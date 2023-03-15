2023 Budget Talk

The Honourable Prime Minister Mia Mottley

Prime Minister Mia Mottley delivered a budget yesterday anchored to a transformation theme. The blogmaster agrees with Professor Justin Robinson’s summary of the budget with one addition. There was no serious mention of the plan to address the recapitalization of NIS.

Robinson: Domestic market the target 

GOVERNMENT IS SEEKING to woo the confidence of domestic investors once again, five years after the country underwent its debt restructuring exercise.

This was the takeaway of economics professor Dr Justin Robinson in his analysis of the 2023 Financial Statement And Budgetary Proposals delivered by Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley in the House of Assembly yesterday.

Robinson, who was a panellist on the NATION’s State Of Our Nation’s post-Budget analysis, said Government’s announced $74.8 million partial repayment to 5 407 holders of Series B bonds, was in an effort to restore confidence in the domestic investment market.

During her four-hour presentation, Mottley said Series B bond holders who are on the register at March 31 will each receive $17 500 while 2 627 are being repaid in full.

Noting that the Prime Minister had not introduced new taxes to bridge the near $1 billion deficit, Robinson said it was evident that the plan is to finance the deficit through domestic investment and growth.

“Clearly the Government is deciding that it is going to go for growth and a lot of the initiatives seem focused along growth. Alongside growth, there were some measures and language that seem intended to encourage and entice domestic investors to provide the financing to close the gap.

“So there was no attempt to close the gap by new revenueraising measures or expenditure cuts. Instead, the Government has decided to financethe gap in this way by enticing the local investorsto come back because that’s where the uncertainty

in the financing is,” he said.

Robinson, the pro-vice chancellor of The University of the West Indies’ Board of Undergraduate Studies, said it is left to be seen whether the incentive will work.

“There was a whole section about reviving the domestic capital market. The repayment of the Series B bonds is one measure, and it is certainly feasible for the Government to make the payout. However, the unknown is whether that would be sufficient to induce investors to come back into the market in the quantity that they need in financing for the next financial year,” he said.

However, as it relates to Government’s growth strategy, he said it was lacking quite a bit of details.

“I was expecting some details on the reforms of the stateowned enterprises (SOEs), which was a central feature of the Barbados Economic Recovery and Transformation (BERT II) programme. In many ways those details were sadly lacking. We are not really significantly wiser about how that will play out. Additionally, because of the uncertainty with the domestic financing, I expected details on how Government was going to address this “The other issue was growth. How do we create some new growth catalyst to take the economy to a higher level? To her credit, the Prime Minister highlighted a number of possible areas that are new – stimulating a film industry, positioning Barbados as a logistics hub. The challenge I had is that they were quite short on details, they appear futuristic and we have to wait to hear the details,” he added.

Also expressing disappointment on the lack of details on the reform of the SOEs was general secretary of the National Union

of Public Workers Richard Green, who was also a panellist.

He said there was some indication that job losses were on the horizon.

“The Budget did not provide any specificities about the reform of those SOEs. Moving forward, it would be interesting from our end to see how that goes. Obviously, there is an indication in this Budget that there is high likelihood of some retrenchment in the SOEs. So there is more in this Budget that we need to see coming out within the new financial year,” Green said.

  1. Budget ‘did nothing for Bajans’

    DLP president says PM maintained status quo; debt issues not addressed

    Democratic Labour Party President Dr Ronnie Yearwood
    (centre) – (from left) Oldwin Skeete (agricultural and rural affairs), Melissa Savoury-Gittens (education), Paul Gibson (health, social care and elderly affairs) and Walter Maloney (labour).

