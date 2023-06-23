Is Little Barbados Leading the Charge to Disrupt Global Financing?

The following is a Press Release issued by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) – Blogmaster

The Government of Barbados Forms a Coalition of Multilateral Banks to Develop Resilient Infrastructure and to Drive New Social and Nature Capital Investments, Building on Its Resilience and Sustainability Facility at the IMF

June 23, 2023

Washington, DC: The Government of Barbados announced at the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact in Paris an integrated package of innovative initiatives to accelerate its transition to net zero, boost resilience, enfranchise workers, and draw in private sector investment while prudently managing public debt levels. These initiatives build on the ongoing climate policy reforms, supported by the Resilience and Sustainability Facility with the International Monetary Fund, which are expected to play a catalytic role in mobilizing private and public sector financing for climate projects.

This package of initiatives reflects unprecedented cooperation and a new “system approach” between the Government, its Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF) at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Barbados’ long-standing financing partners; Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), World Bank Group (WBG), Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF), European Investment Bank (EIB), and Green Climate Fund (GCF). 

Barbados is highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, and it needs to invest heavily to protect its citizens from hurricanes, flooding and droughts, and to preserve its natural capital. It is committed to achieving sustainable public debt levels, meaning that the government has limited borrowing capacity for public investments. To meet these challenges, it has identified four complementary approaches together with its financing partners.

A New Blue Green Bank

In a first of its kind, the Government of Barbados has decided to use US$10 million from the fiscal space created by the RSF as capital for a new Blue Green Bank.

This capital will support five times that lending amount. It will pave the way for other partners, including GCF, CAF and IDB, to support the Blue Green Bank through technical support or capitalization, with GCF proposing to its Board in July to become a co-founding partner in the bank.

Once established, The Blue Green Bank will help finance over US$250 million of green investments in affordable homes, hurricane-resilient roofs, the electrification of public and private transport, and other Paris-aligned investments.

More Resilient Infrastructure Through New Low-Cost, Long-Term Loan Instruments from Development Finance Institutions

Low-cost and long-term financing instruments from the EIB, CAF, IDB, GCF and RSF will support Government investment in resilient water and waste treatment infrastructure, flood and coastal protection and support its efforts to transform state owned enterprises and enfranchise workers.

The EIB has made available US$18 million of grants from the European Union (EU) to support climate-resilient water, sanitation, and clean ocean projects across the Caribbean to back a US$165 million loan facility.

The GCF will offer up to US$1.5 million in grants per project for end-to-end project preparations, innovation, and transformational impact, and to prepare investment proposals for further GCF funding.

Better and More Affordable PPPs

Barbados’ multilateral financing partners will strengthen project preparation support to attract private investment in Private Public Partnerships (PPP) to build more resilient infrastructure. The IDB will support and help develop the Government’s capacity and expertise in PPPs.

The World Bank Group’s Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency has made available investment guarantees to help reduce the cost of private sector financing.

The World Bank Group’s International Finance Corporation will support Barbados in developing the first large-scale onshore wind project in the country and enhance the resilience of the grid.

Developing New Non-Debt Investments in Nature and Social Capital

The Government of Barbados is working with its development partners to build on the success of the 2022 Blue Bond with IDB and The Nature Conservancy, which released approximately US$50 million of new financial resources for marine conservation. Particular focus is on a new generation of instruments to support investments in nature and social capital.

Together, these initiatives will help Barbados meet its resilience objectives and protect its citizens, whilst helping transform the economy and protect its pristine natural environment.

Quotes

  • Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados commented, “Alongside new capital, innovative instruments, partnerships and new ways of working together are critical if we are to overcome the challenges posed by climate, pandemics and debt. These new, integrated, initiatives announced today are embodiment of what can come out of new cooperative ways of working together.”
  • Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, said, “We welcome Barbados’ initiatives to catalyze private climate finance, and the related push to bring together multiple partners in pursuit of a common goal. The Fund is fully committed to supporting our members’ efforts to meet their climate goals—including through the Resilience and Sustainability Facility – and we look forward to our continued partnership with Barbados as the government takes steps to green the economy.”

