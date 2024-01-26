Driver of PA3129 GUILTY!

Driving through red lights in Barbados has become a norm and highlights a growing lawlessness.
At approximately 7:15 AM on the January 15, 2024 a Suzuki Swift, the new terror on the road, displaying number plate PA3129 drove through a red light on Pine, East West Boulevard junction.
Driving through red lights in Barbados has become a norm and highlights a growing lawlessness. We are often quick and hypocritical chastising the PSV sector but private citizens have added to the growing indiscipline on our roads.
Again we have to ask, with the available technology, why is the treasury not earning revenue from heavy fines imposed on traffic offenders? We have allowed the so called minibus culture to thrive and it has permeated mainstream behaviour. Unfortunately our ‘leadership’ has demonstrated it is helpless to manage a growing crisis.
Traffic lights are there for a reason, to help control traffic, and mostly to prevent fatal accidents. I don’t know about heavy fines because to most people that wouldn’t matter. With that it brings another problem for the tax payer. The amount of people that would have to be taken to court for none payment would out weigh the penalty. However recieving endorsements on their license which in turn reflect the premium paid for insurance should be higher because the offenders would be put in a category of dangerous drivers. A persistent offender should result in a driving ban for 12 months.
Lawlessness is already bad enough in Barbados, let’s get on top of this one!
A good suggestion that requires a collaborative approach between private and public sectors. A challenge of we are to go by how we do things in Barbados, a tiny country.
Same here. My family and I were on our way home after a family gathering on Sunday night (Errol Barrow Day) when the light turned red as my daughter, who was driving, stopped at this same intersection. We were waiting in front of the temporary location of the fire station when not one, but two cars zoomed past us. One kept straight on Pine Plantation Road while the other turned right on to Pine East West Boulevard. The road was wet.
I shudder to think of what could have happened had another vehicle or motorcyclist been coming from another direction under the guidance of the lights. What was doubly horrendous about the entire episode was the speed at which these traffic infractions were performed, and on a wet road to boot!
What ever happened with the traffic cameras that were purchased at great expense to the treasury (read ‘taxpayer’) and are so boldly on display at some intersections? Are they functioning? Were they ever activated? Are they automated in a manner to flag violations and send a ticket? Why the hell are they there if they are serving no purpose?
Oh, I forgot, the authorities will get around to them after they sort out the ZR problems.
Sadly all facets of life here have devolved
Well, well …
Fines and penalties should be imposed and aggressively followed-up on. Trying to figure out who will and will not pay before a law is broken may end up with everyone getting a free pass.
Mistakes happen.
I have gone through a red light, but never intentionally.
Mistakes happen. Thank God if no one is hurt and fine the driver. Hold the man accountable.
Try to have a learning driver education program.
If we blow up small issues and leave the big ones untouched we are spinning top in mud.
Give the man a ticket.
Once it has addressed running a red light, the GOB is going to have to address magazine capacity.
Well-look at the other side. A farmer catches some men on HIS land, stealing his property. He ends up by shooting them. Immediately the ‘Cuh dear’ society, without having all the facts, jump in. He should have called the police (yeah, right), you shouldn’t get killed for stealing yams ( the farmers should stop complaining, too) etc etc.
Try to start getting firm with law breakers, and all the ‘Cuh dealers’ come out in force-penalties too heavy!
We shouldn’t execute murderers either. Let the bereaved family pay to help house them.
The dark tints on numerous vehicles is also another safety issue. The guys are even tinting the front windshield. However your favourite politician gets privacy when meeting with his constituents in his mobile office
The red light breakers, the PSVS, the clowns on the scambler motorcycles on the back wheel every sunday, the guys smoking weed publicly, the ZR drivers drinking guiness and driving etc etc etc. This was the cry 5 years ago and 5 yrs before that and what has been done? Not one dam thing!
Start by fencing 6 acres of land and opening a state impound centre. Seize the vehicles and release them only AFTER fines are paid. The longer the court take the better. Along with the fine set a $50 a day impound storage fee for private vehicles and a $200 A Day fee for PSVS.
When this is done, then the insurance companies will charge a surcharge of 25% on premiums for the first offence, a 50% for the second and 75% for the third. On number 4 you sease to insure and license is taken away for 5 years. Instead of that the dogs coming at me with a full no claim bonus and asking for more!
Then again this will never happen as every party want the vote and here aint no Singapore, no matter how much we talk crap about wanting to be one!
So folks in 2028 we will be discussing this same crap with a few other offences added.