    YESTERDAY’S BUDGET did not address the concerns of Barbadians, neither did it remove any of the taxes they have been complaining about, says president of the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) Dr Ronnie Yearwood.
    In an immediate reaction after Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley’s four-hour address in the House of Assembly, Yearwood gave his brief analysis from party headquarters. The DLP is expected to hold a press conference today to further respond to the Financial Statement And Budgetary Proposals.
    Yearwood said that in preparing for the Budget response, his team calculated that 30 taxes had been imposed by the Barbados Labour Party Government since coming to office in 2018.
    “The Prime Minister and Minister of Finance claimed gloriously that there were no taxes raised in this Budget, but in effect there were no tax cuts in this Budget either. That is what Barbadians were calling for and that is what Barbadians required as we try to address the cost of living,” he told viewers to the streamed event.
    Yearwood said in her presentation, Mottley maintained the status quo and the billion-dollar debt was not addressed, neither was the reform of the National Insurance Scheme, pension or education.
    “The Prime Minister and Minister of Finance addressed no serious reforms in
    the Budget and in effect the Budget read more like a throne speech than an actual budgetary statement from a Prime Minister as what we’ve come to expect,” he added.
    The attorney and university lecturer said it was interesting that Mottley said she did not want to delve into the details or be bothered by the fiscal or economic issues.
    “But I’m not sure how you can do your job as Minister of Finance without being worried about the details and the fiscal issues facing Barbados. The reality is after this Budget, your struggles as Barbadians, housewife, dad, taxi driver . . . will continue.”
    He questioned what would become of the Barbadian dream as Mottley had passed on a baton of debt, failure and failed dreams.
    “And a nightmare to the next generation of Barbadians and to whoever will pick up the next government,” he stressed.
    The DLP leader said that in its two terms so far, the current administration had borrowed $4 billion and still Mottley came to the public about the economic issue but did not deal with that.
    “I feel disappointment because this is not the Budget that we expected. This is not Budget that would get us to 2030,” Yearwood said, going on to describe it as a “hodge podge, haphazard Budget” of varying policy bits and pieces.
    “In no way does it speak to the vision of what Barbados is to become,” he declared.
    He pointed to complaints
    of garbage not being picked up, children engaging in violence and the cost of food.
    “I want to speak directly to your heart . . . . My duty is to Barbados first . . . . I implore you to join me in this fight to take back this country. Join me in this fight to add your voices to this country. What do you have to fear? You have nothing to fear but fear itself,” he told Barbadians. (AC)

