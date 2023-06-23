Is Little Barbados Leading the Charge to Disrupt Global Financing?

The following is a Press Release issued by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) – Blogmaster
The Government of Barbados Forms a Coalition of Multilateral Banks to Develop Resilient Infrastructure and to Drive New Social and Nature Capital Investments, Building on Its Resilience and Sustainability Facility at the IMF
June 23, 2023
Washington, DC: The Government of Barbados announced at the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact in Paris an integrated package of innovative initiatives to accelerate its transition to net zero, boost resilience, enfranchise workers, and draw in private sector investment while prudently managing public debt levels. These initiatives build on the ongoing climate policy reforms, supported by the Resilience and Sustainability Facility with the International Monetary Fund, which are expected to play a catalytic role in mobilizing private and public sector financing for climate projects.
This package of initiatives reflects unprecedented cooperation and a new “system approach” between the Government, its Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF) at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Barbados’ long-standing financing partners; Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), World Bank Group (WBG), Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF), European Investment Bank (EIB), and Green Climate Fund (GCF).
Barbados is highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, and it needs to invest heavily to protect its citizens from hurricanes, flooding and droughts, and to preserve its natural capital. It is committed to achieving sustainable public debt levels, meaning that the government has limited borrowing capacity for public investments. To meet these challenges, it has identified four complementary approaches together with its financing partners.
A New Blue Green Bank
In a first of its kind, the Government of Barbados has decided to use US$10 million from the fiscal space created by the RSF as capital for a new Blue Green Bank.
This capital will support five times that lending amount. It will pave the way for other partners, including GCF, CAF and IDB, to support the Blue Green Bank through technical support or capitalization, with GCF proposing to its Board in July to become a co-founding partner in the bank.
Once established, The Blue Green Bank will help finance over US$250 million of green investments in affordable homes, hurricane-resilient roofs, the electrification of public and private transport, and other Paris-aligned investments.
More Resilient Infrastructure Through New Low-Cost, Long-Term Loan Instruments from Development Finance Institutions
Low-cost and long-term financing instruments from the EIB, CAF, IDB, GCF and RSF will support Government investment in resilient water and waste treatment infrastructure, flood and coastal protection and support its efforts to transform state owned enterprises and enfranchise workers.
The EIB has made available US$18 million of grants from the European Union (EU) to support climate-resilient water, sanitation, and clean ocean projects across the Caribbean to back a US$165 million loan facility.
The GCF will offer up to US$1.5 million in grants per project for end-to-end project preparations, innovation, and transformational impact, and to prepare investment proposals for further GCF funding.
Better and More Affordable PPPs
Barbados’ multilateral financing partners will strengthen project preparation support to attract private investment in Private Public Partnerships (PPP) to build more resilient infrastructure. The IDB will support and help develop the Government’s capacity and expertise in PPPs.
The World Bank Group’s Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency has made available investment guarantees to help reduce the cost of private sector financing.
The World Bank Group’s International Finance Corporation will support Barbados in developing the first large-scale onshore wind project in the country and enhance the resilience of the grid.
Developing New Non-Debt Investments in Nature and Social Capital
The Government of Barbados is working with its development partners to build on the success of the 2022 Blue Bond with IDB and The Nature Conservancy, which released approximately US$50 million of new financial resources for marine conservation. Particular focus is on a new generation of instruments to support investments in nature and social capital.
Together, these initiatives will help Barbados meet its resilience objectives and protect its citizens, whilst helping transform the economy and protect its pristine natural environment.
Quotes
- Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados commented, “Alongside new capital, innovative instruments, partnerships and new ways of working together are critical if we are to overcome the challenges posed by climate, pandemics and debt. These new, integrated, initiatives announced today are embodiment of what can come out of new cooperative ways of working together.”
- Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, said, “We welcome Barbados’ initiatives to catalyze private climate finance, and the related push to bring together multiple partners in pursuit of a common goal. The Fund is fully committed to supporting our members’ efforts to meet their climate goals—including through the Resilience and Sustainability Facility – and we look forward to our continued partnership with Barbados as the government takes steps to green the economy.”
- Ilan Goldfajn, President, Inter-American Development Bank Group, said, “The IDB has long been one of Barbados’ closest and most committed development partners. We are delighted to take advantage of this opportunity to collaborate with the IMF and other partners to build on our successful recent blue bond issuance, and promising experiences across the region with project preparation and structuring to help catalyze new and larger volumes of private financing for resilient climate smart investment. These and other innovative financing and support mechanisms will be crucial to help Barbados meet the challenges of a rapidly changing climate.
- Sergio Díaz-Granados, Executive President of CAF asserted that as a home-grown development bank owned by the countries Latin America and the Caribbean, CAF understands the myriad challenges faced by small islands, like Barbados, as a result of the effects of climate change.“CAF is committed to doing its part in channelling increased resources and is very pleased to join forces with other development partners to mobilize dedicated financing that will help to strengthen the resilience of our member countries.”
- Werner Hoyer, President of the European Investment Bank, commented that, “As the EU Climate Bank, alongside our Team Europe partners, the EIB is constantly workingWe have no time to increase the impact of its climate lending and lose to support for vulnerable countries like Barbados. that are already facing the devastating consequences of climate change. Following the call to action of Prime Minister Mia MottleyAmor Mottley’s call to action, we are delivering swift and targeted support. We will start offering extended loan tenors to lower and middle-income countries, and are seeking to provide natural disaster risk clauses in our loans to ensure the most vulnerable communities can recover and rebuild following a crisis.”. As the EU Climate Bank, alongside our Team Europe partners, the EIB is constantly working to increase the impact of its climate lending and support for vulnerable countries like Barbados.”
