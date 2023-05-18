Submitted by Ned

Minister of Education Kay McConney

think it is high time regional governments intervene in the functioning of the CXC. This email is not designed to point fingers at any particular person in management, but I think it is clear that a thorough shake up of this agency is necessary…



The word today that there has been an exam leak comes on the heels of a headline speaking to the CXC’s concern about the use of AI in the SBA process and the obvious issues this would cause for fairness and distribution of marks for this form of assessment.



But back to today’s leaked exam…I dare say another leaked exam, because I am quite sure that this has happened in the recent past. The rest of the region has accepted that a leak occurred…But the CXC’s rhetoric suggests that it needs verifying in the face of photos posted on social media and imbedded in the story by St. Vincent media and others.

I get that you need to be sure, but good God CXC speed up, act businesslike. Yes you will need to prosecute under the law and all that good stuff, but a blind man can see that you need to make changes and substantial ones..



I did CXC in 1987 and I could see then as a mere neophyte that a lot of your procedures were archane from the start. Yes you have to guard against kids and parents who want to get ahead at all costs. That is life and the remit of any exam board purporting to be the purveyors of world class exams. But what of the other side? Surely students didn’t leak today’s paper, nor those before. they were leaked from inside your veil.

Are there specific persons earmarked in every country who have sole custody of exams with a couple backups, and who must fall on their sword if exams are leaked? That is a simple solution , in lieu of new technologies such as circulation in packages with the exact numbers per centre and electronic locks programmed to release the package 30 mins before the exam.

This has to stop.

There is so much secrecy and perceived security around CXC’s processes, but a simple act of fraud can cause such a major ripple effect and then in turn affect the lives of so many.



A shake up is clearly needed!!

Like this: Like Loading...