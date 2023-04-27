Barbados’ Economy Continues to Grow

Central Bank of Barbados Governor Dr. Kevin Greenidge holds his first press conference as he delivers the Bank’s review of the Barbados economy in the first three months of 2023. 

CBB Review of Barbados’ Economy

12 thoughts on "Barbados' Economy Continues to Grow"


  1. BCCI expects spending to increase

    The Barbados Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) is expecting to soon see some tangible results of Barbados’ economy having returned to pre-COVID-19 levels.
    BCCI’s president Anthony Branker said that could be reflected by increased spending leading up to the first full Crop Over Festival since 2019.
    He said he was still expecting Barbadians to be prudent in their spending due to the high levels of inflation they have been dealing with recently.
    His comments came after it was revealed by the Central Bank Governor Dr Kevin Greenidge that more growth of the economy was projected for the remainder of 2023 due mainly to the recovery of the island’s tourism product to pre-2019 levels, a lower rate of unemployment levels, and an expected increase in consumer activity.
    Greenidge yesterday gave that forecast in his first quarterly report since taking up the position as Governor last month.
    “The chamber is heartened by the report given by the Governor of the Central Bank. These are positive indicators for the business community as this recovery should lead to increased spending and hence greater commercial activity across all business sectors,” Branker said from Geneva, Switzerland.
    He said the good news from the Central Bank boss should also redound to more investment activity in Barbados.
    “The report from the Governor would also be a great asset to investors and the chamber looks forward to a very bountiful Crop Over Festival as well,” Branker added.
    The president recognised, however, that Barbadians might not rush out on a spending splurge because the country was recovering.
    “I think Barbadians understand the pressure that is being transferred upon them from the global situation and will continue to be prudent in their spending,” he said. (BA)

    Source: Nation

    • GOV: BANK FEES EASE
      Stories by Shawn Cumberbatch
      shawncumberbatch@nationnews.com

      Barbadians should be able to open a bank account with no fees attached by June 1.
      Central Bank Governor Dr Kevin Greenidge said all commercial banks operating in Barbados had committed to this.
      Greenidge said he was “committed that [bank] fees will be lower in Barbados going forward”, and that the banks were being cooperative on the issue.
      He also made it clear that he was not afraid to lead on the issue given his belief that all Barbadians were entitled to have a bank account.
      He addressed the matter yesterday during the bank’s first-quarter press conference at the Courtney Blackman Grande Salle, his first since taking office on March 1.
      “I’ve engaged with the banks at least two [to] three times in meetings since I’ve taken office and… each time the idea of fees were on the table. We have discussed this at length…and this is ongoing work that the Central Bank has been working with the commercial banks on,” he said.
      “So, for example, the Central Bank worked with commercial banks and they reduced fees on retail accounts, then last year in 2022 my predecessor . . . issued a directive to the bank to remove fees on large deposits.”
      Greenidge added that since his appointment he “engaged the commercial banks and we are working together hand in hand, and they’ve committed, and some have already done it, on broad general things”.
      “First, they have committed to providing at least one savings account which carries no maintenance fees, and no transactional fees and everyone has committed to having that available by the first of June. So you can test the waters and let me know if you can’t find an account to have,” he said.
      The Governor reported that commercial banks “have been very cooperative” during his discussions with them, and that “in many cases, the banks are doing more than they are actually given credit for in terms of facilitating…digital accounts, etc”.
      “But . . . I have committed that [bank] fees will be lower in Barbados going forward, starting with this savings account, that carries no fee, by every bank. But it remains a partnership,…right will be done and we work together,” he said.
      “I am not a guy really afraid to…lead, so to speak, on that front because I’m also of the view that every Barbadian is entitled to a bank account, and…I’m also of the view that the purpose of banking is financial intermediation, which is moving savings into investment and not earning fees as your main arm.
      “The banks… have given me all of their fee structures over time and we are analysing them to see where we can find common ground,” he said.

