Doctors and Nurses Quitting!

Source: Barbados Today – The Case of Dr. Griffith – Docs failed

Recently, a case was brought against a local medical practitioner for malpractice. The courts ruled against it. Reading the following report, one has caused to wonder what effect this local case had and will continue to have on the parties involved, how it will effect them going forward and the consequences this case will have throughout the local medical profession as it interacts with the public.

Has a time bomb been set in place for patients and professionals alike? Many of the stressors in the article are reported to be present in the local arena.

The Unspoken Reason Why Many Doctors and Nurses Are Quitting

Malpractice litigation is a thorny topic to discuss openly. Even among doctors, it carries an air of shame and secrecy, writes Dr. Gita Pensa.

