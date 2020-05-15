Life After COVID 19

Link suggested by Dr. GP (reproduced from Bajanthings.com

Life after COVID19. Hope for a new world order.

With the spread of the COVID-19 virus showing no sign of leaving the world any time soon it is probably premature to talk or think of life after it is gone.

It appears that the necessary and common sense restrictions on gathering has slowed the infection rate and by extension the death rate. But as soon as these restrictions are lifted in stages the number of cases again rise. It has happened in S. Korea, Singapore and lately in China.

It will be interesting to see the results in Europe. In Barbados we have relaxed the 24/7 curfew we had to 8pm to 5am. The next 2 weeks will tell us if it was premature. It is a hard balance between halting the spread and getting back to work, or just being able to go outside and socialise.

The human animal evolved as a social animal and to try to change this for any period of time will not work. You can modify it but not stop the need to be in groups or tribes.

I think that we in the Caribbean have found it more difficult not to socialise on buses, streets, shops and everywhere we congregate than those accustomed to life in big cities. There it is considered rude to make eye contact with a stranger. That is not the Caribbean way. We get on a bus and immediate join in any conversation with everyone.

For me I have noticed the enforced change when I go into shops or businesses where all the social interaction no longer applies. I hope that returns soon as that is what makes us one people.