    • Mia’s mission transformation

      by SHAWN CUMBERBATCH
      shawncumberbatch@nationnews.com
      PREDICTIONS OF INCREASED TAXES and public sector job cuts fell flat yesterday as Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley delivered a Budget intended to fire up the economy and make Barbados world class by 2030.
      The Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs made her intentions clear from the start of her four-hour presentation in the House of Assembly, declaring: “Those who feel that I will keep the bad news to the end, let me come out straight out of the blocks – the good news is that there is no bad news!”
      Mottley said the Financial Statement And Budgetary Proposals were instead focused on a “mission transformation” built on seven pillars – engineering and unlocking growth; the blue and green economy; Bajan identity and cultural confidence; empowerment and enfranchisement of labour; Barbados as a global logistics hub; building smarter society and Government; and data for decision-making.
      Governance
      She announced the establishment of National Strategic Council, Growth Council and Fiscal Council “to improve governance, accountability with respect to fiscal affairs, and to ensure sustainable and inclusive growth”.
      “You cannot tax your way out of this situation, that’s why there are no new taxes today . . . but we have to grow our way out of this. BERT 2 (Barbados Economic Recovery and Transformation) is fundamentally about growth and the first thing I can announce today is some new institutional arrangements,” the Prime Minister said.
      “Let us be real, the last few years have been rough and this country has held together. As it relates to job cuts, there is no massive set of layoffs coming in the public service, but there will be adjustments in the SOE (state-owned enterprises) sector, which we have already started to discuss with the public since 2019.”
      Mottley will chair the National Strategic Council, which will include her four Senior Ministers Santia Bradshaw, Dale Marshall, The Most Honourable Senator Jerome Walcott and Kerrie Symmonds, the head of the public service and Government’s seven directors general.
      The National Growth Council will be chaired by prominent Barbadian business executive Dodridge Miller, who is retiring as chief executive officer of Sagicor, and will also have representation from labour and the private sector.
      Former head of the International Monetary Fund’s Western Hemisphere Department, Mexican economist Alejandro Werner, will chair the Fiscal Council, whose other members include University of the West Indies deputy principal and Professor of Economics Winston Moore, veteran trade unionist Cedric Murrell, and senior banker Donna Wellington.
      Mottley also said there would be a new programme called Barbados Delivers led by Invest Barbados chairman John Williams. This was intended to remove obstacles to economic growth.
      The Prime Minister stressed that while her presentation had some elements of a traditional Budget Barbadians have come to expect, it was more “about national transformation; about building a global society and a world class people by 2030”.
      “This Budget ought to be called ‘Upward Onward Bajan Excellence 2030’ . . . and that is the mission. What is Mission Transformation? It is our crusade to make Barbados truly global; to accomplish excellence that will redefine our national approach;
      typify our efforts in the international landscape, and solidify the benefits for this and future generations,” she said.
      “There are well-known examples of the extraordinary success of small states – Singapore, Japan. The name of Barbados must join that list, and we can do it.”
      Mottley delivered her proposals against the backdrop of what she said was an improving economic situation at home, including “the resurgence of tourism activity” and increased domestic demand that “has also stimulated economic activity in the wholesale, retail, and business and other services sectors”.
      With another $200 million loan due this week from the Inter-American Development Bank, she said the gross international reserves would exceed $3.2 billion “for the first time ever in this country’s history”.
      While noting that Barbados’ full economic recovery was still hinged on the external economic environment, the Minister of Finance said Government was focused on three key areas that will accelerate economic growth – the further reduction of debt, the lowering of commercial banking fees, and the restarting in a more aggressive way of the domestic capital markets.
      She also reported that Government will be in a better financial position at the end of this financial year on March 31 to such an extent that it could
      give Barbadians an ease.
      This included the recent settlement for public sector wages and allowances which will cost Government $50 million this financial year and $80 million in 2023/2024.
      Government will also be making a partial principal repayment of $74.8 million, by April 30, to 5 407 individual bondholders of Series B Bonds, who will receive up to $17 500 each.
      Barbadians who owe the Barbados Water Authority and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital are also being offered a 25 per cent reduction in the debt, “conditioned on full payment of outstanding debts between March 15 and September 15”.
      Government has also reinstated the value added tax (VAT) cap on gasoline and diesel at the pump.
      Mottley also said new Central Bank Governor Dr Kevin Greenidge was
      in discussion with commercial banks “seeking to ensure that we can find at least one savings account that will have fees removed from it in order to be able to protect the average Barbadian from the tyranny of fees eroding the little piece of money that they got in the bank”.
      Other measures included the establishment of a Unit Trust Corporation to mobilise private savings; reduction of the Air Travel and Tourism Development fee for CARICOM travel from $37.50 to $20 effective July 1; extension of the excise tax and VAT holiday on the purchase of electric vehicles by an additional two years until March 31, 2026; and a $5 000 increase in the personal income tax allowance for pensioners from income year 2023.


    • BUDGET SUMMARY

      FOLLOWING are some of the key measures outlined by Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley during her presentation of the Financial Statement And Budgetary Proposals in the House of Assembly yesterday:

