1/11 DAY OF SHAME

We recognize January 11 as the Day of Shame because it was on this day in 2018, that Donald J. Trump used the nastiest, most profane words imaginable to describe continental African states & the diasporal African country of Haiti. Haiti, to which we all owe an immeasurable debt of gratitude for her exemplarily strike against that most perverse of all human atrocities: THE AFRICAN HOLOCAUST.

We deem 1/11 a shame for two reasons:

1. It is unconscionable that any human with a modicum of pretext to decency would utter such words, let alone the president of the United States of America. The shame is truly palpable. We share the embarrassment of those millions of US citizens whose anguish must be utterly excruciating. However, we will defer to the good citizens of those United States to respond in whatever way they deem appropriate. It would not be our place to offer any advice in such an instance. Rather, we must be guided by the dictates of our upbringing and defer to protocol, propriety and plain politeness.

2. It is equally shameful that the African Union, its 54-member states and leaders in our global diaspora have failed to demand a complete retraction, which is the least tenable of proportionate, hence meaningful, responses. Repeated attempts to engage our leaders to this effect have to date, met with unconscionable indifference.

This matter is vitally important, for inaction begets acquiescence begets concurrence begets weak-kneed ineptitude in the most fundamental of all parental responsibilities: the nurturing of the next generation. In our culture, this takes a village. In our world, the village is not just the Motherland but our global diaspora. It is wherever people of African descent reside. It is wherever self-respect is understood to be essential for a sound identity. It is wherever we subscribe to the notion that our children’s validation as viable human entities must be inculcated (and defended) at home and not conferred (or safeguarded) by outsiders.

We again, call on all African leaders and the African Union to enact, declare and enforce a resolution to the following effect:

That Donald J. Trump, his associates, representatives or surrogates are not welcome, and must not step foot on African soil, nor invade African air or marine space until he, Donald J. Trump, pens and widely publicizes an acceptably-worded apology for his filthy-mouth denigration of the entire African continent, its 1.25 billion inhabitants and our global diaspora numbering upwards of 200 million people.

All previous attempts to engage the African Union on this issue have gone unheeded. The question now becomes: What are we, people of African descent all over the planet prepared to do about it? Inaction is not an option! We must take action if for no other reason than the respect of our Ancestors and a just bequeathence to our progeny. NM5.

