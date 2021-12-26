BU Covid Dash – Is Omicron Here?

David;  Attached are the charts for the week ending 24th December 2021. The cases and positivity charts are showing slight upticks, perhaps presaging a possible Omicron upsurge in the coming weeks. The vaccination charts are continuing to show the slow growth in vaccine uptake.  The Worldometer charts show a declining trend in deaths.  Reports on Omicron suggest that it aggressively outcompetes the other existing variants and that its effects are relatively mild thereby offering a small ray of hope for the future containment of the epidemic.

    ‘SHOTS’ EXPIRING

    More AstraZeneca to be dumped by end of month
    By Carlos Atwell
    carlosatwell@nationnews.com
    Barbados will likely be forced to dump more AstraZeneca vaccines by month-end.
    Joint co-ordinator of the National Vaccine Programme, Dr Elizabeth Ferdinand, said a number of the COVAX-donated vaccines will be expiring by December 31 and there was simply not enough time or activity to make use of them before then.
    “We’ve wound down for the holidays, minimal sites are open and there is the nurses’ strike so, unfortunately, those vaccines will be destroyed,” she said, adding she did not have the exact number to hand as she was not in the office.
    Ferdinand said there were simply too many of the vaccines as they received more than they had anticipated.
    “You plan certain things and acquire vaccines to last per your projections but then Canada and Argentina send so many, and with relatively short expiration dates we have to juggle to use up as much as we can.
    Quantity and uptake
    “However it’s not just the quantity that is the problem but uptake as well. It is a combination of factors – the holidays, the strike and people not coming forward to take the vaccine – that adds up to us having to destroy them,” she said, adding the 30 000 doses of AstraZeneca from Argentina would be expiring at the end of January 2022.
    Ferdinand said it was not practical to try and give away the remaining expiring AstraZeneca as it was so close to its due date and any country receiving vaccines should be given the appropriate time to manoeuvre. She said many other Caribbean countries were in the same boat as Barbados.
    The veteran medical professional
    said she was not worried about the Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson or Sinopharm vaccines as the former was in high demand and the latter two were long-lasting.
    “We have enough Pfizer to last through January which will expire at the end of February. Once taken out of ultra-cold storage, Pfizer has to be used within a month but all of it is expected to be used. As for Sinopharm and Johnson & Johnson, they won’t expire until 2023,” she said.
    On October 31 the Ministry was forced to dump 11 250 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine which expired.
    Ferdinand said she was happy at the progress of the booster programme, through which people were getting a third shot. She said she did not have the numbers to hand but it was going “very well”.
    As for the vaccination sites, the doctor said they had been opened in a limited capacity but were closed from last Friday up to tomorrow [Monday]. She said they would reopen and then close again Friday, remaining closed until January 4 next year.
    “We’re stopping to give the workers a little rest. Remember it’s not only the nurses, it is a team of people out there. It is nurses; doctors, medical records clerks, volunteers, general workers, drivers – there are a lot of people involved,” she said.


    Source: Nation

    Cox: Too risky to make economic predictions
    By Tony Best
    As economic uncertainty grips countries everywhere, Barbados included, it is clear that unless the “kinks” in the global supply chain are “worked out,” Bajans will continue to feel the brunt of inflation in 2022.
    But any resolution of supply chain woes – shipping delays, shortages in supplies of commodities, jumps in energy costs and the unavailability of labour – will depend on the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, whose Delta and Omicron variants are wreaking global havoc.
    That dire warning came from Winston Cox, a former Governor of Barbados’ Central Bank, who reasoned that it made little sense for him and other Bajans to prepare and articulate economic forecasts for the new year in the absence of clear answers to the pandemic, which has taken millions of lives globally, including more than 800 000 in the United States (US) and almost 300 in Barbados.
    “Anyone who can predict the course of the pandemic and the mutations of the virus, they are welcome to make economic forecasts for 2022,” he said. “Any prediction has to be totally informed by an understanding of the course of this pandemic. Look at what happened in 2021. Last December economic predictions for growth were very upbeat, and then the Delta variant came along, forcing Barbados (and other countries) to go into lockdowns for lengthy periods. The result: everything was derailed. Next, the summer period came and there was a measure of hope. But the Omicron variant emerged. Now there is extensive uncertainty about that variant and its ability to cause health problems.
    “We do know it is very highly contagious but there is no certainty about how virulent it is,” Cox added. “The upshot [is] governments, including Barbados’, are trying very hard to avoid lockdowns and the kinds of measures that to some extent torpedoed economic growth in Barbados in 2020 and to some extent 2021. Now, everything about planning events, including Christmas and New Year parties is up in the air, causing a lot of concern.”
    Cox, a former executive director of the World Bank and the Inter-American Development Bank, declined to predict what was likely to happen in Barbados in 2022.
    Look at trends
    “It is too hazardous to make economic predictions. After all, forecasts are not made out of abracadabra. They tend to look at trends of the past and current situations in order to find a path forward,” asserted the independentminded Caribbean and Europeantrained economist. “Everything that has happened in the past is in danger of being overturned by the COVID-19 virus as it mutates.”
    The former economic adviser to successive Barbados leaders and Ministers of Finance said he could not “think of any (safe assumptions) about (Barbados’) economy that were virus proof and safe for large economies” like those in the US, Canada or Britain or in small countries like Barbados.
    “If the kinks are not worked out (globally), then the best prediction is that inflation will continue to be a burden on [Bajan] consumers,” he said.
    There was more to the economic conundrum.
    “One of the things to bear in mind is that the current food-price inflation (in Barbados and the rest of the Caribbean) is fuelled by the climatic conditions in the previous growing season in the global bread basket regions,” he said. “If the kinks are worked out, Barbadians can expect a moderation in inflation. If they are not, they can expect an acceleration of inflation. If we have weather conditions similar to the 2021 growing season, “Barbadians can expect” continued rising prices” for food, energy and other necessities. If we have more benign weather conditions in the 2022 growing season, we can expect some moderation” in prices.
    He suggested that another way of looking at Barbados and its fortunes in 2022 was to conclude that they were “at the mercy, primarily of the pandemic and the weather. Uncertainty rules the roost”, he warned.
    “As an economic forecaster, you base your predictions on evidence, not on beliefs. But let’s hope for a better year than in 2021,” he said.
    Source: Nation

