911 Story Continues – WTC #7

The forwarded email below the first four paragraphs contains a link to a two minute video preview of an upcoming documentary on the 47 story skyscraper WTC #7’s rapid collapse on the evening of 9/11/2001 and the recently issued final report of a privately funded 4 year investigation into the cause of the collapse. This 4 year study was conducted at the University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF) by a team consisting of 2 PhD candidates in civil engineering (each since awarded their PhD) and headed up by UAF’s Civil Engineering Professor Leroy Hulsey PhD. Professor Hulsey has recently issued his final peer reviewed, written report on his investigation concluding that the official US government authorized investigators from the USA’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) had made significant errors in their assumptions and calculations in concluding that office fires (seen burning in a couple of floors of the building on the day of 9/11) could have been responsible for causing the rapid and total collapse and destruction of the building. WTC #7 fell symmetrically, mostly into its own footprint and at a very high rate of downward acceleration reaching absolute freefall for 2.5 seconds of the approximately 7 second collapse sequence. Professor Hulsey’s team used computer modeling to examine various collapse scenarios and found the only way they could mimic the building collapse as seen in the videos of the event was by simulating the removal of support from all structural steel columns in the building almost simultaneously. This is something that a few isolated, office fires could not possibly accomplish. His report can be downloaded here: https://www.ae911truth.org/nist (page down until you see the headline “Downloads”). You can also view a video presentation by Professor Hulsey on his team’s findings presented in the UAF’s auditorium here: https://youtu.be/RYV33LKDY8k

On 9/11/2001, I was residing overseas and noticed how all the US mainstream media TV channels replayed over and over the collapses of the two main WTC towers in the three or four days immediately following 9/11. However, the sudden and total collapse of WTC 7 was ignored and never rebroadcast on mainstream media after the initial event. Knowledge of this unusual event was only kept alive and propagated by “conspiracy theorists” on the internet. Take from that what you will.

The link to the two minute documentary preview is below: