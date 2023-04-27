Barbados’ Economy Continues to Grow Posted on April 27, 2023 by David Central Bank of Barbados Governor Dr. Kevin Greenidge holds his first press conference as he delivers the Bank’s review of the Barbados economy in the first three months of 2023. CBB Review of Barbados’ Economy Please share this blogEmailWhatsAppTweetTelegramPrintShare on TumblrMorePocketLike this:Like Loading... Related
Source: Nation
The only real question to answer is has the absolute number that defines the GDP returned to what it was pre-covid?
Another question of less importance would be how long will it take before the economy returns to its former “glory”?
Wait a minute…..these are indeed historical moments…..every credit rating agency and lender including IMF…WARNED these clowns, DBLP tagteam….REPEATEDLY over MANY YEARS……..to DIVERSIFY the economy away from tourism, that should be secondary because of the SHORT 4 month shelf life…widen the tax bracket and income generating nets for the remaining 8 months to stabilize the economy and make it more mobile ……..and they absolutely REFUSED…
WHY? keeping a Slave society TRAPPED is much more money generating FOR THEM ONLY…in their career goals of THEFTS and corruption..and wannabe nobility…..as opposed to utilizing the THOUSANDS of viable ways to generating LASTING cashflow to benefit the WHOLE island…but they DONT WANT THAT…….old habits of THIEVES and degenerates are hard to break..
Without even reading any of the above we will venture that that socalled growth is recorded in relationship to the Covid massive declines.
What magic are unscientific modern economics. They are yet to learn how to substract!
By modern we mean neo-classical of course.
We slso warned them for YEARS…they do not have a closeup and personal relationship with SIMPLE MATH…
What pretenders….who have no clue that NUMBERS give a startling GLANCE into REALITY and tells ITS OWN STORY..
.but how would they know, DISCONNECTED as they are…
Dont know how it could make PERFECT SENSE…to dummies…to keep the island under a kaleidescope of STAGNATION for 8 MONTHS annually for the last half century, then push their talking heads before microphones to declare growth..
.no country can get consistent growth from merely 4 MONTHS of economic activity…..and spurts here and there from offshore services and scams..
but they know the Slaves would swallow that crap and beg for more because it sounds so sweet…
The neoliberal economics of Mia Mottley are no different than a religion, her religion!
For they continue to be premised on more and more outrageous forms of magical thinking.
A magical thinking demanded by religion, that for instance, the wearing of a crucifix gives protection. And Mia Mottley wears one!
The magical thinking that White people will give you money for a green economy or a blue economy or a White economy without taking effective ownership, or at least control, of an underlying asset. Wokeism!
The magical thinking that you could create growth from a baseline of Covid economic devastation, and with a straight face, enter such an abomination into the political cathedral as sanctified, sanctimoniously!