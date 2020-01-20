Monday Sermon – Counting The Cost

Sometimes Jesus taught His disciples, by contrasting His commandments with those taught by Moses. Hear Jesus.

“You have heard that it was said to those of old, ‘You shall not commit adultery.’ But I say to you that whoever looks at a woman to lust for her has already committed adultery with her in his heart. (Matthew 5:27-28)

Jesus set the standard of adultery for his followers as purposeful lust. He then continued.

“If your right eye causes you to sin, pluck it out and cast it from you; for it is more profitable for you that one of your members perish, than for your whole body to be cast into hell. And if your right hand causes you to sin, cut it off and cast it from you; for it is more profitable for you that one of your members perish, than for your whole body to be cast into hell.” (Matthew 5:29-30)

This information can help us to count the cost of following Jesus. Are we ready to surrender all and follow? Hear Jesus on counting the cost.

For which of you, intending to build a tower, does not sit down first and count the cost, whether he has enough to finish it— lest, after he has laid the foundation, and is not able to finish, all who see it begin to mock him, saying, ‘This man began to build and was not able to finish’? Or what king, going to make war against another king, does not sit down first and consider whether he is able with ten thousand to meet him who comes against him with twenty thousand? Or else, while the other is still a great way off, he sends a delegation and asks conditions of peace. So likewise, whoever of you does not forsake all that he has cannot be My disciple.” (Luke 14:28-33)

Letting go of your way, and pursuing God’s way, is a very wise decision.

Grenville Phillips II is a Chartered Structural Engineer. He can be reached at NextParty246@gmail.com