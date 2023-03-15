2023 Budget Talk

Prime Minister Mia Mottley delivered a budget yesterday anchored to a transformation theme. The blogmaster agrees with Professor Justin Robinson’s summary of the budget with one addition. There was no serious mention of the plan to address the recapitalization of NIS.
See summary of Robinson’s budget review.
Robinson: Domestic market the target
GOVERNMENT IS SEEKING to woo the confidence of domestic investors once again, five years after the country underwent its debt restructuring exercise.
This was the takeaway of economics professor Dr Justin Robinson in his analysis of the 2023 Financial Statement And Budgetary Proposals delivered by Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley in the House of Assembly yesterday.
Robinson, who was a panellist on the NATION’s State Of Our Nation’s post-Budget analysis, said Government’s announced $74.8 million partial repayment to 5 407 holders of Series B bonds, was in an effort to restore confidence in the domestic investment market.
During her four-hour presentation, Mottley said Series B bond holders who are on the register at March 31 will each receive $17 500 while 2 627 are being repaid in full.
Noting that the Prime Minister had not introduced new taxes to bridge the near $1 billion deficit, Robinson said it was evident that the plan is to finance the deficit through domestic investment and growth.
“Clearly the Government is deciding that it is going to go for growth and a lot of the initiatives seem focused along growth. Alongside growth, there were some measures and language that seem intended to encourage and entice domestic investors to provide the financing to close the gap.
“So there was no attempt to close the gap by new revenueraising measures or expenditure cuts. Instead, the Government has decided to financethe gap in this way by enticing the local investorsto come back because that’s where the uncertainty
in the financing is,” he said.
Robinson, the pro-vice chancellor of The University of the West Indies’ Board of Undergraduate Studies, said it is left to be seen whether the incentive will work.
“There was a whole section about reviving the domestic capital market. The repayment of the Series B bonds is one measure, and it is certainly feasible for the Government to make the payout. However, the unknown is whether that would be sufficient to induce investors to come back into the market in the quantity that they need in financing for the next financial year,” he said.
However, as it relates to Government’s growth strategy, he said it was lacking quite a bit of details.
“I was expecting some details on the reforms of the stateowned enterprises (SOEs), which was a central feature of the Barbados Economic Recovery and Transformation (BERT II) programme. In many ways those details were sadly lacking. We are not really significantly wiser about how that will play out. Additionally, because of the uncertainty with the domestic financing, I expected details on how Government was going to address this “The other issue was growth. How do we create some new growth catalyst to take the economy to a higher level? To her credit, the Prime Minister highlighted a number of possible areas that are new – stimulating a film industry, positioning Barbados as a logistics hub. The challenge I had is that they were quite short on details, they appear futuristic and we have to wait to hear the details,” he added.
Also expressing disappointment on the lack of details on the reform of the SOEs was general secretary of the National Union
of Public Workers Richard Green, who was also a panellist.
He said there was some indication that job losses were on the horizon.
“The Budget did not provide any specificities about the reform of those SOEs. Moving forward, it would be interesting from our end to see how that goes. Obviously, there is an indication in this Budget that there is high likelihood of some retrenchment in the SOEs. So there is more in this Budget that we need to see coming out within the new financial year,” Green said.Nation Newspaper
Source: Nation
Barbados is said to be one of the wealthiest and most developed countries in the Eastern Caribbean, but is it still part of the Third World or a Developing Country as it also displays economic, social, political, and environmental issues such as high poverty rates and harder living conditions
William…so wuh happen with the budget evabody so silent…normally ya would get the challenged jumping out boasting and attacking evabody, but the silence is loud and deafening.
Even heard two people complain they tried to listen to it but the yelling was unbearable, they had to shut off the noisemaker and wait for the printed version.
@ WURA
All I can say At this time, is that Cockroach has no right at Fowl Cock dance. So all I can say at this time is continue the good work,victory is certain,of that I have no doubt whatsoever.
Ase! Ase!
Best use of beachfront ?
“We are going to see the relocation of the civic centre in St James, which is now on the beach, to in there by Frederick Smith Secondary School”
https://barbadostoday.bb/2023/03/15/investment-coming-to-town/
There can be NO GREATER SHAME for young people than to find themselves growing up in a country led by a pack of international PARRO beggars, whose claim to fame is that they have been able to increase our indebtedness well beyond that which was incurred by the previous set of jack asses of very similar ilk.
No wonder the youth are hesitant about reproducing… who the hell wants to be the parents of future maids, porters, guards, beggars and Parros?
So rather that INSPIRE the youth with creative, futuristic, nationalistic visions for future generations, all we hear is a lotta emotional talk about bringing more materialistic albinos to take control of the local assets that have been moving further and further from the reach of the locals – except for those who are watchmen and porters.
What a CURSED place in which to be born in 2023….
Waru
Have you considered that the ritualist budget is no different than the evening news on CBC or for that matter most of the countries they micmick?
You could not have watched these rituals for decades and missed nothing at all. Having not so listened or read anything about it, not even anything on this thread, excepts yours, this writer chooses to ignore the tired, meaningless claims and counter claims.
Make assumptions that this one toooo is a sameness of a sameness!
The nonsense of Mia Mottley showing up to receive a floral arrangement. Then performing the ritual of have some special message in a proverbial Black box. And proceeding to talk shiite for four hours as if she had something say. Before a parliament which could have been exactly so constututed were it convined at BLP headquarters is a pappyshow, a mockery as rotuals go.
Its fairy tale to have a DLP titular leader, who has no standing, go through the pretense that he is in some position to counter the dictator-in-chief, these enactions go beyond the ritualistic and borders on the absurd.
“You could not have watched these rituals for decades and missed nothing at all. Having not so listened or read anything about it, not even anything on this thread, excepts yours, this writer chooses to ignore the tired, meaningless claims and counter claims.”
Exactly, would never waste energy time and space to listen to slick talking diatribe, when ALL the evidence and reality are staring us in the face, for those who make an effort to see….playing for the peanut gallery packed with a pappyshow- loving crowd…..seems like the weak in mind can withstand another 100 years of the same old, just as they deserve and are entitled…
The laughable part with bad news all around every inch of the earth, is the opening statement i read……”the good news is, there is no bad news.”
Ah guess that can only be found in their make believe world of gigantic lies and sleight of hand..nowhere else….while people on the island suffer every day for a cup of tea and a bread…cant feed themselves or their children.
A dictator wannabe should at least be able to feed the masses…all the glitter and the glamor they CONVINCED themselves was real…is coming TO AN END.
Increase in allowance to pensioners means more money will sit in the banks doing nothing. Smart to pay back the bonds but I doubt they will reinvest.
I assume Dodridge and Wellington on the growth and fiscal councils is to encourage the big financial institutions to trust government bonds again.
No responsible investor is buying government bonds until they prove they can start an actual money earning project.
@Redguard
You have highlighted the challenge. Unless the government can turn around investor confidence to finance the deficit we will not advance.
Bushie
The tagline is “watch muh”. There is therefore no need to waste time here talking. Get up good.
Canada
” The Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, announced today that the government will table its 2023 budget on March 28, 2023, in the House of Commons, at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET
Just listened to Liz Thompson a member of PMMIA’s dream team spinning on Brasstacks.
Chrystia Freeland is also a Ukrainian genetic fascist!