  • Ilan Goldfajn, President, Inter-American Development Bank Group, said, “The IDB has long been one of Barbados’ closest and most committed development partners. We are delighted to take advantage of this opportunity to collaborate with the IMF and other partners to build on our successful recent blue bond issuance, and promising experiences across the region with project preparation and structuring to help catalyze new and larger volumes of private financing for resilient climate smart investment. These and other innovative financing and support mechanisms will be crucial to help Barbados meet the challenges of a rapidly changing climate.

  • Sergio Díaz-Granados, Executive President of CAF asserted that as a home-grown development bank owned by the countries Latin America and the Caribbean, CAF understands the myriad challenges faced by small islands, like Barbados, as a result of the effects of climate change.“CAF is committed to doing its part in channelling increased resources and is very pleased to join forces with other development partners to mobilize dedicated financing that will help to strengthen the resilience of our member countries.”

  • Werner Hoyer, President of the European Investment Bank, commented that, “As the EU Climate Bank, alongside our Team Europe partners, the EIB is constantly workingWe have no time to increase the impact of its climate lending and lose to support for vulnerable countries like Barbados. that are already facing the devastating consequences of climate change. Following the call to action of Prime Minister Mia MottleyAmor Mottley’s call to action, we are delivering swift and targeted support. We will start offering extended loan tenors to lower and middle-income countries, and are seeking to provide natural disaster risk clauses in our loans to ensure the most vulnerable communities can recover and rebuild following a crisis.”. As the EU Climate Bank, alongside our Team Europe partners, the EIB is constantly working to increase the impact of its climate lending and support for vulnerable countries like Barbados.”

  • Henry Gonzalez, Executive Director ad interim of the Green Climate Fund stated, “The Blue Green Bank will transform the financing landscape in Barbados and catalyse new finance for sustainable climate investments. GCF has provided technical and financial support in developing the concept, and our Board will consider making a substantial investment in the new Bank at its meeting next month.”
  • Makhtar Diop, IFC Managing Director, said, “Barbados is redoubling efforts to bolster its climate resilience and become a low-carbon leader. IFC will continue to work closely with the country and collaborate with other multilateral institutions to accelerate the flow of private capital in support of Barbados’ ambitions.”
  1. IMF Executive Board Completes the First Reviews under the Extended Fund Facility and the Resilience and Sustainability Facility with Barbados

    June 22, 2023

    The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund completed today the first reviews of Barbados’ Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF) arrangements, making available SDR 14.175 million (about US$19 million) under each facility, respectively.
    After successfully weathering a series of shocks in recent years, the Barbadian economy has recovered strongly driven by a rebound in tourism and related activities and continues expanding in 2023.
    The authorities are making good progress in implementing their updated Economic Recovery and Transformation (BERT) plan and their ambitious climate policy agenda.

    Washington, DC : The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) completed the first reviews of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF) arrangements. The completion of the reviews allows the authorities to draw the equivalent of SDR14.175 million (about US$19 million) under the EFF and SDR 14.175 million (about US$19 million) under the RSF.

    Barbados is implementing an ambitious homegrown economic reform and climate policy agenda, aimed at strengthening fiscal sustainability, advancing structural reforms, unlocking the economy’s growth potential, increasing resilience to climate change, and greening the economy. These policies are supported by the EFF and RSF arrangements, which were approved on December 7, 2022, in an amount equivalent to SDR 85.05 million (about US$114 million) or 90 percent of quota, and SDR 141.75 million (about US$190 million) or 150 percent of quota, respectively (see Press Release No. 22/417 ).

    After successfully weathering a series of shocks in recent years, the Barbadian economy has recovered, with eight consecutive quarters of growth, and continues expanding in 2023 underpinned by an ongoing rebound in tourism and related activities. The fiscal balance has significantly improved, and public debt has been placed on a downward path, reaching 122.5 percent of GDP as of end-fiscal year 2022/23 (119.6 percent excluding IMF loans provided for balance of payments support). In addition, international reserves have risen to US$1.6 billion as of end-March 2023, covering over 7 months of imports. The authorities are advancing the structural reform agenda, having completed several structural benchmarks. Efforts to adapt to climate change and support the transition to a greener economy are also progressing. The authorities have implemented important reforms under the RSF arrangement and renewables are gradually increasing their share in the energy matrix.

