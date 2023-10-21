A glass of local water anyone?

The technical definition to describe Barbados being a scarce country is – “ its lack of fresh water resources, … water availability of just 306 cubic meters per capita per year, [which] makes [Barbados] the 15th most water‐scarce nation in the world”. (Forbes 2019).
Many Barbadians struggle to understand why Barbados is considered a water scarce country with rain water allowed to gush into the sea to name one concern. The blogmaster understands from the engineers it is uneconomic to trap runoff water generated from seasonal rains.
In recent days two news items related to water availability piqued the interest. Manager of Water Resources and Environmental Management Alex Ifill confirmed the Barbados Water Authority (BWA) does not have the capacity to support any increase in agri-food production. He also warned that climate change will soon adversely affect farmers currently engaged in rainfed farming.
The other point worth discussing was raised by Minister Ryan Straughn while participating at an IMF forum last week. In a nutshell the plan by government appears to treat and convert dirty water to potable. The offshore revelation has triggered negative public commentary from Barbadians who have historically been proud to promote good water quality.
… so let me see if I understand. The BWA makes money from selling a commodity called water. The more water it can produce the more it can sell. So if there is a demand for this item, why doesn’t this entity increase the supply of water to its clients? We have the desal option, we have damming which can either be done privately or by the BWA. What is the volume of water for instance that runs into the ocean every year from lack of capture? How much water does the pond at Lears hold? How much does the Farmers pond hold? Why cant we identify the flow paths and dam those outflows to the sea, then treat the water from them and introduce that water into the local supply?
This response by the BWA is typical of why we are where we are. Its always the glass is half empty response here isn’t it?John A
Public concerns about government going in the direction of treated water is understandable against a background of deep mistrust in government. Let us agree successive governments have not executed simple projects well. The science of tertiary treatment process to convert ‘sewage water’ to potable although tested will never be trusted by locals. That Minister Straughn would blunder into asserting government’s plan in an offshore forum BEFORE having a national discussion is unsurprising. A good question to ask Minister Straughn and government is – what does it take to nurture public trust?
Barbadians (The Collective) are not entirely blameless. We wash our cars, power wash our homes, use potable water to flush toilets, refuse to get serious about replacing leaking mains, sell water to cruise ships to list a few ways water is mismanaged. However what is known, there is bountiful supply of sewerage water.
What is the plan, anyone?
If every well in Barbados was cleared of rubbish we would have more water than was needed. The owners of Edgecumbe plantation have done that and the entire island needs to do it!
Bentley reminded he posted the following article on BU in 2014 with the following comment:
You will recall my article in 2014 titled Agriculture and feeding our people. This spoke to several ways to improve food production from agriculture. Also, the article raises the matter of constructing dams to store water for agriculture.
I recall back in 1977 writing a paper that was incorporated into the final report of the Barbados Water Resources Study (1978). The paper was titled Scotland District Surface Impoundments. I was a young engineer at the time, in fact the youngest member of the project team. Nicky Sealy, then general manager of the BWA was project manager. So you can see that the BWA has been looking at this matter for almost 50 years but we haven’t been able to put a comprehensive plan in place.
Also during that study I put together a data base consisting of 140 years of rainfall data for the entire island. This data may now be available in electronic format that could be updated on a yearly basis.
My point is that we have all the information we need to develop a comprehensive water harvesting, storage and irrigation plan for agriculture. You can blame the tardiness and lack of action on the lack of will and not lack of water.
Bentley Norville
Environmental Engineer and Registered Professional Engineer
Well duuuuuh!!
That’s why sugar cane has been used for the past 300-400 years as a cover crop with the added bonus of sugar.
…. and intercropping!!
Water needs to be “stored” underground.
Ponds evaporate.
The “vast” underground reservoirs with which we are blessed occur in the sheet water area.
The last available water source in the Scotland District needs to be moved to these underground reservoirs.
This is pretty small.
So we are left with recycling used water and getting it back to the underground reservoirs from where it can be extracted for use.
Many of the residential conversions need to be sewered, the Warrens area for a start.
And we need to stop and if possible reverse the change of use of land to residential/commercial.
Construction is our enemy.