Donville Inniss Victim or Criminal?

Former Minister Donville Inniss

The blogmaster couldn’t avoid the noise generated in the local newsfeed covering the return of former member of parliament Donville Inniss. Inniss was incarcerated in the United States for breaking money laundering laws and suffered the embarrassment of being deported last weekend.

Inniss served his time and is free to continue with his endeavours in idyllic Barbados, UNLESS, local authorities intend to prosecute a matter that originated in Barbados. There is a good chance local authorities will allow the Inniss matter to die in the spirit of a few protecting the many which is the mantra of the political directorate.

The blogmaster will not judge the Don except to say many are not as convinced of his innocence as he is.. It would be in the interest of local authorities to give Donville his day in a local court so that he can expose the lies of the ‘pale face people and house niggas’ he referred to in his home coming media orchestrating.

Barbadians should keep in memory that another local, Alex Tasker has an extradition matter pending – if successful – has the potential to shed additional light on the matter as it relates to how local actors assisted in the crime Inniss was convicted in the USA. The fight against extradition by Alex Tasker a former local employee of ICBL and Ingrid Innes former CEO domiciled in Canada have the potential to keep Inniss in the unfavourable glare of the public for some time.

Commonsense suggests the political ambition of Donville Inniss has been extinguished. However, the blogmaster joins with concerned Barbadians to fuss against the inability of the political establishment to materially commit to rooting white collar corruption. Do not bother to refer to Barbados’s standing on the Transparency Index, a measure based on a perception shaped by players who are mainly responsible for the current state of affair.

On a related note the blogmaster read about the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) meeting advertised, a joint zonal meeting today (26 March 2023) with former candidates Michael Lashley, David Estwick and Neil Marshall promoted to speak. Sometimes so much more can be conveyed by simply making and observation without commenting.

In God we trust!

Like this: Like Loading...