- Henry Gonzalez, Executive Director ad interim of the Green Climate Fund stated, “The Blue Green Bank will transform the financing landscape in Barbados and catalyse new finance for sustainable climate investments. GCF has provided technical and financial support in developing the concept, and our Board will consider making a substantial investment in the new Bank at its meeting next month.”
- Makhtar Diop, IFC Managing Director, said, “Barbados is redoubling efforts to bolster its climate resilience and become a low-carbon leader. IFC will continue to work closely with the country and collaborate with other multilateral institutions to accelerate the flow of private capital in support of Barbados’ ambitions.”
Source: Nation
Same tired analysis and review from our region.
“Little Barbados” is so indebted and hopelessly subserviant to the IMF and its albino centric associates such as WHO, PAHO, and the overall UNBF (United Nations Bulling Front), that PM Mottley would REALLY be great if she could sing ANY tune that runs counter to theirs.
“Little Barbados” therefore, just like any house servant from our famous Slave Code experience, is being used to promote the message, image, and the objectives of the albino-centric ‘masters’ who see themselves as Earth’s rightful rulers.
When PM Mottley runs around calling for ‘Global leadership’, how many Bajan’s support such a vision? …but we ALL know whose objective it articulates.
When the Gay agenda becomes top priority of government rather that investigating what happened to the Chinese Steal houses … How Many Bajans are on board? …but we ALL know whose priority is on normalizing bulling.
When our children are being prepared to accept gender manipulations that leads to depopulation, how many Bajans agree? …. But we ALL know the usual suspects who fear the future population ratios – if left to Mother Nature.
Again, Barbados is seeking to punch above its own weight class, but what Koffi Annan was ACTUALLY saying to us back then was “Wunna better know wunna place, and stay in wunna shiite lane hear, …or wunna gwine get hurt REAL bad”
@Bush Tea
What is the real deal with the Chinese steel houses? We are in another hurricane season.
What is the real deal with the Chinese steel houses?
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Boss…
You are more likely to have Doogud’s email address than a stinking bushman….
He knows every shiite, so he surely has the answers.
Besides – he loves to talk, so it should be a simple matter to educate us all.
Bush Tea says it all, TURD WORLD always looking for savior(s) to promote their Socialistic LIME Society.
I always knew Kofi Anan was sending us a message. But pretenders took it out of context and misused it to fool the most gullible idiots…
No! Little Barbados is not leading the charge to disrupt Global Financing. She might be a conduit. BUT It takes more than talk. It takes big gawd damn BALLS, Strategic Missiles, Hypersonic Weapons both spiritual and physical to disrupt this monstrosity of a beast aka Global Financing where only a ‘few’ are allowed to draw down on the blood of the enslaved workers….and who possesses such tools?
RUSSIA & CHINA!
Russia and China are disrupting the Rothschild, BRF et al. (That’s why Macron is begging for a seat at the BRICS’ table in SA. He’s been dispatched by his master, Rothschild).
As long as Africa, Barbados and smaller states are in bed with the IMF, World Bank and their other subsidiaries there will be no substantially, beneficial, non-debted change in this world. All you’ll produce from such a union are bastards.
Russia and China have given AFRICA the balls to stand up to these brutes today. So there’s a monumental shift in the air away from this beast.
Africa has all the resources humanity needs. Europe has nothing. Just watch them reform or die.
Forget about net zero and carbon offset bullshit which is nothing but bankers’ scam to prevent the ‘under-developed’ {that they’ve strangled} from developing.
Climate change is natural. It is a part of the Grand Cosmic Cycle and its being used as a ruse to hold onto Global power. When climate change fails in steps the ‘UFOs/Aliens.’ We’ve been HAD and we’ve been TOOK by these
monsters and their time is up.
A Cosmic change is in the air!
The only description you are getting for the local wannabes, rush to the front pretenders…from sources off island is…
“Evil.. Beware!!!”
In warning the people on the island, i told them the people are on their own if they dont wake up. They have had many, many years of warnings, everyone is now brekking fuh duhself…have no time to waste on stragglers, slaveminded.
I am staying in my hole going forward.
$10 million becomes $50 million in lending. Utter nonsense, what about the operating costs of this bank, how will it pay the salaries of the lazy sons and daughters of the Caribbean elite who will no doubt be chosen to run this scam.
Who do they think is going to borrow from this bank, other Caribbean governments? Why would I as the leader of say Antigua put myself in debt to the most indebted country in the Caribbean.
“green investments in affordable homes, hurricane-resilient roofs” what is this, who wrote this, Avinash?
You don’t know nothing bout business.
Hopi, Bushie
Your precise deposition of these matters indicates that the BS being spouted by idiots who believe that begging White people for money instead of seeking to mek a living in a radically transforming global set of arrangements is the way to go.
The first such opportunity in 2500 years, we estimate.
This is what happens when a prime minister, Mia Mottley, the beloved darling of the wokeists in Washington financial circles is convinced and is being promoted to sell the idea that there is a free lunch somewhere.
We have long called for that essential phallic symbological device to do what it does best in the places most desired, in large numbers.
Cant help themselves. Begging, borrowing dependents, determined that others should fund their slavehood. Clearly getting ready to brag and boast. Laughing stock.