Government’s physical development plan – a zoom to Bay Street

Civic minded Barbadians should be informed about the Draft Physical Development Plan (August 2023).

In the context of the ongoing Savvy on the Beach saga – see blog Savvy Saga – it would be a constructive exercise for the public to be conversant about what government has planned for Bridgetown and its environs. The authoritative landing place is the Barbados Draft Physical Development Plan (August 2023).

Here is a link to the Bridgetown Community Plan designed to be read with the Physical Development Plan Amended (2022) policies. A Bay Street read starts at p.6-59.

See Government Information Service portal to access complete Barbados Draft Physical Development Plan (August 2023) files.