    Following the Executive Board’s discussion, Ms. Gita Gopinath, First Deputy Managing Director and Acting Chair of the Board, issued the following statement:

    “Barbados is making good progress in implementing its homegrown Economic Recovery and Transformation (BERT) program and ambitious climate policy agenda, supported by the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF) arrangements. Following a series of shocks in recent years, the Barbadian economy has recovered strongly amid a rebound in tourism. While inflation has increased with the rise in global food and fuel prices, it is projected to moderate in the coming months.

    “Fiscal performance has significantly improved, public debt is on a downward trajectory, and reserves have risen. The focus on reducing debt through higher primary surpluses, while maintaining adequate social and capital expenditure is appropriate. Important progress is being made on the structural reform agenda, including to strengthen the duty and tax exemptions framework, enhance tax compliance and risk management, and unlock the economy’s growth potential. Continued progress on state-owned enterprise and pension reforms is important. The newly created Fiscal and Growth Councils are critical to help monitor the implementation of the authorities’ fiscal strategy and support the growth agenda.

    “The authorities are focused on enhancing the monetary policy toolkit and taking steps to safeguard financial stability. It will be necessary to develop liquidity management instruments and take steps to strengthen the AML/CFT framework.

    “The authorities are advancing their ambitious climate policy agenda to increase resilience to climate change and green the economy. Ongoing efforts to incorporate climate policy goals in the fiscal process, including by discussing climate change risks in the budget and enhancing public procurement, are welcome. The planned new policy reforms to develop guidelines to implement sustainable/green public procurement and introduce climate/green budget tagging will further support the incorporation of climate priorities in the budget process. The climate policy reforms are expected to help create an enabling environment that mobilizes private sector investment in climate-related projects.”
    • PM urges leaders to ‘pick up pace’
      Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley yesterday sent out a clarion call to some of the world’s leaders to pick up the pace, urging them to “do the right thing, do it in time and for the right reasons”.
      She said her hope is that they can leave Paris, France, secure in their determination to not only protect the planet, protect biodiversity and people, but also recognise that if they did not act today at scale, and with pace, they might not be able to save more people.
      The strong call came yesterday during her address at the opening ceremony of the Summit For A New Global Financing Pact where close to 50 world leaders and representatives of various countries, as well as major financial institutions, were present.
      Transformation
      Mottley, who was praised by counterparts across various countries in their remarks as one of the forces behind this fight, also stressed the need for transformation and not reform.
      “Don’t leave Paris without understanding there must be transformation, not reform. I ask of us to ensure that those who are heads of government and heads of state recognise that the world cannot continue with an old imperial order that does not see countries, that does not feel countries, does not hear countries and worse, does not see, feel or hear people. Recognise that we cannot come to Paris and let our directors go back to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) or the World Bank and it be business as usual. They do not act in their own interest, they act on behalf of our sovereign states.
      “That is why we speak not only to the need for money, but we speak to the need for the reform of the governance system because when these institutions were founded, our countries did not exist.
      “We speak for a complete transformation of securing the sources of capital as unpopular as it may be to voice it. We don’t ask for the bankruptcy of private companies but we ask everyone to share the burden so that we can share the bounty,” she said to a packed audience that included Senior Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Kerrie Symmonds; Director of Finance The Most Honourable Ian Carrington; and Chris Sinckler, alternate executive director, Canada, Ireland and the Caribbean, World Bank Group.
      Mottley also noted that simply holding governments accountable had run its course, saying it was time to focus too on multinational corporations.
      During her tenminute speech to leaders that included presidents of many African nations such as Kenya, Ghana and Niger, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Gueterres, President of France Emmanuel Macron, Director General of the World Health Organisation Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva and president of the World Bank Ajay Banga, she said “there had been movement”.
      Debt payments
      “Nine months ago no one was speaking about natural disaster clauses. Now we have people wanting to recognise the wisdom of it because countries do need to pause debt payments if they are going to house and feed people who are victims of a climate crisis,” she said.
      However, she said what was needed was not simply the act of marking a card for progress.
      “What is required of us now is absolute transformation and not reform of our institutions. That transformation is required because while the world knew since the 1890s that we were facing the warming of the climate, we chose not to heed the advice of scientists, and that which could have been done in more than a century is now being reduced to be done in less than a decade.
      The Prime Minister told leaders that as she addressed them, Barbados as well as St Vincent and the Grenadines and others in the region were under a tropical storm warning.
      “Yesterday I had to decide whether to stay (in Paris) or to go. I chose to stay because it is important that we move to action,” she said, noting that following Tropical Storm Bret, which was expected to pass to the north of Barbados last night, there was another system.
      “This is our new reality,” she said.
      Mottley thanked her French counterpart for the Summit, disclosing that she privately referred to it as the “How Dare You Summit”.
      “How dare you upset the order? How dare you step out of your crease to summon us to this moment that will determine whether we will have the capacity and the will to bring peace and scope to the problem?”