      Source: Nation


    • Improvement in Govt’s fiscal performance

      Government’s fiscal performance has improved, says Central Bank Governor Dr Kevin Greenidge.
      In his first quarterly press conference since taking up the post, Greenidge reported yesterday that despite increased spending during its 2022/2023 financial year, Government had a primary balance of $304.2 million.
      He also said that while debt increased, the fact that the economy was growing meant that the debt to GDP ratio was falling.
      The country’s international reserves also grew, by $446.4 million in the first quarter, to end that period at $3.2 billion, the highest on record, Greenidge added.
      Commenting on Government’s fiscal operations, the Governor said that “at the end of fiscal year 2022/23, Government revenues surpassed the fiscal year 2021/22 outcome as collections benefited from the pick up in economic activity, higher imports, the expansion in prices and the earnings from the pandemic levy”.
      “The expenditure outturn was sustained by additional outlays to cover public sector wage increases, welfare payments and support for the operations of various state-owned entities,” he stated.
      Spending
      “Despite the increases in spending, the primary balance ended the period at $304.2 million (2.5 per cent of GDP), which allowed the Government to not only meet the fiscal target set under the BERT-2022 IMF-supported programme, but also to prepay $74.8 million of the Series B bonds to 5 407 individuals, who each received up to $17 500.”
      Government’s improved revenue intake was led by a $138.2 million “additional uptick in value added tax receipts (up 15.6 per cent)”, which reflected improvements in economic activity along with increases in the value of imported goods.
      During the financial year, public spending increased $250.8 million, “mainly due to large increases in interest expenses”, the Central Bank Governor said.
      Regarding debt, he stated: “For the fiscal year ending March 2023, Government’s gross financing needs increased by $52.6 million when compared to the previous fiscal year, to reach $951.3 million. However, as a per cent of GDP, Government’s gross financing needs were actually lower by 0.9 of a percentage point in the current fiscal year, reflecting the pick up in real economic activity.
      “The debt stock was 119.6 per cent of GDP at the end of fiscal year 2022/23 compared to 131.3 per cent of GDP in fiscal year 2021/22. The improvement in the ratio was driven by the continued economic recovery, as there was an expansion in the debt stock of roughly $1 billion stemming from inflows from multilateral institutions, the new sales of domestic securities and the booking of recently identified legacy domestic arrears,” Greenidge noted.

      Source: Nation


    • 92 990 arrivals an ‘underestimation’

      Barbados’ tourism industry continues to rebound, but Central Bank Governor Dr Kevin Greenidge believes the real performance and that of the wider economy, is not currently being fully reflected in the visitor arrival statistics.
      The Central Bank reported in its first-quarter economic review yesterday that “tourism activity continued to improve, with arrivals increasing by 92 990 in the first quarter of 2023, compared to the corresponding quarter one year earlier, which represents roughly 78 per cent of the pre-COVID 2019 levels”.
      However, the bank said the 92 990 figure was an underestimation and that “the Government is currently working to resolve a discrepancy in the tourism arrivals data, which has been occurring since October 2019”.
      Asked to elaborate on this during his first quarterly press conference since taking office on March 1, Greenidge said “what we’re seeing is that there’s a discrepancy in the statistics and it’s on the downside”.
      There are a number of agencies involved in the collection of tourism statistics, including the Immigration Department, Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI), Barbados Statistical Service and the Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA).
      The Governor said he led a meeting involving the Chief Immigration Officer, the head of BTMI, GAIA Inc. and others and that “our preliminary results suggest that on average, this is using, for example, November data, that our arrivals are actually roughly 6 000 more than we actually baked into our numbers”.
      “That work is ongoing and we are working with Barbados Statistical Service, they are involved in it too, and we hope to be able at least by the next quarter to have a more accurate revised number. But I should stress that’s on the downside, the number is likely to be higher than what we [have] currently. So you could even look at these estimates [6 000 more arrivals] as being conservative so to speak,” he explained.
      Greenidge said this development suggested that the economy “is doing better now than we are even estimating”.
      “Why…we stress these sorts of things is because you can’t make good policy unless you have good data. You need to understand where we are in order to appreciate and make plans for where we need to go. In particular, we may be saying that our ratios are a certain level but even better, and that would mean. . . improvements in other areas,” he added.
      The near 93 000 visitors Barbados welcomed between January and March were mainly from the United Kingdom, followed by the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean, the Central Bank reported.
      (SC)

      Source: Nation


  2. The only real question to answer is has the absolute number that defines the GDP returned to what it was pre-covid?

    Another question of less importance would be how long will it take before the economy returns to its former “glory”?

