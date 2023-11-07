Submitted by Bentley Norville

The south coast sewage treatment plant was originally intended to be tertiary treatment.

Keithroy Halliday, General Manage, BWA

The major issue with water in Barbados is getting enough for irrigation. The requirements for water for domestic purposes can be met by the water produced by the Barbados Water Authority (BWA). There are several methods for producing additional water for irrigation. In 2014 I sent an article to Barbados Underground (BU) titled Agriculture and feeding our people.

Agriculture and Feeding Our People Posted on March 26, 2014 by David Submitted by Bentley Norville With all the recent and current talk on agriculture and our gargantuan food import bill a serious rethink on how we acquire our food is urgently required. With our food import bill around 800 to 900 … Continue reading →

This is one method. Also changing the antiquated methods we farm (for food crops) is another way to go. I’ve also submitted articles on this to BU.

As it relates to using water from sewage treatment plants this can also be done. There are 3 stages of sewage treatment, namely primary treatment, secondary treatment and tertiary treatment. The south coast sewage treatment plant was originally intended to be tertiary treatment (when I worked on the project back in 1983) but was later changed to primary treatment, so I’ve been informed. The final effluent from the tertiary treatment plant was supposed to have been pumped uphill near the Ministry of Agriculture compound to irrigate food crops not intended for consumption raw. This was meant as a pilot project. With the change in the plant system all this went out the window. We have adequate water in Barbados to supply our needs. The problem is not lack of water but management of our water resources.

The 1977-1978 Barbados Water Resources Study was an excellent project that outlined the direction for the management of water resources in Barbados to take. Interestingly there’s only one individual in Barbados still alive who worked on that project (Nicky Sealy, Keith Johnson, Arthur Archer are all gone. Nobody currently at BWA was involved. By the way, the project also developed systems for sewering the Belle area as well as disposal of sewage in the Scotland District. Over the past several weeks I’ve been trying to get hold of the report since there’s a project that I’m currently working on that could benefit from some of the information contained therein.

This is a response to someone who raised the question with me a few days ago. I’m the individual who was on the Barbados Water Resources Study back in 1977 and is still practicing.

Like this: Like Loading...