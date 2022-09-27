Conspiratorial Amnesia: How Political Atheism, Subliminal Indoctrination & Plausible Denial Syndrome Creates One Inevitable Outcome

Submitted by Terence M. Blackett

“Pigs can’t fly? Have you been to the airport lately?” ~ Gerald Celente

In the aftermath of September 8, 2022, the world was gripped by the medieval spectacle of British, monarchical, imperial tradition at its most theatrical. The world’s spectator gallery was techno-swamped with a Spartanesque, swashbuckling, mind-bending circus of protuberant pageantry; a panoptic parade of crimson, carmine colors – a puppetry of such Shakespearean drama that commentators suggested not even Steven Spielberg could dramatize what we all saw. Such was the artifice of [9] centuries of vainglorious vanity and voluminousness, bedevilled by the power of skewed oral history, the apostate, divine right of kings and now, cinematography – used as a rite of passage and a form of emotional and rational pillage – levelled at more than [4] billion gullible souls, around the world. Now, that the theatrical curtain has fallen upon the epiloguous end-time pages of Elizabethan history, having swerved into posthumous bibliographical perdition (given “we bring nothing into this world and we surely take nothing out”) – so is the pusillanimous nature of men, who refuse to challenge the current orthodoxy as entrenched neuroplasticity remains etched in the minds and hearts of docile men. If ever, few men ask when will change come!

Britain, like the rest of the Western world is now on the brink of a civilization abyss. Cosmic Karma as poetic payback, for all its prostitutionary profligacy & probity it has poured out upon the canvas of a blood-soaked earth. We live as if there are no consequences for actions and oftentimes those unintended consequences funnel down to generations who believe they are innocent of the blood of others. Those of us, who posit any other narrative, outside of the conventional, accepted mainstream discourse, are attacked, vilified and/or most often labelled “Conspiracy Theorists” or at worst – crazy. Fortunately, what was once theory has now become fact!

Most, who suffer the malady of ongoing selective amnesia, are now the victims of what I term “conspiratorial amnesia” – a form of subliminal programming (a label yet to be defined) given the proto-lexicon within sociological and psychological hubris & praxis. This definition is exploratory for a number of reasons. Its historical harbingers and the endless omens that have been left in its wake, are unhinged, unheeded warnings – alerting us all that if ‘Humans’ do not radically change course NOW (we are all likely to fall off the edge of the earth) – a posthumous reference to the Enlightenment mariners who sailed off with Christopher Columbus, hoping not to venture too far West! For this reason, the exploration of what was once conspiracy, finds it relevance in the crumbling monuments of past and present continuous history.

Let us begin.

Sociologist Carl Popper’s book: “The Conspiracy Theory of Society” (2006) suggest that “Only when conspiracy theoreticians come into power does it become like a theory which accounts for things which actually happen… the social theorist should recognize that the persistence of institutions and collectives creates a problem to be solved in terms of an analysis of individual social actions and their unintended social consequences, as well as their intended ones.” In a juxtaposed citation, David Coady in his book: “Conspiracy Theories” (2006) also suggests that “most philosophers have either ignored or dismissed the topic due to their irrationality, but today, many philosophers are delving into the subject to find inherent flaws or to see whether they deserve the irrationality label placed upon them…”

This discourse does not seek such empiricism. The facts speak for themselves. The multipolarity of truth today is daunting enough without the need for seminal semantics and the insalubrious rumblings of who spins what!

We live in a world of mass, macro-scale machinations, and this was evidenced by BBC Future, in an article entitled – “Is the world overpopulated” positing this existentialist philosophical, piece of humanist theology, when read through the contextual neo-Malthusian globalist lens, (clearly suggest an obvious agenda being pushed). When one observes the chorus of vibrato sopranos, whose screeching vocals echo a lingering, decibelic, octave which reverberates this maddening clamour of ‘climate change disasters’, ecological meltdown, global warming, food scarcity, disappearing rivers & bodies of water, man-made pollution, soil erosion & desertification and the growing list that appears longer than the conga-line at carnival – you wonder. So while the chorus line cries wolf due to the cosmic connivance and collusion surrounding anthropogenesis – most in the ochlocratic orchestra refuse to explore both sides of the argument, with those who control the mainstream media narrative, bellowing and howling the loudest, resulting in a one-sided conspiratorial discourse.

