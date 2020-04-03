Solutions Barbados COVID-19 Survival Plan
I did not know what to make of last night’s [1 April 2020] announcement. We continue to treat this COVID-19 as a political exercise. However, it seems to have finally dawned on someone that their political games will have fatal consequences.
Last night, the Government finally admitted what was obvious to everyone. They stated: “We therefore need to formulate a plan of survival for Barbados!”
We ought to remember that the Government noted that they made a plan with all political parties, unions and the merchants. However, they specifically excluded Solutions Barbados and the UPP – for purely political reasons.
After developing an ineffective political plan with their supporters, we tried to provide them with our best advice. They either rejected or ignored our advice, so we advised the public on how they could prepare for COVID-19.
We advised the Government to effectively close Barbados to normal business, and our borders to visitors. We recommended that this be done on Wednesday 25 March 2020, when the trend of exponential growth was evident. We now know that our COVID-19 cases were growing exponentially at an out-of-control rate of 3 days at that time.
The Government rejected our advice, and allowed out-of-control exponential growth for a further 4 days. But their political efforts were ineffective, since the shut-down was partial and our borders remained open. Persons entering were not tested for the virus, instead, they were given an ineffective temperature reading.
The Government continued to reject or ignore our advice, and allowed the COVID-19 cases to grow at the same exponential rate for a further 4 days, before finally appearing to be serious last night. Now that they are looking for a plan, we suggest the following.
SUGGESTIONS FOR AN EFFECTIVE SURVIVAL PLAN
First, stop the inflow of cases by closing our borders to people. The Government’s problem is that this goes against the WHO recommendation. Many critical WHO recommendations on COVID-19 have been proven wrong. We should not be guinea pigs as the WHO is learning on-the-job. Therefore, look out for the health interests of Barbadians and close our borders now.
Second, shut down Barbados for two weeks. Everyone except those working in thread-bare essential services should stay home for 2 weeks. This is what was finally announced today (9 days late).
Third, effectively enforce the shut-down. This has yet to be done. Even our youth know that it is a joke, or a game like ‘tag’.
Four, order the Abbott tester (see link below), which can give test results in 5 minutes, and start meaningful testing. Normally, this would not have been a problem – we could simply have asked the US Ambassador for a few machines. However, we have muddied the waters.
We have publicly tried to embarrass US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, when he visited the Caribbean. CBC-TV also tries to find the most embarrassing stories about US President Trump (including from the anti-US Islamic station, Al Jazeera), which they air, every night, during the 7:00 pm news.
These reckless actions risk harming us all, when we need to call on our proven friends for assistance. They also make requesting assistance embarrassing, given our past behaviour. However, we should swallow our pride and do what is necessary for Barbados.
After the two-week shut down, when the internal transmission rates are known and are under control, we can re-open our borders. Then we can test every visitor to Barbados – before they leave the arrivals hall.
Five, start including the many highly qualified Barbadians who are willing to help, rather than just the BLP faithful. There are so many examples I could cite, but I will include one.
Harrison Point’s buildings were built over 60 years ago. It is very easy to mistakenly use current construction materials, that can react badly with old construction. Renovating such buildings requires specialist engineering advice to avoid foreseen high maintenance issues.
We made a $30M error by demolishing the 6-storey NIS building (which we could have used now), apparently because someone did not understand construction methods in the 1970s. To prevent a similar blunder, I offered an unlimited supply of free specialist engineering advice.
A truly national plan would accept such an offer – but they rejected it. If they continue to only listen to their most partisan political supporters, then the only plan that they can develop is another political plan.
Grenville Phillips II is a Chartered Structural Engineer and President of Solutions Barbados. He can be reached at NextParty246@gmail.com
@ Grenville
well you tried. but MAM got this.
i said here that we should have gone from Stage 1 to Stage 3, especially after we learnt and saw how the virus was devastating Italy and after i learnt that Govt brought back bajan students from China and allowed Chinese working in Bim to return and asked them to self isolate. what a joke. they should have been quarantined to ensure no community spread.
David and others tried to argue i was wrong and govt was following WHO’s recommendation. maybe so but one must pivot when circumstances demand it, and circumstances did at that stage. now we are in hurry up / panic mode. i wish Bim well but we were ill served.
NB- i have no issues with Bim accepting the 35 stranded Trinies
@greene
Where is the evidence that any country is wrong? In a few months a more accurate assessment can be made.
We are all nothing more than armchair critics.
I am curious: The article is written as though the author and his cohorts are authorities in the fields. The authorities haven’t done a bad job given the constraints the country faces in terms of the economy. As I have said, the problem is one of containment. This is particularly so,when there are unknown carriers(people who unwittingly are exposed to those who show no signs of the disease and then ,themselves come down ill). This would have happened regardless to whether or not closed borders were instituted. At some point the infection would have reached Barbados. There are two choices: one test all Barbadians. The cost and availability of the test kits are also a major problem. Major industrialized countries are themselves having problems getting hold of the test kits. The proposed curfew as an alternative is the only choice left. By instituting the curfew, if it is rigorously enforced, hot spots of infections can readily be identified , isolated and treated. The hot spots would indicate the sites were the unknown carriers are. One criticism I have and that is the curfew should be extended for at least twenty-eight days. The reason for saying so, is the fact that there will be variability in the incubation period of the virus by individuals
Why jump to the conclusion that the failure invite the writer was based on political consideration?
