Submitted by Ned
think it is high time regional governments intervene in the functioning of the CXC. This email is not designed to point fingers at any particular person in management, but I think it is clear that a thorough shake up of this agency is necessary…
The word today that there has been an exam leak comes on the heels of a headline speaking to the CXC’s concern about the use of AI in the SBA process and the obvious issues this would cause for fairness and distribution of marks for this form of assessment.
But back to today’s leaked exam…I dare say another leaked exam, because I am quite sure that this has happened in the recent past. The rest of the region has accepted that a leak occurred…But the CXC’s rhetoric suggests that it needs verifying in the face of photos posted on social media and imbedded in the story by St. Vincent media and others.
I get that you need to be sure, but good God CXC speed up, act businesslike. Yes you will need to prosecute under the law and all that good stuff, but a blind man can see that you need to make changes and substantial ones..
I did CXC in 1987 and I could see then as a mere neophyte that a lot of your procedures were archane from the start. Yes you have to guard against kids and parents who want to get ahead at all costs. That is life and the remit of any exam board purporting to be the purveyors of world class exams. But what of the other side? Surely students didn’t leak today’s paper, nor those before. they were leaked from inside your veil.
Are there specific persons earmarked in every country who have sole custody of exams with a couple backups, and who must fall on their sword if exams are leaked? That is a simple solution , in lieu of new technologies such as circulation in packages with the exact numbers per centre and electronic locks programmed to release the package 30 mins before the exam.
This has to stop.
There is so much secrecy and perceived security around CXC’s processes, but a simple act of fraud can cause such a major ripple effect and then in turn affect the lives of so many.
A shake up is clearly needed!!
CXC probing maths exam leak
THE CARIBBEAN EXAMINATIONS
COUNCIL (CXC) yesterday launched an investigation into the leaking of a maths paper.
In a statement to the media, the regional organisation said it was aware of the concerns that the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) Maths Paper 2, which was written yesterday, was leaked.
“This matter is of great concern to us. We have commenced our investigations and will make a definitive statement once the investigation is completed. In the meantime, candidates can rest assured that this matter is being treated with the highest urgency, CXC said. (BA/PR)
Source: Nation
All these corrupt mental enslavement fraud entities that are SCAMMERS want…shutting down.
One year ago these crooks collected $420 ftom each parent across the region to review the grades THEY STOLE from the children and up to today refuse to give up the grades…that was a heist from parents and guardians who can least afford it…
Scandal after Scandal…..
…before that, they introduced and SCREWED UP the testing…they forced people who could least afford it to buy computers for their children for over 2000 dollars at SHORT NOTICE…and did not properly test the program they introduced, another failure, more distress for the regions children..
… the previous year they deliberately screwed up the children’s grades and most could not leave to further their studies offshore or get local and regional placement…another SCAM another SCANDAL….
Time to remove the uppity crooks and their crookery..
Let’s hope EMPIRE now fully understand the thievery coming from empty suits…pretenders..
The total heist from the regional scam of collecting $420 from each parent who could least afford it for a review they never carried out was in the vicinity of 6 MILLION DOLLARS OR MORE..these are thieves..calculation is based on 15,000 cxc students across the region.
If you start out WRONG, then there is only one ending that is likely… unless your donkey is LUCKY as shiite.
CXC was a nonsense idea FROM THE VERY START.
One of OSA’s many CARICOM failures…. lotta shiite!!!
All they did was to create a regional cadre of eddykashun parasites managing a useless scheme, while scrambling to gain recognition- locally, regionally and internationally.
THE ONE THING that you do NOT want to be locally owned is your QUALITY STANDARDS INSTITUTION …. not if you are seeking to match and even exceed GLOBAL standards. What you actually want is for the BEST international measures to demonstrate that your product is ‘top of class’.
The objective of the education system SHOULD be to produce the best possible students. If we come up with our own measures, how the Hell can we EVER be assured that the system is working – or how well it is working globally?
Then there is the PETTY political and social pressures for miscreants to exploit the system to benefit their own retarded relatives and friends with UNDESERVED credentials.
There is the ever-present inter island rivalry of the type that makes ‘West Indies Cricket’ into an international laughing stock…
There is the international prejudice that suggest that these little shiite Islands are all Banana Republics anyway – and that nothing better can be expected….
This CXC joke was a GUARANTEED failure from the get go…
What we have as a result is an island with thousands of ‘degreed graduates’, 99% of whom are either unemployed, doing menial work or at best doing some basic clerical / administrative duties for FOREIGN owners (who were not misled by CXC).
Where 95% of national assets are owned by OUTSIDERS…. ie, a damn 21st Century plantation.
It is a coincidence that our BEST leaders even in 2023 continue to be those of the era who came up under INTERNATIONAL accreditation standards, and who did well? Adams, Barrow, Crawford…
Bushie’s prescription…
Shut down the shiite CXC, and pay some international agency a few dollars per paper to do the exams and accreditation – and send the parasites back to the classroom to do some REAL work!!!
@Bush Tea
CXC is a regional initiative isn’t it?
You do not want these frauds, thieves and Slave master wannabes anywhere yours or anyone else’s children in Barbados or the region EVER AGAIN. Send them to hell where they belong.
They represent a clear and present danger to all parents, guardians and their children across the ENTIRE REGION.
But, CXC is RECOGNISED “locally, regionally (in at least SIXTEEN {16} regional territories), and internationally” as well.
Thanks Artax. The regional CXC Board of Governors must become more active to ensure the integrity of one of our important regional institutions is protected.
And, David, CXC is a REGIONAL institution that was established in 1972, twenty-two (22) years BEFORE Owen Arthur became PM of Barbados in 1994. As such, to refer to CXC a local initiative of Arthur, is a blatant attempt to mislead this forum. H2SO4?
They have robbed the island and the region’s children of grades since the 1970s, even BEFORE they became cxc they were running SCAMS..and CANNOT DENY IT.
..not everyone is dead from that time period.. frauds and thieves.