      Source: Nation


    • Same tired analysis and review from our region.

      Positive RBC economic outlook
      Analyst says room stock push will pay dividends
      Low unemployment, efforts to keep inflation to manageable levels and efforts to refresh the tourism sector, are among the indicators that have given the Royal Bank of Canada confidence in the economic outlook of Barbados for this year.
      This is the analysis of Dr Ranita Seecharan, group economist for RBC Caribbean Banking, who said that most countries in the Caribbean are expected this year to be fully recovered from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. In some cases many are expected to surpass pre-pandemic economic performances.
      Seecheran, who was virtually addressing RBC Caribbean Economic Briefing, provided analysis for the Caribbean territories that the bank services, which includes Barbados. She pointed out that Barbados’ growth, while hinging on tourism arrivals, with a push to increase the room stock, will pay dividends.
      “The expansion continues to be driven by tourism activity and private sector investments, while the Government’s ongoing public investment project should provide further emphasis. The Government is facilitating economic activity and expanding of the hotel stock of rooms is key to more airlift into Barbados.
      “Construction activity is very evident across Barbados and will ramp up this year, with over $1 billion to be spent by the private sector on various construction projects, according to the Budget. Cruise travel has been improving and is on par with 2019 levels in February and March of this year,” Seecheran said.
      She pointed out that the positive trends in the Barbados job market also augurs well for investor confidence.
      Jobless rate down
      “The unemployment rate during the fourth quarter 2022 fell to 7.2 per cent, the lowest level observed since the third quarter 2007. The construction, wholesale, retail trade and tourism sectors recorded consecutive quarterly increases in the number of persons employed throughout 2022. The gains in employment in these key sectors coupled with a decline in the number of persons searching for jobs for more than a year, suggests a renewed buoyancy in the labour market,” she said.
      Seecheran noted that the debt to GDP ratio fell to 119 per cent by the end of March, reflected improved fiscal performance on a solid economic recovery. She also said that the
      overall strength of economic activity and improved labour market conditions helped households to service their debt obligations, reducing non-performing loans relative to the first quarter of last year.
      The economist credited the two instalments of the Food Prices Compact as well as the recent wage increase granted to public workers, as among the effective mitigation strategies of inflation.
      “The Government, together with members of the private sector and labour, signed an extended Social Compact. This short-term measure aimed at buffering the inflationary impact on a range of wholesale items. Consumers have been benefiting from reduced markups applied on certain categories of household items by those producers, processors, wholesalers, retailers and bakeries that are signatory to the Compact,” Seecheran said.
      She added: “The inflation rate has been fluctuating at manageable levels, reaching 6.4 per cent in March of this year. Also, in March of this year, the Government and trade unions reached a deal that saw public sector workers get a one-off payment of $1 500, followed by a six per cent salary increase over the next two years.”
      (CLM)


      Source: Nation


  2. “Little Barbados” is so indebted and hopelessly subserviant to the IMF and its albino centric associates such as WHO, PAHO, and the overall UNBF (United Nations Bulling Front), that PM Mottley would REALLY be great if she could sing ANY tune that runs counter to theirs.

    “Little Barbados” therefore, just like any house servant from our famous Slave Code experience, is being used to promote the message, image, and the objectives of the albino-centric ‘masters’ who see themselves as Earth’s rightful rulers.