  3. Wait a minute…..these are indeed historical moments…..every credit rating agency and lender including IMF…WARNED these clowns, DBLP tagteam….REPEATEDLY over MANY YEARS……..to DIVERSIFY the economy away from tourism, that should be secondary because of the SHORT 4 month shelf life…widen the tax bracket and income generating nets for the remaining 8 months to stabilize the economy and make it more mobile ……..and they absolutely REFUSED…

    WHY? keeping a Slave society TRAPPED is much more money generating FOR THEM ONLY…in their career goals of THEFTS and corruption..and wannabe nobility…..as opposed to utilizing the THOUSANDS of viable ways to generating LASTING cashflow to benefit the WHOLE island…but they DONT WANT THAT…….old habits of THIEVES and degenerates are hard to break..

  4. Without even reading any of the above we will venture that that socalled growth is recorded in relationship to the Covid massive declines.

    What magic are unscientific modern economics. They are yet to learn how to substract!

  6. We slso warned them for YEARS…they do not have a closeup and personal relationship with SIMPLE MATH…

    What pretenders….who have no clue that NUMBERS give a startling GLANCE into REALITY and tells ITS OWN STORY..

    .but how would they know, DISCONNECTED as they are…

  7. Should “Barbados” have a name change..

    Deep research into why your name is your name:

    Etymology
    The name “Barbados” is from either the Portuguese term os barbados or the Spanish equivalent, los barbados, both meaning “the bearded ones”. It is unclear whether “bearded” refers to the long, hanging roots of the bearded fig-tree (Ficus citrifolia), a species of banyan indigenous to the island, or to the allegedly bearded Caribs who once inhabited the island, or, more fancifully, to a visual impression of a beard formed by the sea foam that sprays over the outlying coral reefs. In 1519, a map produced by the Genoese mapmaker Visconte Maggiolo showed and named Barbados in its correct position. Furthermore, the island of Barbuda in the Leewards is very similar in name and was once named “Las Barbudas” by the Spanish.

    The original name for Barbados in the Pre-Columbian era was Ichirouganaim, according to accounts by descendants of the indigenous Arawakan-speaking tribes in other regional areas, with possible translations including “Red land with white teeth” or “Redstone island with teeth outside (reefs)” or simply “Teeth”.

    Colloquially, Barbadians refer to their home island as “Bim” or other nicknames associated with Barbados, including “Bimshire”. The origin is uncertain, but several theories exist. The National Cultural Foundation of Barbados says that “Bim” was a word commonly used by slaves, and that it derives from the Igbo term bém from bé mụ́ meaning “my home, kindred, kind”; the Igbo phoneme in the Igbo orthography is very close to The name could have arisen due to the relatively large percentage of Igbo slaves from modern-day southeastern Nigeria arriving in Barbados in the 18th century. The words “Bim” and “Bimshire” are recorded in the Oxford English Dictionary and Chambers Twentieth Century Dictionaries. Another possible source for “Bim” is reported to be in the Agricultural Reporter of 25 April 1868, where the Rev. N. Greenidge (father of one of the island’s most famous scholars, Abel Hendy Jones Greenidge) suggested that Bimshire was “introduced by an old planter listing it as a county of England”. Expressly named were “Wiltshire, Hampshire, Berkshire and Bimshire”. Lastly, in the Daily Argosy (of Demerara, i.e. Guyana) of 1652, there is a reference to Bim as a possible corruption of “Byam”, the name of a Royalist leader against the Parliamentarians. That source suggested the followers of Byam became known as “Bims” and that this became a word for all Barbadians

  8. Dont know how it could make PERFECT SENSE…to dummies…to keep the island under a kaleidescope of STAGNATION for 8 MONTHS annually for the last half century, then push their talking heads before microphones to declare growth..

    .no country can get consistent growth from merely 4 MONTHS of economic activity…..and spurts here and there from offshore services and scams..

    but they know the Slaves would swallow that crap and beg for more because it sounds so sweet…

  9. The neoliberal economics of Mia Mottley are no different than a religion, her religion!

    For they continue to be premised on more and more outrageous forms of magical thinking.

    A magical thinking demanded by religion, that for instance, the wearing of a crucifix gives protection. And Mia Mottley wears one!

    The magical thinking that White people will give you money for a green economy or a blue economy or a White economy without taking effective ownership, or at least control, of an underlying asset. Wokeism!

    The magical thinking that you could create growth from a baseline of Covid economic devastation, and with a straight face, enter such an abomination into the political cathedral as sanctified, sanctimoniously!

