINES OF THE CHURCH. At that time we read the Systematic Theology text by T.G. Evans.  One can also imbibe these truths by reading Systematic Theology texts by Thiessen or Chaffer’s.

church doctrine

Click image to view presentation

 

tagged with

Join in the discussion, you never know how expressing your view may make a difference.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s