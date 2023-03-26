Donville Inniss Victim or Criminal?

The blogmaster couldn’t avoid the noise generated in the local newsfeed covering the return of former member of parliament Donville Inniss. Inniss was incarcerated in the United States for breaking money laundering laws and suffered the embarrassment of being deported last weekend.
Inniss served his time and is free to continue with his endeavours in idyllic Barbados, UNLESS, local authorities intend to prosecute a matter that originated in Barbados. There is a good chance local authorities will allow the Inniss matter to die in the spirit of a few protecting the many which is the mantra of the political directorate.
The blogmaster will not judge the Don except to say many are not as convinced of his innocence as he is.. It would be in the interest of local authorities to give Donville his day in a local court so that he can expose the lies of the ‘pale face people and house niggas’ he referred to in his home coming media orchestrating.
Barbadians should keep in memory that another local, Alex Tasker has an extradition matter pending – if successful – has the potential to shed additional light on the matter as it relates to how local actors assisted in the crime Inniss was convicted in the USA. The fight against extradition by Alex Tasker a former local employee of ICBL and Ingrid Innes former CEO domiciled in Canada have the potential to keep Inniss in the unfavourable glare of the public for some time.
Commonsense suggests the political ambition of Donville Inniss has been extinguished. However, the blogmaster joins with concerned Barbadians to fuss against the inability of the political establishment to materially commit to rooting white collar corruption. Do not bother to refer to Barbados’s standing on the Transparency Index, a measure based on a perception shaped by players who are mainly responsible for the current state of affair.
On a related note the blogmaster read about the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) meeting advertised, a joint zonal meeting today (26 March 2023) with former candidates Michael Lashley, David Estwick and Neil Marshall promoted to speak. Sometimes so much more can be conveyed by simply making and observation without commenting.
In God we trust!
Donville is allegedly a rehabilitated criminal who served his time
but prison is said to be a University for Crime
with many specialists who have many contacts on the darkside
Criminal and member of the crime family. A family which is not limited to the 30 in but the broader mafioso.
A crook, bribe taker and let-down for decent black people….
CONVICTED!!
We need black leaders who are prepared to be convicted for STANDING UP FOR right – not for doing albino-centric shiite.
@ David,
What happened to the March 8th 2023 etradition hearing ?
@Hants
What do you expect, rescheduled.
This was forwarded to me this morning.
Caswell Franklyn posted this on fb:
To Donville Inniss and his supporters truth and facts seem to be irrelevant. Okay, let’s ask: Did Donville receive money from the Insurance Corporation of Barbados Limited? And if so, on what basis did he receive those funds? Was he an employee or agent of that company? And if he were not so employed, again the question is, on what basis did he receive those funds? Were those funds a gift? If the answer is in the affirmative then why would a Minister of the Crown be receiving undeclared funds from a company in Barbados?. If those funds were legitimately paid to Mr. Inniss, why would he engage in such elaborate means to have that money paid to a dental company in New York.The facts seem to be very clear, Donville Inniss was paid a bribe by person or persons at the Insurance Corporation of Barbados Limited, and that he caused that bribe money to be transported across the borders of another state. If you receive a bribe as a Minister of the Crown that is illegal. And if that money is transported to another country that is also illegal. So on what basis is Mr. Inniss declaring his innocence?This declaration of innocence on the part of Mr. Inniss could only come from a mind that believes its own facts, despite conclusive evidence to the contrary. Did Mr. Inniss somehow believe that because he was a government minister that he was above the law. Or, is it simply that he had an unreasonably high sense of his own importance, believing that no criminal activity could be attached to him no matter what he did.I would urge his supporters not to buy into Mr. Inniss’ narcissism and call a spade a spade. It would be a far better thing to do for him to acknowledge his crime and apologise to the people of this country rather than insist on his own truth. Man-up Donville, you were caught with your hand in the cookie jar and no amount of protesting your innocence will change that.Finally, whether or not people of this country want to acknowledge it, we owe the United States law enforcement agencies a debt of gratitude. We can no longer bury our heads in the sand and pretend that there is no political corruption in Barbados. Thanks Uncle Sam.Caswell Franklyn
A case of the King is wearing no clothes.
@David, the crucial matter here or to use your words … the crux of this affair is whether the US conviction disqualifies Inniss from being a MP or Bajan government official.
I have no precise awareness of the law on this but as the reference to the current Belize oppo leader clearly suggests there is no disqualification.
In sum, Inniss’ future as a politician will be determined of course by the electorate and if we use the relevant examples – Belize – and like the US with Santos it’s quite likely that he can continue to be a successful elected official.
Politicians have no shame and ambitious folks like him can ride this supposed ‘injustice’ all the way to the top!
@Dee Word
Apparently it does not. Peter Wickam posted article in today’s Nation with his advice to his friend Donville which includes the requirement for running.
It has been said that this type of thing is the norm
and is how things get done for Government contracts
how contract bids are made awarded and approved
it greases the wheels to make things proceed quickly
There was some chatter on Bu prime time before the trial and sentence
that Don would snitch like a bitch and say where all the bodies were buried as a plea deal confidential informant
keep moving there is nothing to see here
David BU i agree with Mr Franklyn no amout of grandstanding from Mr Inniss will chang e the facts.I heard one of his supporters a dem telling Mr Wilkinson on friday, s brasstacks that the government should clean up the country for Mr Inniss return.I assumed she was joking as no one could be thsy stupid.The fanfare i heard on starcom from his supporters at the airport i thought the the Us President or some celebrity had artived not an ex Minister fpunf huilty in court of bribery.Starcom, standards has really fallenThe brasstacks progrsmme might as well be broadcast from George Street with the amount of politicsl rubbish i hear on there dsily from the same 10 or so callers aided and abetted by the moderators and the producers in my view.There is no balance whatsoever.It will be interesting to see if Mr Inniss becomes involve in politics again and where that leaves Dr Yearwood.My prediction is Dr Yearwood will find himself in no man, land.I gone.
@Lorenzo
What is the latest with Rodney Wilkinson?
@ David
I would be surprised if Canada deports Innes.
She just made a little mistake and deserves a break.
Have to defend those of a lighter shade of pale.
If Canada will not do it then it may be too much to expect the same for Tasker.
Pacha…local stays local no forward movement, improvement or progress…always 50 years behind.
Check out the financial crisis thread, multipolarity on the move.
Do you think those who love to prance around knows what’s happening in their likkle local world…or how it is likely to be shaken up.
Elliot Ness
https://www.nationnews.com/2023/03/26/rock-hard-looking-expand/
Is there not a picture of this man in handcuffs?
Or prison garbs?Or actually behind bars.
For surely that 36K cannot be the only money stolen, bribed, etc.
He might have even been somebody’s girlfriend in prison.
Donville will now proceed to show that a Bajan politician could be an ex convict and still impose himself on the country, watch it!
The leader of the opposition in Belize, Shynne Barrow, the former rapper, too is a convicted criminal as well.
Any man who always smiling so has to be a con man. Do people not realize that these people are laughing at those who they think they smarter than.
Well done boys!
Even as one of the major players in the cement market has announced cuts at its plant, another is looking to expand.
@Hants
Does Rock Hard manufacturer cement to compare with Arawak?
@ David
That is a Hard question for me to answer. lol