Denial Syndrome Killing Barbados

Posted on by 7 comments
Submitted by William Skinner

The current crisis has ruthlessly exposed the body politic and our socio-economic psyche, in a manner most of us would never have imagined.

The devastating truth is that we as citizens, have become victims of the denial syndrome. For nearly two decades, we have witnessed the social and economic decline next door to us but chose to believe that “dah can’t happen hey”.

As negatives within the socio-economic structure manifested themselves , the denial syndrome became the popular escape route: there was no deterioration of our agricultural base, only farmers who did not know what they were doing; no problem in education, only a lethargic teaching profession;

No gangs because nobody was beaten to pulp as “ they do in America”; no drug problem, only a few undesirables from socially depressed areas who “engaged” in trafficking and finally, no crisis in the foreign reserves only prophets of “doom and gloom”.

This denial syndrome is nothing new. During the 60s and early 70s, those who expressed concern about the way in which the society was being developed were branded communists, racists and socially unstable thugs who were influenced by dangerous and foreign ideologies. They were eventually silenced by the Public Order Act while the dominant political managerial class continued its path of denial.

As we grapple with the International Monetary Fund, we seem bent on denying that we must save ourselves. The Fund cannot save us. The first step in overcoming this crisis is to accept that we the citizens must be the true guardians of our fate.

The populace must demand a higher level of accountability from those in authority. Failure to do so will result in a form of dictatorship which will be present but never seen or believed. It is very evident that even as we head down the path ,the denial syndrome has convinced us that the current situation is not as precarious as all present indicators suggest.

Errol Barrow once said that he wanted the Constitution repatriated from Washington. Are we now going to deny that our fate is in the hands of those in Washington, Europe, and Tokyo? And that it appears Caracas will also be appointed a guardian?

Are we prepared to remain victims of the denial syndrome while our society deteriorates beyond recognition?

tagged with

7 comments

  • Wily Coyote
    May 10, 2020 4:47 AM

    W Skinner, well SAID, HOWEVER will Bajans listen and react, Wily thinks NOT, hopefully he’ll be proven wrong.

    Wily and several other BU Bloggers have commented on this deterioration over the last several years, made SUGGESTIONS which were criticised and ridiculed, however the ostriches still found the beach sand to bury their heads into and ignore the obvious. Now Barbados is facing calamity, FAILED finances, no tourism, COVID 19, low employment, scarce water, limited local food supplies and not to mention Moranic bloated government with pegged finances.

    BARBADOS DOES NOT HAVE A HOPE IN HE’LL to avoid total collapse to HATIAN LEVELS with present social and government structure.

    FAILED STATE in CHAIOUS.

    Like

  • David
    May 10, 2020 4:51 AM

    @Wily

    Unfortunately the unprecedented times will force us to react.

    Like

  • David
    May 10, 2020 5:04 AM

    Is this shedding of staff by SOL so quick traced to the new ownership? Sir Kyffin has no control.

    SOL still committed despite 47 being cut
    By Sanka Price sankaprice@nationnews.com
    SOL Caribbean axed 47 employees here at the end of March, but maintains it is committed to Barbados and cites the BDS$9.2 million it plans to invest this year and the BDS$37.4 million over the past three years as proof.
    SOL Caribbean Ltd vice-president and commercial and regional manager-Eastern Caribbean, Roger Bryan, said the separations were made to streamline its management to make it more efficient.
    “Barbados was home to the highest number of SOL team members and was more impacted, but I assure you that our departing team members were treated very fairly on exit and with respect throughout this process,” said Bryan, of the 47 Barbadian employees of the 122 let go from 14 countries.
    “As part of the company’s response to the COVID-19 crisis, the disruptions in the commodity markets and its assessment of the short and medium-term regional economic impact, SOL management made the difficult decision to reduce its overhead and to position the business for continued success in the future prioritising our customers, front line employees, safety and reliability of service.”
    Bryan noted that despite the separations, Barbados currently employs around 150 employees directly, while indirectly through third parties, another 350 site staff are employed in its retail network, in addition to many other business partners, such as contractors and vendors.
    Largest supplier
    SOL is the largest supplier of fuels, lubricants, and LPG through an extensive service station network and provides petroleum based products to commercial customers involved in shipping, luxury boating, aviation, mining, trucking and fleet operations in the Caribbean and the north of South America.
    Word of terminations at SOL come after its major competitor, Rubis Caribbean, reported that despite an unprecedented drop in sales last month it has not laid off any staff and was optimistic about the future.
    When asked why SOL had to lay off staff when the smaller Rubis kept theirs, Bryan would only say that SOL has a long-term commitment to Barbados and takes its corporate
    responsibility very seriously.
    “We have invested BDS$37.4 million into the market over the past three years and BDS$8.4 million last year alone. Highlights of those include Investments at Redmans (St Thomas) and GAIA (Grantley Adams International Airport) service stations, which are just about to be completed. New state-of-the-art contemporary SOL Stores that provide gourmet, fresh meals and premium options to our customers.
    “We have invested in the Barbados Port and our Holborn terminal in support of critical infrastructure to supply BL& P (Barbados Light & Power), which is certainly very important to Barbados.
    “Over the next year, SOL will invest over BDS$9.2 million in service stations and overall facilities to enhance our ability to serve our airport and bunkering customers.”
    Bryan also stressed SOL’s contribution as a corporate citizen, noting “we have been committed and have played our part with an annual investment of over BDS$600 000 in community support for education, sports, environment and multiple charity organisations, including SOL Rally Barbados, which plays a positive role in our economy. Additionally, we are both proud and grateful for the trust of our consumers who have supported us in our campaigns to support our Queen Elizabeth Hospital as well as our medical heroes”.
    SOL is part of Parkland Fuel Corporation, a Canadian independent fuel retailing company, which last Friday was reported by investment bankers JP Morgan to have over CAD$900 million of liquidity and therefore well positioned to weather the COVID-19 crisis as well as any related recession.

    Source: Nation news

    Like

  • William Skinner
    May 10, 2020 5:34 AM

    @ David, et al
    The above submission ended thus:
    This letter /opinion was published in the Week-end Nation Newspaper on Friday October 11, 1991.

    This is very important to note because the purpose of submission is to prove that thirty years later, we seem to be back where we were.You will note the letter said ” Are we now going to deny that our fate is in the hands of those in Washington, Europe and “Tokyo” ? And that it appears “carracas will also be appointed guardian.”

    If the article was written today it would have said Bejing and there would have been no mention of Caracas. Hope this sets the submission in context. Thanks.

    Like

  • David
    May 10, 2020 5:42 AM

    Apology about that William, it is the practice to omit footnotes unless instructed to publish. Will amend.

    Like

  • Hal Austin
    May 10, 2020 5:46 AM

    @ William

    There is a discipline in not editing author’s submissions unless it has been cleared with them. It is basic elementary journalism. Don’t assume you know what the author meant.

    Like

  • William Skinner
    May 10, 2020 5:48 AM

    @ David.
    Thanks. Apology accepted.

    Like

Join in the discussion, you never know how expressing your view may make a difference.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s