I wrote previously suggesting that the borders be closed. That did not happen for a number of reasons. The solution now is to get fully behind the authorities and hope that the containment efforts succeed. Recriminations at this time are pointless.
The task is to find who has been infected with covid 19 and isolate them quickly so that no one else is exposed. In Asian countries you can expect to have your temperature taken numerous times and if it is elevated you will not be allowed to go home. Your family will be notified that they need to self isolate for 14 days. You will be isolated and tested until it is proven that you are not contagious. Since massive testing is not an option, isolating people who may have been exposed is critical. Also they are finding out that covering our face helps by keeping our germs from infecting other people that are in close proximity.
Wrong David , if a country did nothing and now takes a course it can be cited as slow to react , incompetent maybe but when a country takes a position then has to make a 180 degree turn then they were wrong. Canada has had an open door policy till march 18 or so we followed WHO advice in jan when they were putting out bs in jan. now our travel is restricted too late I cant visit my kids or friends because of Waru;s putz who put political correctness over common sense. Now his wife has gone to the cottage on the Quebec side to be out of harm as the rest of us are told don’t go to your cottages and stay out of Quebec, you cant make this shit up.He was on tv yesterday telling Canadians how its their fault for not isolating that this problem has come about nothing he did LOL so yes David you can be wrong. I wonder who is gonna come out of their hole first Justin or Mia.
@ David
you learn from others mistakes and what others are facing.
italy showed how devastating this virus can be and we should have pivoted to stage 3 bypassing stage 2. instead we steadfastly stuck to the WHO plan, allowing community spread and only moved to stage 3 when we realized we had lost containment.
nonsense. plans have contingency pans. remember stage 3 required a certain amount of confirmed cases and we moved to that stage 1 short. if we could do that then we could have moved to stage 3 from stage 1 when we learnt that people were not self isolating. we would have been 2 weeks ahead of the game.
Someone please explain how 45 infected people who present a high risk of infecting an entire population of 300 hundred thousand people can be considered a good job
But then again Trump thinks that 100hundred thousand deaths in New York is the equivalent of doing a good job
Dont even try explaing the basics of containing the virus at the early stages to blp supporters
Let them suffer under 24hr house arrest
Just maybe they would understand the meaning of Prevention better than cure
Only a jac.a.ss would ignore the warning signs coming from those countries that were and still is devastated by the virus
Asinine to keep the borders open and allow free movement of the virus from infected people
But then again the bottom line has spoken louder than the interest of the people
Go figure
When the news started to break that a sinister virus was stalking a region in China, I recommended that we blocked entry to Chinese nationals. Shortly after making that announcement I stated that Barbados should go into an immediate lock down: nothing in and nothing out!
My reasoning was based on the reality that an impoverished and indebted island – which Barbados is – lacked the infrastructure and the resources to defend itself for one day; yet alone one week.
I argued that we should have ignored the advise of the W.H.O. We witnessed this murderous virus cutting a swathe through many countries. Our response was to wait for the 24/25th affected person, in accordance with the W.H.O., prior to taking action. Too bloody late!
So like sheep we bleat about testing the whole population knowing full well that this is beyond the realms of highly developed countries such as the UK.
We know who the sinners are who have probably brought destruction to this country. It is a minority of individuals who kept the door opened in order that their businessess were not impacted. I hope that the majority of Barbados in time to come would have taken note.
I also hope that Mia will in time distance herself from these individuals.
A mountain out of a molehill.
You are aware the majority of cases are bajans returning from New York?
if@ TLSN
But things have been going from bad to worse. First, the chief medical officer, Mr George, has not been heard of recently. Anyone knows what happened to him? Then the president went off at this crucial time for a ‘medical procedure’, leaving us to imagine if it was an urgent matter.
Then we got the curfew, when that did not work we got the attorney general expanding on it; when that did not work we got the acting prime minister extending the curfew in to a lockdown. Then, within hours, they were fine tuning that lockdown.
In the meantime, a sociologist, with experience of Ebola (what kind of experience, was he a victim?) was appointed coronavirus Czar; but a fully qualified and experience epidemiologist at the UWI was largely ignored.
In the meantime we are told that UWI staff made a contribution to the model the government is working from. Who at UWI worked on this model? And what does the model say?
Some of us are concerned about the food crisis following, but food stores (supermarkets) are closed. How are hungry people going to feed themselves? They cannot even buy rum to drown their sorrows. Why?
Confusion, bad (and absent) political leadership, a lack of professional guidance, all these and more while the nation faces the worst pandemic in its history.
This from the best leader in the country, a woman who punches above her weight, who is world class.