      • Reduction in principal owed to the Barbados Water Authority and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by 25 per cent, conditioned on full payment of outstanding debts between March 15 and September 15, 2023.
      • From April 1, Government will reinstate cap on VAT payable on gasoline at 47 cents per litre, and diesel at 37 cents per litre, for six months.
      • Air travel and tourism development fee for CARICOM travel cut by 47 per cent (from $37.50 to $20) from July 1 to December 14, 2023. This will cost $2.2 million.
      • Provision of $5 million to the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc to help resuscitate air travel especially in the summer months this year and the next.
      • Customs to initiate re-registration of the warehouse and duty-free shopping sector on a rolling three-year cycle, and conduct field audits of the warehouse and dutyfree shopping sector.
      • From April 1, all entities receiving concessions must participate in business surveys conducted by the Barbados Statistical Service, Ministry of Labour and the Central Bank to better
      measure all economic activity.
      • A $3 million low-interest Revolving Fund at the Fund Access to be set up for acquisition of, or conversion to, electric, plug-in, hybrid, CNG or
      • From April 1, a $25 000 loan limit for postal workers to acquire electric motorcycles.
      • Extension of the excise tax and VAT holiday on purchase of electric vehicles by two more years until March 31, 2026.
      • Effective April 1, inclusion of nurses in the schedule for Public Officers Loan and Travelling Allowances.
      • Government to initiate a partial principal repayment of $74.8 million no later than April 30 to the eligible 5 407 individual bondholders of Series B Bonds, on the register as at March 31, 2023, who will get a principal repayment of up to $17 500 each.
      • Introduction of new instruments such as reverse auctions and a bonds-on-demand facility at commercial banks authorised to sell securities to the public.
      • For income year 2023, personal income tax allowance for pensioners being increased from $40 000 to
      $45 000.
      • Government to set up a working committee to implement reverse mortgages by January 1 next year.
      • A National Strategic Council, Fiscal Council and the Growth Council coming to improve governance, accountability with respect to fiscal affairs, and to ensure sustainable and inclusive growth.
      • Management Trainee Initiative for the Public service.
      • Provision of $9.6 million to the National Sports Council in financial years 2022-2033 for creation of 17 mini-stadia across Barbados.
      • Creation of posts of life coaches, parental coaches and a programme to support psychological counselling across ten communities that are most challenged in the first instance, with a budget of $2.5 million.
      • A $2 million fund at the Barbados Investment and Development Corporation/Export Barbados to support the fashion industry.
      • Provision of $600 000 annually for the introduction of National Strings Programme in the 68 public primary schools.
      • Establishment of Unit Trust Corporation to mobilise private savings.
      • Incentive regime for film production.
      • A $2 million Revolving Fund at the Barbados Agricultural Society to provide small loans to aid livestock farmers.

    • PM calls for BL&P, FTC resolution

      THE CAT-AND-MOUSE GAME between the Barbados Light & Power Company (BL& P) and the Fair Trading Commission (FTC) will only hurt Barbadians if it continues, says Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley.
      She warned the parties yesterday that “if we continue to be the subject of delay, the only losers will be the country and people of Barbados”.
      Last month the FTC delayed its decision on the rate increase application by BL& P and demanded the utility company adjust a significant number of its assumptions, including a downward revision in the rate of return, on which the 11.9 per cent increase requested in the company’s 2021 application is calculated.
      Mottley was delivering the Financial Statement And Budgetary Proposal in the House of Assembly and touched on the topic of energy in the fourhour presentation.
      She said that renewable energy was still a major plank and it was no secret that there were constraints on the global level even affecting Government’s announced plans for electric cars and batteries.
      “We cannot permit equally the transformation of this country to be hampered by a tiresome cat-andmouse game by the BL& P and FTC. Bajans cannot be the losers in this cat-and-mouse game and this is what will happen if this catand- mouse game does not stop. “After 100 years the BL& P as a monopoly provider should know that it has to trust this country and its people a little more, and does not need to delay the procurement of things in a difficult supply chain environment such that when we resolve the issue, you can’t find the things to buy for under two three four years.
      “Similarly, the FTC must understand that delay is the obstacle to progress in this world, especially where commodities are difficult to access,” she added.
      Objectives
      She said the FTC/ BLP matter was sub judice.
      “I say no more on that but suffice it to say that the process needs deconstruction further again. If we continue to be the subject of delay, the only losers will be the country and people of Barbados. We do not produce the materials necessary to participate for most of this . . . but having said that, we believe we can still set the ambitious target and we intend meet our policy objectives.
      “We have to create space to encourage investment by foreign providers because all can’t come from local, but we said enough to let you know that we are creating space for Bajan householders, Bajan companies and Bajan SOEs (stateowned enterprises).”
      The Prime Minister said that if Barbados wanted the cheapest electricity rate, it could have made an offer to a single provider because of its small size, “but what we want is balanced development because Bajans cannot be tenants in their own land, they have equally to be owners.
      “And therefore we accept that the electricity rate might be a little higher in order to create the bounty that can come to individuals to be able to help us with a housing revolution, to help us with sugar industry reform, to help us with state-owned enterprise reform, to help people have a extra piece of money in their pocket when the month come by being able to sell back to the grid,” she stated.
      Mottley said the national energy plan was being upgraded to a national energy investment plan and there will be meetings with investors and utility companies to iron out the bottlenecks.
      “If it means changes to the legislative model, we will be brave enough to do it . . . but let us sit down and discuss how this system is working for us or not working.”
      She also announced the extension of the waiver of the excise tax and value added tax holiday for electric, plug-in, solar-powered and compressed natural gas vehicles until March 2026 because of the logistical difficulties.
      Furthermore, from April 1, the loan limit will be increased to $25 000 for postal workers to acquire electric motorbikes, while nurses have now been added to the schedule for the public officers’ loans and travel allowances also from April 1, and will be eligible for the $50 000 loan for purchase of vehicles.
      With regard to sustainable farming, Mottley said the Barbados Agricultural Society will receive $2 million for grants to its members in that regard. (AC)