What is remarkably sapient in the BBC piece, is this salient allusion to the Biblical Flood as cited in Genesis 6 – 9, where (from the 14th paragraph, under the heading “An Ancient Concern”) – paleoanthropological evidence supported by 400 geological clay tablets were unearthed by archaeologists from the University of Baghdad, in the ancient city of Sippar. These tablets had been laid, according to the article, in a scholarly tomb for over 3,500 years; placed there by the same Babylonians hands (possible Scribe), that had probably written them or archived them for future posterity. However, [4] of the tablets with other fragments ratifies the Biblical story of the “GREAT FLOOD” of Genesis. The Babylonian lexicography and/or language used then can be deciphered to some degree using Apocryphal epistemological writings; however, that is not the genus of this disquisition, here and now.

What focuses the mind is not only the historical amnesia of so-called scientific scholars but also the conspiratorial form of amnesia so patently virulent today, in almost facet of life. The BBC piece uses this ancient story as a pretext and justification, to prop up their subliminal argument against population growth, by using the globalist forceps of Malthusian Eugenics to invasively excise from the womb of humanity, what The Creator God had proscribed when He said: “Increase and multiply and fill the whole earth!” (Gen 1:28)

In the almost 6,000 year span of human history, based on “Creation Science” – the morphology of births, marriages & deaths remain sacrosanct. The conveyor belt of life moves both men, women & lesser created mortal beings (animals et al) along a timeline continuum of life & death, in an almost theatrical remonstrance, as was cited in the Shakespearean drama: “As You Like It”: where, “all the world’s a stage, and all the men and women merely players; they have their exits and their entrances; and one man in his time plays many parts, his acts being [7] ages…” We live and then we die – yet most are fundamentally in denial of their own feeble mortality and what will be our physical/mental/emotional/spiritual condition at the moment of departure.

Thus, in the vanguard of this ginormous dilemma we call life, (with all its foibles, idiosyncrasies & eccentricities), the world in 2022 finds itself in a truly ominous place. Is it a conspiracy of doom to say that on the eve of what will be another catastrophic Hurricane/Typhoon/Winter/Fuel/Financial/Crisis season that we are ill-prepared for the fallout – given that we are governed by men who have no answers? And, is there a lingering possibility of “NUCLEAR WAR in this decade or even within a few short months?

One of the best examples of our current impasse can be found in this highly recommended film “Planet of the Humans” by Jeff Gibbs (2020) produced & marketed by Michael Moore that shows the giant scam of dirty fossil fuels – not to mention, former Greek Finance minister Yanis Varoufakis points out Europe’s electricity market scam of the century; issues around rare earth mineral mining, and the burning of forests, (wood/timber) for fuel (i.e. electricity), as a form of sustainable biomass. Moreover, as the Eastern Bloc powers (#Putin #Xi et al) throw a monkey wrench & spanner into the “Globalists Old/New World Order Agenda plans, the antithesis raises the ominous, looming spectacle of [3] billion souls dead due to (M<A>D): MUTUALLY ASSURED DESTRUCTION in part, if not in whole, to nuclear fallout becoming a reality for the so-called enlightened “DENIERS”, whose palpable amnesia engages a worldview based on some evolutionary construct; a film which is bleak, if not downright suicidal in nature, as most will not be able to see beyond such human and ecological degradation, devastation & destruction (when it all comes crashing down).

So how did we get here? Let’s examine the conspiracy theories that are fast become conspiracy history and now conspiracy FACTS!

In order to qualify and quantify the historical factors, it must be accepted that poLIEtical atheism has been at the heart of the assassination of conspiracy theory. Here’s why! In a Huffington Post piece aptly labelled: “Political Atheism: The Last Taboo” published in the New Republic (1996) – Wendy Kaminer suggests that “Atheists generate about as much sympathy as paedophiles. But, while paedophilia may at least be characterized as a disease, atheism is a choice, a wilful rejection of beliefs to which vast majorities of people cling.” Whether you agree or not – Ms. Kaminer is undoubtedly a stranger to truth as both conditions are “CHOICES” made! Richard Dawkins levels in and went on to disagree, stating that “atheism is not a ‘choice’. For me, the only choice is whether to be open about my atheism or pretend to believe in a deity for which there is not a scintilla of evidence.” Dawkins somehow gets lost in translation, embroiled with his own febrile myopic mess, given his “ANTI-GOD” milieu and the fact that political atheism transcends the vagaries of whether Agnus Dei is really the conversation to be had, given the axis of what political atheism entails.

