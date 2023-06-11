Problem Plagued National ID Project

The news dropped last week there is a plan afoot to charge $60.00 for the controversial national ID card after 30 June 2023. This revelation was made by the Chief Electoral Officer Angela Taylor. The Barbados Today press report is date stamped 6 June 2023, to date the blogmaster has NOT picked up on a single clarification statement from the Chief Electoral Officer or Davidson Ishmael who is the minister responsible. Barbadians have to assume the $60 charge has received the blessings of the Mottley led Cabinet.
The blogmaster suspects the ‘thought process’ behind the $60 charge is intended to light a fire under citizens who have been slow to apply for the new ID for whatever reason. Under normal conditions one would have no serious issue with the fee but the Trident National ID project has been and continues to be fraught with problems. There have been operational issues, procurement issues, poor communications, inefficient distribution to identify some. All the issues have led to growing distrust by citizens about the ID card, made worse in a COVID 19 era.
The country needs a 21st century working ID card. The fact the ID card must utilize the best technology available is a no-brainer. Further, that it must be integrated into a national strategy to drive efficiency how we do business to help with productivity, an imperative. However, what the ID project confirms is a public service that is bedevilled with poor skillsets to expertly implement projects.
Some aspects of the project must be refreshed especially relating to the pieces requiring public engagement. Come on, we can do better.
On the subject of the Electoral Office it raises the question – if the department is showing itself to be ineffective with the rollout of the ID project, what does it say about that department’s capacity to manage our electoral affairs?
Our attention has been drawn to a short speech given by Comissiong to a UN panel relating to Afrikan descended peoples.
Maybe the problems with this national ID card relate to a spiritual mismatch between the personality assumed and that we should be.
Such cultural confusion is foundational. For one, we have peoples in this region with hundreds of thousands of years of evolutionary history, largely coming from somewhere else, however still seeking identification within an imperial context, while Commissiong, as ambassador to Caricom, could be professing Pan-Afrikanism, even as his PM is currently in Jamaica ploting to usurp the Haití people’s revolutionary projects, like she did in Guyana, as a factorum of the most evil empire known to man.
What a contradiction in ID!
Start wrong with fake pan africanism..to deter and upstage REAL PANAFRIKANISTS ……end wrong with fake panafricanism….cant catchup now when impostors and pretenders have no clue and never will…
Real Afrikans know to keep really far from them…
Let us be reasonable….
In the current scheme of things in Barbados, PLEASE tell Bushie how the rollout of these high-tech ID cards suddenly gets to be at the top of our to-do list?
Bushie has had one of the old laminated shiite cards now for nearly a century (it feels like), and is YET to encounter a single problem in using it to meet the basic bushy needs.
One would have thought that a SIMPLE process where ALL new issues of replacement cards would be by the new format would be implemented – along with opportunity for anyone WANTING the ‘new fangle’ card being able to get theirs changed.
UNLESS OF COURSE this whole experiment is being IMPOSED on our donkeys as a research project by sinister forces who are planning such a roll out globally….??? guinea pig styleee…
…much like the ‘gift’ of Covid-19 vaccines so generously donated to us by a certain country BEFORE their own people were exposed….
Barbados presents itself as an IDEAL laboratory for social control experimentation. If we understand this ‘strength’, then we may also understand the sudden inclination for certain international agencies to ‘lend’ us money to our heart’s content…. after our period of downgrades..
It was one thing to be enslaved vi et armis and brought to the Caribbean as slaves…. But to DELIBERATELY sell ourselves to the descendants of those SAME slave traders, for shiite dollars that they can print ‘willy nilly’ … has to be the lowest possible form of self-degradation that is possible.
There must therefore be a state of being LOWER than ‘brass bowl’……
Two issues for consideration.
1. The old laminated cards can be easily tampered with. If you accept this to be the case then also agree it compromises proof of identity.
2. If the government plans to use the technology to support delivery of services across government departments and potentially pursue transactions outside of the traditional financial network. Why not?
The problem here is efficient implementation of the project.
If bushie was not aware that you were being deliberately obtrusive, he would invoke Artax’s wishes for a good day… LOL
Boss, there is nothing EASIER to tamper with than complex data management systems whose data is stored in some shiite database ‘lord knows where’.
Then there are remote readers that can access your card from inside your wallet, and even from the damn cloud – without your knowing it… making your basic data available to tricksters…
Bushie’s laminated card is only accessed if presented by the bushman – or if you are able to ‘tek it way’ by force of arms.
Secondly, the VERY LAST thing that any sensible citizen should want, is for Government to have full access to all your personal business. Before you can blink twice, the politicians that we have, will take away every shiite from every brass bowl, and hand it over to Maloney and Bizzy….
It is like sheep arguing in favor of more a efficient and effective slaughterhouses.
The madness that precedes destruction is indeed amazing.
There goes a reticular activating system!
“For one, we have peoples in this region with hundreds of thousands of years of evolutionary history, largely coming from”
Was recently introduced to a book of ancient knowledge from a Kemetic Priest. Turns out the Dogon of Mali trace their origins to Kemet. The Swahili Bantu language has many…too many to ignore mdw ntr naunces and aspects to not draw parallels, extremely ancient tribes that cannot be ignored and such bloodlines will never bend, bow or break to colonial negros in any form or fashion, a step down, disrespect and insult to our ancient bloodlines. In such a case it is futile for interlopers to attempt to swallow a whole continent…they will always choke.
Waru
Think you have it in reverse. Indeed, Kemet was the height of civilization, however it was fully informed by the Twa-anu, scores of Bantu speaking language groups, the Dogons, etc
Also, we shoudnt be locked into the the nonsense of the world being 6000 years old. The Spinx, for example, is up to 30,000 years old.