    When PM Mottley runs around calling for ‘Global leadership’, how many Bajan’s support such a vision? …but we ALL know whose objective it articulates.

    When the Gay agenda becomes top priority of government rather that investigating what happened to the Chinese Steal houses … How Many Bajans are on board? …but we ALL know whose priority is on normalizing bulling.

    When our children are being prepared to accept gender manipulations that leads to depopulation, how many Bajans agree? …. But we ALL know the usual suspects who fear the future population ratios – if left to Mother Nature.

    Again, Barbados is seeking to punch above its own weight class, but what Koffi Annan was ACTUALLY saying to us back then was “Wunna better know wunna place, and stay in wunna shiite lane hear, …or wunna gwine get hurt REAL bad”

    • @Bush Tea

      What is the real deal with the Chinese steel houses? We are in another hurricane season.


    • What is the real deal with the Chinese steel houses?
      ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
      Boss…
      You are more likely to have Doogud’s email address than a stinking bushman….
      He knows every shiite, so he surely has the answers.
      Besides – he loves to talk, so it should be a simple matter to educate us all.


  3. Bush Tea says it all, TURD WORLD always looking for savior(s) to promote their Socialistic LIME Society.

  4. I always knew Kofi Anan was sending us a message. But pretenders took it out of context and misused it to fool the most gullible idiots…

  5. No! Little Barbados is not leading the charge to disrupt Global Financing. She might be a conduit. BUT It takes more than talk. It takes big gawd damn BALLS, Strategic Missiles, Hypersonic Weapons both spiritual and physical to disrupt this monstrosity of a beast aka Global Financing where only a ‘few’ are allowed to draw down on the blood of the enslaved workers….and who possesses such tools?

    RUSSIA & CHINA!

    Russia and China are disrupting the Rothschild, BRF et al. (That’s why Macron is begging for a seat at the BRICS’ table in SA. He’s been dispatched by his master, Rothschild).

    As long as Africa, Barbados and smaller states are in bed with the IMF, World Bank and their other subsidiaries there will be no substantially, beneficial, non-debted change in this world. All you’ll produce from such a union are bastards.

    Russia and China have given AFRICA the balls to stand up to these brutes today. So there’s a monumental shift in the air away from this beast.
    Africa has all the resources humanity needs. Europe has nothing. Just watch them reform or die.

    Forget about net zero and carbon offset bullshit which is nothing but bankers’ scam to prevent the ‘under-developed’ {that they’ve strangled} from developing.

    Climate change is natural. It is a part of the Grand Cosmic Cycle and its being used as a ruse to hold onto Global power. When climate change fails in steps the ‘UFOs/Aliens.’ We’ve been HAD and we’ve been TOOK by these
    monsters and their time is up.
    A Cosmic change is in the air!

  6. The only description you are getting for the local wannabes, rush to the front pretenders…from sources off island is…

    “Evil.. Beware!!!”

    In warning the people on the island, i told them the people are on their own if they dont wake up. They have had many, many years of warnings, everyone is now brekking fuh duhself…have no time to waste on stragglers, slaveminded.

    I am staying in my hole going forward.

  7. $10 million becomes $50 million in lending. Utter nonsense, what about the operating costs of this bank, how will it pay the salaries of the lazy sons and daughters of the Caribbean elite who will no doubt be chosen to run this scam.

    Who do they think is going to borrow from this bank, other Caribbean governments? Why would I as the leader of say Antigua put myself in debt to the most indebted country in the Caribbean.

    “green investments in affordable homes, hurricane-resilient roofs” what is this, who wrote this, Avinash?

  8. Hopi, Bushie

    Your precise deposition of these matters indicates that the BS being spouted by idiots who believe that begging White people for money instead of seeking to mek a living in a radically transforming global set of arrangements is the way to go.

    The first such opportunity in 2500 years, we estimate.

    This is what happens when a prime minister, Mia Mottley, the beloved darling of the wokeists in Washington financial circles is convinced and is being promoted to sell the idea that there is a free lunch somewhere.

    We have long called for that essential phallic symbological device to do what it does best in the places most desired, in large numbers.

    • Cant help themselves. Begging, borrowing dependents, determined that others should fund their slavehood. Clearly getting ready to brag and boast. Laughing stock.