A simplistic rendering of what political atheism posits, suggest that so-called intelligent, sophisticated, well-informed individuals dissent violently on the notion of determinate political ideologies – kicking them to the curb and into the long grass! They believe that they are sufficiently evolved to the point where they cannot trust any government, based on the fairy tales and power dynamics they peddle; by those who are meant to be our public servants. Hence political atheists see globalists and other world leaders as the scum of the earth – LIARS, SOCIOPATHS, NARCISSISTS, & CRIMINALS who are “GREEDY” for wealth, largesse and socio-political control, as cited in the above one minute video by billionaire PayPal founder Peter Thiel.

With political atheism having flown the cuckoo’s nest – enter what is called ‘subliminal indoctrination’ which is the forerunner of what is termed ‘Plausible Denial Syndrome’. This moral breach left the gate wide open for so-called well-informed “Humans” to even deny that conspiracy theory has become conspiracy fact over a long historical timeline – again proving that it is difficult to teach an “old dog new tricks”. Intellectual rigour, theoretical analysis and exploratory engagement are replaced by a quick sugar rush or as some are calling a dopamine fix! This is the damage that has been caused even by so-called intellectuals with the alphabet soup in front and behind their names.

This Machiavellian, esoteric hypocrisy runs deep. As seen, one of the areas where conspiratorial amnesia has become truly subterranean is over the issue of fossil fuels. Al Gore and his gaggle of lying profiteers (who used the climate agenda) to push the “Green Lobby”, with Francis Bergoglio on side in this climate crusade, to save a planet that is not only on its knees, but has basically run out bandwidth, road, scope & longevity. As a result, the so-called masters of the universe, like Google Alphabet is now spinning out this secretive space age company called “Aalyria” which is meant to be a little-known, hyper-speed telecom project, that possibly will mirror CERN in Switzerland and rival Elon Musk’s StarLink project (more Jesuit theatre) to move us away from the coming woes that is set to plague the whole world. More bread and circus for gazing gallery!

There is one outcome that emanates from all this conspiratorial intrigue – collapse & complete fragmentation. Most of what we are experiencing today was written in stone long ago, (one cannot forget the now demolished (#GoergiaGuideStones) and the conspiratorial nexus involved, but the axis of evil reaches back through time to Albert Pike Letter to Mazzini and The Illuminati Plan for 3 World Wars, dated August 15, 1871. Then, there is the THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED ELDERS OF ZION which some deniers have tried to discredit and debunk but cannot as the issue will not go away – just as every war, assassination & social upheaval has been manufactured by the Soldiers of the Society of Jesus AKA #TheJesuits!

Earth’s rabbit-hole has become a wormhole of malevolent theatre! As we watched last week, 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), we heard several speeches by certain world leaders like the ad Interim PM of the Republic of Mali, Abdoulaye Maiga who called France’s President Emmanuel Macron GOV “an evil, criminal Junta” given that as the African Union Ambassador Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao in the speech that got her fired was based on the “tyranny of France’s leaders since colonial times, who now take out of Africa $500 billion” – then re-lend the said money to African countries at % interest rates – a conspiracy of silence deafens – not voiced nowhere in mainstream media (a MUST SEE VT)! The PM of Barbados, in her UN speech also laid down a challenge to world leaders seeing what is emanating between East & West – as she clearly sees that the handwriting is on the wall not just for Russia/Ukraine hostilities but for Africa, Syria et al.

In conclusion, make no mistake, the sophistry and inveiglement of globalists has reached such planDEMIC proportions that all that’s left as a “Final Solution” are for one rogue actor to light the match that will send everything we have ever held dear, up in smoke. Some on the right and on the left of the aisle believe we still have time to steer another course.

Frankly, that is a pipe dream!

Semper Fidelis