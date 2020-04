911 Story Continues – WTC #7

The forwarded email below the first four paragraphs contains a link to a two minute video preview of an upcoming documentary on the 47 story skyscraper WTC #7’s rapid collapse on the evening of 9/11/2001 and the recently issued final report of a privately funded 4 year investigation into the cause of the collapse. This 4 year study was conducted at the University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF) by a team consisting of 2 PhD candidates in civil engineering (each since awarded their PhD) and headed up by UAF’s Civil Engineering Professor Leroy Hulsey PhD.

Professor Hulsey has recently issued his final peer reviewed, written report on his investigation concluding that the official US government authorized investigators from the USA’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) had made significant errors in their assumptions and calculations in concluding that office fires (seen burning in a couple of floors of the building on the day of 9/11) could have been responsible for causing the rapid and total collapse and destruction of the building.