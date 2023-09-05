Barbados New York Consul General in hot water

Submitted by Richard Millington, Esq.Director of Communications Caribbean Guyana Institute for Democracy ( CGID)
The Caribbean Guyana Institute for Democracy (CGID) on Monday harshly condemned the behavior of the Consul General of Barbados in New York, Mackie Holder, for his verbal abuse of a female New York elected official at Monday’s West Indian American Day Carnival (Labor Day Parade). The parade was held on the Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn, and attended by millions of West Indians.
The Barbados Consul General was not only verbally abusive, but he lifted his hand and pointed his finger in the face of the female Democratic elected official. The Consul General knows who the elected official is and fully recognized her at the time of the incident
The attack occurred on a double decker tourist bus sponsored by the Barbados Tourism Authority, which was part of the parade. What is bazaar is that the West Indian American Day Carnival Association (WIADCA), which organizes the parade, does not normally allow such buses in the parade.
However, the Barbadian community appealed to the very elected official to assist with getting the bus to be in the parade. The elected official successfully appealed to the Association to allow the bus in the parade, only to be placed in disrepute by the incivility of an apparently power drunk Consul General.
The situation unfolded when the elected official, who was playing mas in the 95° temperature, saw the bus in the parade and hopped on to greet the occupants and to ask for water. She was immediately accosted by the hostile, arrogant and ungrateful Consul General who ordered her off the bus in a degrading and disparaging fashion. While pointing his finger in her face, he yelled “Get off my bus!!” He then asked her if she did not have money to buy her own refreshments?
Several Caribbean Brooklyn community leaders discussed the matter, and denounced Holder’s behavior. The pervasive view is if the official was a male, the Consul General would not have ventured to be uncouth and disrespectful. The community feels that he was particularly abusive because the elected official is a woman.
We in the Caribbean American community will not tolerate this kind of abuse of our women. Holder obviously does not represent Caribbean values of hospitality, camaraderie, decency, civility and respect for women. His disgraceful conduct is beneath the dignity of a diplomat. Consequently, he is no longer welcome in our community.
CGID joins with others in the New York Caribbean American community to demand that the Consul General immediately offers an unqualified, written apology to the elected official.
Moreover, we also plan to be a signatory to a letter Caribbean American community leaders plan to write to the Prime Minister of Barbados demanding that Holder be recalled from New York forthwith.
Yep…that’s the norm, disrespect to women who look like them but bow, scrape and suck up to women from other groups, with their inferiority complex…..they can’t help themselves…shame and disgrace, they have no manners, or home training to respect Afrikan descended women, it just dont exist…
That’s why i care not for them or their useless titles, cause ya can take the uncouth out of the ghetto, give them one thousand titles, but ya cant take the ghetto out of them…that is out and out showoff ghetto behavior..
I am fighting the urge to express a robust opinion but must restrain myself until I hear the other two sides of this story.
Problem is we see this behavior from black men too often everywhere, that’s the reason why i play no games with them and their chauvinist pig attributes of talking down to Black women, like they believe we have no rights…so i dont hesitate to immediately put them in their place..they apparently can never see themselves or EACH OTHER and enable the disrespect….and actually believe people who are not similarly challenged admire it and them…but are very wrong…..
.there seemed to have been many witnesses around who are having none of it or they would not call for his withdrawal. ..am sure cellphone cameras were whipped out too…
Which ever way it swings, it’s extremely ugly and were he to smell himself and do that to any woman from another group in NYC he would promptly get exactly what he deserves….manners is not a greeting.
Btw…i have seen how those azzholes in the consulate at 2nd Ave & Lexington act and was never impressed. ..so it’s easy for me to see this happening.
@ FearPlay,
I agree with you.
However there is a good reason why Bajans are generally despised throughout the Caribbean. TRACE BACK the term “Little England”. The answer is contained within the term
PMMIA WILL DEAL WITH THIS
@Hants
Mackie Holder is one of the boys – “he was a personal assistant to former prime minister, Owen Arthur, and has been described as a shrewd strategist and political organiser” – in the BLP, the blogmaster would be surprised if he is touched.
Investigation and then moved sideways but if true he cannot remain in that position in NYC
Agreeing with both Hants and David
Even more revealing, the scandals seem to be running on a loop..and in rotation…. …months now. .
I also agree with FearPlay and likewise thought I should not comment until the ‘other side of the story’ is presented. And even more so upon realising a Guyanese wrote the article.
Respect is basically ‘a two way street.’ There is truth in the ‘old saying’ that, ‘to EARN respect, you MUST GIVE respect.’
@ David,
He will not be ” touched ” as long as his alleged actions do not affect PMMIA as ” leader ” of the Caribbean.
Why was the Barbados Tourism Authority in te parade ?
What? Bajan diplomat in hot water in the US? Say it isn’t so, however the words alleged to have been used by the current CG pales in comparison to those used by the late Waldo Emerson Waldron Ramsey Barbados Ambassador to the UN who wrote to the Mayor of Pelham NY after his dog bit some residents and the mayor said that the dog would be shot in the interests of public safety if it bit any other resident.
“The mind boggles, Mr. Mayor to contemplate the tragic, calamitous consequences of a personal nature which would naturally flow from any such aberration. And this consideration bespeaks nothing of the possible international consequences.”
Apparently, Waldo was claiming diplomatic immunity for the dog.
The mind boggles😊
@ David,
https://guyanachronicle.com/2023/03/05/justice-system-catching-up-to-wanted-man-burke-ag-says/
@Hants
There has been a love hate relationship between Burke and successive Guyana governments for many years.
I must say, if the man behaved like that, he should be recalled. If “tourism is our business” he certainly did not play his part.
But wait, bosie! Didn’t the Holder replace the last recalled one who diplomaticallly escaped a rape charge?
This looks like all “the best people” in a Donald Trump stylie!
Then again, we did start out with Roy Morris in the communications team. Add to that accused rapist Rowe and we have a very MOTLEY CRUE!
Or Mottley Crew.
Either way, it is sex, drugs and then rock and roll!
Neval Greenidge was posted in Miami.
I am thrilled this handicap of disrespecting Black women that too many black men suffer with, this social disease, is being finally exposed everywhere and at this level, maybe now they will keep their rancid nastiness to themselves since it’s widely known that it is only superceded by their mindblowing narrowminded ignorance…
It was bound to happen..Hopefully the next generation of young men and boys is not tainted and painted with that ugliness. Get the necessary home training to respect women they need, starting in their homes, neighborhood and spreading outward….in that regard, so we get a new generation of wholesome, mentally well rounded men who, like themselves, dont suffer an inferiority complex and lash out at Black women due to their disability, showoff nature and stupidity….like the pissy little boys pretending to be men do now and are enabled , egged on by useless breathers like themselves….they are an embarrassment to everyone.
Change must come.
Yesterday, I was decidedly against Mackie Holder and have since given this story considerable thought.
I do not like the smell of this story as (1) I can find no trace of it in the New York papers, (2) no officials has been named and (3) those spreading the story are anonymous.
Unless additional names as forthcoming, this story has the major elements of a fake story.
I have suspended my judgements and wait on more developments.