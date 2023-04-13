Of the Highest Order

Submitted by Grenville Phillips II

Modern historians tend to accept most of what ancient historians (before 100 AD) wrote as an accurate record of human history; but when they wrote about supernatural events, modern historians tend to dismiss those parts as myths. This analysis assumes that they are not myths, but important pieces of the historical puzzle – which I shall attempt to assemble.

God is one, and He created divine beings with different responsibilities. Some of these divine beings had management responsibilities. Given the massive size of the universe, God created humans to become part of His divine family and to be trained to receive management responsibilities. The training would happen on Earth and required about 1,000 years. God told humans to multiply and manage the Earth.

FRUSTRATING GOD’S PLAN.

One of God’s divine beings did not like the idea of humans managing him, so he frustrated the training by tricking the first humans into losing their innocence by prematurely accessing information that they were not mature enough to receive. Thereafter, humans consistently failed, and their training was compromised by guilt and fear of failure.

God assigned a group of divine beings to monitor and help them in their training. But many of the monitors found the women irresistible, took them as wives or raped them, and had immortal offspring. These offspring were much stronger than humans and fought them. Soon, the Earth was filled with violence, so God declared that the divine monitors and their offspring would be judged.

THE FLOOD.

God sent mighty angels to arrest the monitors, where they imprisoned in the underworld until the day of judgement. God also flooded the Earth to destroy the offspring of the monitors. However, since they were immortal, their disembodied spirits sought to possess the bodies of humans who had given up on their training and embraced an immoral lifestyle. Those spirits are called demons.

God told the survivors of the Flood to continue with their training, and to multiply and manage the Earth. Instead, they remained in one place and built a tower. Therefore, God gave them different languages to facilitate their dispersion. God also sent other divine monitors to facilitate the training of each language group and direct them to worship their Creator.

DIVINE MONITORS.

Many of those divine monitors convinced humans that divine monitors were gods, and directed humans to worship them. Communities set up temples with oracles and priests where the will of the monitor may be known. Some monitors demanded human sacrifices, including new-born children. Others demanded war. Some also seduced women and had offspring.

Since most humans had no interest in being trained, God reduced the years of humans from 1,000 to between 70 and 120 years. He also decided to train one nation with the expectation that they would train other nations. That nation was Israel; but they consistently rejected their training and preferred to worship the divine monitors assigned to other nations.

THE MESSIAH.

God declared that the divine monitors who led humans astray would lose their immortality and die like men at the final judgement. This judgement would occur once a predetermined number of humans had been trained. God sent His son, Jesus, to: (i) train a group of persons to train others, (ii) pay for the consequences of sin for all mankind to remove the guilt that may delay training, and (iii) end the authority of the divine monitors.

Jesus trained a group of persons for three years. After being crucified as the sacrifice for the sins of all mankind, He descended to the underworld and removed the authority of the divine monitors. When resurrected, Jesus explained to His followers that they should train people of all nations in the same manner they were trained, and should fear no divine monitor or demon.

AVOID AND DELAY STRATEGY.

Once Jesus was resurrected, the divine monitors and demons had one main aim – to delay their eternal judgement. They did this by deceiving people to end or delay their training.

Efficient methods of ending training are through premature death from: abortion, suicide, murder, war, famine, disease and drug overdose. Effective methods of delaying training are from addictions to: pornography, promiscuity, drugs, entertainment, violence, stealing and lying. An effective strategy to avoid training is to remind humans of their failures and let them wallow in their guilt.

THE FUTURE.

At the end of the age, the divine monitors and their offspring will be imprisoned in the underworld to await their judgement. Those who embraced their training will get 1,000 years to complete it – without divine monitors and demons to hinder them. On completion, they will manage the universe with new bodies made for space travel, with Earth being their headquarters.

At that time, those who rejected their training will be unemployed and unemployable – disqualifying themselves from exciting and fulfilling management responsibilities. Instead, their immortal souls will be tormented in the underworld by the monitors whom they served and the demons with whom they aligned.

If this is reality, then rejecting our training would be tragic short-sightedness – of the highest order. If it is myth, then what harm is there in learning to be better by loving God and our fellow human beings?

Grenville Phillips II is a Doctor of Engineering and a Chartered Structural Engineer. He can be reached at NextParty246@gmail.com