  Barbados is said to be one of the wealthiest and most developed countries in the Eastern Caribbean, but is it still part of the Third World or a Developing Country as it also displays economic, social, political, and environmental issues such as high poverty rates and harder living conditions

  3. William…so wuh happen with the budget evabody so silent…normally ya would get the challenged jumping out boasting and attacking evabody, but the silence is loud and deafening.

    Even heard two people complain they tried to listen to it but the yelling was unbearable, they had to shut off the noisemaker and wait for the printed version.

  4. @ WURA
    All I can say At this time, is that Cockroach has no right at Fowl Cock dance. So all I can say at this time is continue the good work,victory is certain,of that I have no doubt whatsoever.

  7. There can be NO GREATER SHAME for young people than to find themselves growing up in a country led by a pack of international PARRO beggars, whose claim to fame is that they have been able to increase our indebtedness well beyond that which was incurred by the previous set of jack asses of very similar ilk.
    No wonder the youth are hesitant about reproducing… who the hell wants to be the parents of future maids, porters, guards, beggars and Parros?

    So rather that INSPIRE the youth with creative, futuristic, nationalistic visions for future generations, all we hear is a lotta emotional talk about bringing more materialistic albinos to take control of the local assets that have been moving further and further from the reach of the locals – except for those who are watchmen and porters.

    What a CURSED place in which to be born in 2023….

  8. Waru
    Have you considered that the ritualist budget is no different than the evening news on CBC or for that matter most of the countries they micmick?

    You could not have watched these rituals for decades and missed nothing at all. Having not so listened or read anything about it, not even anything on this thread, excepts yours, this writer chooses to ignore the tired, meaningless claims and counter claims.

    Make assumptions that this one toooo is a sameness of a sameness!

    The nonsense of Mia Mottley showing up to receive a floral arrangement. Then performing the ritual of have some special message in a proverbial Black box. And proceeding to talk shiite for four hours as if she had something say. Before a parliament which could have been exactly so constututed were it convined at BLP headquarters is a pappyshow, a mockery as rotuals go.

    Its fairy tale to have a DLP titular leader, who has no standing, go through the pretense that he is in some position to counter the dictator-in-chief, these enactions go beyond the ritualistic and borders on the absurd.

  9. “You could not have watched these rituals for decades and missed nothing at all. Having not so listened or read anything about it, not even anything on this thread, excepts yours, this writer chooses to ignore the tired, meaningless claims and counter claims.”

    Exactly, would never waste energy time and space to listen to slick talking diatribe, when ALL the evidence and reality are staring us in the face, for those who make an effort to see….playing for the peanut gallery packed with a pappyshow- loving crowd…..seems like the weak in mind can withstand another 100 years of the same old, just as they deserve and are entitled…

    The laughable part with bad news all around every inch of the earth, is the opening statement i read……”the good news is, there is no bad news.”

