Driver of PA3129 GUILTY!

Driving through red lights in Barbados has become a norm and highlights a growing lawlessness.

At approximately 7:15 AM on the January 15, 2024 a Suzuki Swift, the new terror on the road, displaying number plate PA3129 drove through a red light on Pine, East West Boulevard junction.

Driving through red lights in Barbados has become a norm and highlights a growing lawlessness. We are often quick and hypocritical chastising the PSV sector but private citizens have added to the growing indiscipline on our roads.

Again we have to ask, with the available technology, why is the treasury not earning revenue from heavy fines imposed on traffic offenders? We have allowed the so called minibus culture to thrive and it has permeated mainstream behaviour. Unfortunately our ‘leadership’ has demonstrated it is helpless to manage a growing crisis.

Like this: Like Loading...