    Ah guess that can only be found in their make believe world of gigantic lies and sleight of hand..nowhere else….while people on the island suffer every day for a cup of tea and a bread…cant feed themselves or their children.

    A dictator wannabe should at least be able to feed the masses…all the glitter and the glamor they CONVINCED themselves was real…is coming TO AN END.

  10. Increase in allowance to pensioners means more money will sit in the banks doing nothing. Smart to pay back the bonds but I doubt they will reinvest.
    I assume Dodridge and Wellington on the growth and fiscal councils is to encourage the big financial institutions to trust government bonds again.
    No responsible investor is buying government bonds until they prove they can start an actual money earning project.

    • @Redguard

      You have highlighted the challenge. Unless the government can turn around investor confidence to finance the deficit we will not advance.


  Bushie was wondering which rock to look under…

    Looks like we have now done Enuff digging …

    Murduh!!

  14. Wuh i dint know a blog was dependent on pro-homo lovers to stay in cyberspace, where and WHO did this distracting topic come from….and who got the time to waste caring about other people’s sex lives, except for the usual suspects.

    or is it now resoundingly clear that the 3-degrees of separation was ABRUPTLY and UNEXPECTEDLY SEVERED, so no imps, pimps, fowls or slaves can jump/fly out and present themselves as a buffer for the cowardly…whom it’s said are afraid of any ONE- on- ONE ..

    just my kind of to do….one-on-one for the whole duration.

    Anyone care to help out with details…Bushman…i thought this was about a budget or lack of..

  15. Bushman…here is where you can find no end of details, i know it’s a topic that has now become the usual suspect’s bete noire….they now WISH it will all go away…..NOT
    A CHANCE ..but these spent YEARS boasting right in front my face about what they have done, while i remained in the dark all that time…..they thought they had it in the bag lock, stock and barrel.

    .. with no clue that what they cooked up over the decades was a recipe for their downfall….ah want them to confess to their BU family WHAT and WHY….

    Their evil actions…their story to tell.

  16. Canada

    ” The Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, announced today that the government will table its 2023 budget on March 28, 2023, in the House of Commons, at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET

  19. Bushman…doan look like they want to share any details with you bosie…….maybe Miller will be luckier….

    …those are the details everyone on the island needs to hear…it’s not only about my family and i, but about EVERYONE ELSE of African descent…in one way or another…

    …no 2 stories are likely to be alike…in any or every instance….but they all lead the same place, thefts, and disenfranchisement from the HIGHLY immoral and WHOLLY unethical….who got nuff, nuff explaining to do….no…it will NEVER GO AWAY in my case…and if they ever try to use any of the knowledge they kept from me to cash in, i will fcuking CRUSH THEM..

    If everyone remembers the very first time i was called Salemite, i was told ” you won’t know anything about that” with a lol….it’s archived, wuh if i dint know, it would mean others under different cicumstances re their history, dint either..

  20. Pacha…seems it’s spreading like wildfire. The collapse is definitely in full force.

    I posted on the Confused thread about the banking changes with the bigger players closing branches.

  21. In the meantime watch me STRIP DOWN and take away EVERY billion of that reparations scam, billion by billion with PANACHE.

    It will make the current Collapse look like nothing when am done.

  22. Waru

    Anybody so wilfully blind deserves the death which must come.

    Wilful blindness or arrogantly doubling down on wokeism, pragmatic nationalism, financial slavery, and wholly descriptive of Mia Mottley and this dictatorship amounting to death.

    Yes, we see contagion, now reaching Europe, has legs.

    Waru! It now takes only a feather to break this camel’s back for a financialized empire.

    So when Bajan politicians and their foolish followers right here on BU keep doubling down on their ignorance, they shall be very soon found wanting.

    And even when these assholes are so found, don’t expect contrition. Don’t expect apologetics. Only rinsing and repeating. These are why we would much prefer the mushroom-headed phallus in them.

  23. @ Enuff
    You don’t know how much Bushie missed you….
    Good to hear that you are still getting watched…
    You walk good too…

