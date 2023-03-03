Mistaken Identity

Last week the blogmaster received an email from a lawyer which had the Barbados Identity Management Act attached. The comment by the lawyer sharing the Act, not Bill, was that the legislation raises concerns that should trouble Barbadians. The fact that it sailed through parliament without the public being aware should expose the shortcomings of our governance model as well as the media and other actors in civil society (including the blogmaster). Regrettably the average Barbadian these days is concerned with other matters and lawmakers take advantage. The few independents in the Upper House can do so much. A pity we never observe the same appetite from lawmakers when integrity laws are being debated.
In a related matter, the issue of the day is the decision by the government to replace the national ID card (NID) with a digital version. All agree the old NID needs to be replaced, the Stuart government tried and unsurprisingly failed to execute after frittering hundreds of thousands of tax dollars.
See Barbados Identity Management Act.
The blogmaster has been keenly following public commentary on the new ID matter, on one hand government must be complimented for wanting to integrate the best technology to unlock maximum benefits for all stakeholders. The flip side is government has not earned the support from some members of the public how the project is being rolled out. High among concerns is the vulnerability of government’s IT system AND the type of information/services the new ID card will access. The chip on the card offers a secure way to protect information but what about at the backend? It is no secret government agencies are routinely impacted by cyber security breaches. Some will argue this is the reality of this modern world and we have to get on with it.
In 2018 when a representative from Estonia met with the then minister of foreign affairs Maxine Mcclean there was optimism from the blogmaster Barbados had access to a good resource. Estonia is regarded as a best in class model for the e-government platform introduced since 2005. The success of Estonia’s e-government program demonstrates what can be achieved but it must be done well.
As usual Barbados has found itself bogged down in the politics of the matter which now threatens the benefits to the country of rolling out a digital ID. We will always have naysayers, doomsday analysts and the cynical- the reality is that there is nothing inherently wrong with rolling out a digital ID, other countries are converting manual based systems to digital, however, given the threats lurking in the cyber world and the balance we have to maintain to respect and protect personal identifiable information, the government and key stakeholders must ensure we efficiently implement, something we have struggled to do with uncomplicated projects.
See relevant article – Digital ID: The opportunities and the risks
The fact that it sailed through <>parliament without the public being aware should expose the shortcomings of our governance model as well as the media and other actors in civil society (including the blogmaster).
The word missing is unconstitutional!!
No leader of the opposition exists.
The act of an unconstitutional parliament is null, void and of no effect.
“The act of an unconstitutional parliament is null, void and of no effect.” said “the man” who couldn’t find a couple of sponsors to run and blamed corruption
“We will always have naysayers, doomsday analysts and the cynical- the reality is that there is nothing inherently wrong with rolling out a digital ID”
I begin where you ended.
The reality is that there is nothing inherently wrong with rolling out a digital ID, but this should not be left to incompetents. Data must be safeguarded for once it is stolen it could be gone forever.
The numerous hacks would lead one to believe that our IT experts are not up to the job. Perhaps, I could pay for antivirus software, a cookie cleaner and offer IT services to Bajan companies. It may be just that easy.
@ David
Is this Digital ID nonsense not CLEARLY a scheme IMPOSED on the government of Barbados by certain international forces who wish to do the same at the GLOBAL level, but who need to have a PILOT PROJECT done in a small controllable jurisdiction first, so that they can test the waters..?
Barbados is an IDEAL choice. Brass bowls will accept ANY shiite.
Did the Jamaica Court not rule this whole approach to be ILLEGAL?
How does FORCING every Bajan to submit to this digitization of their personal information – ALL in one place, get to be a national priority at this time?
Even if it starts with basic INNOCUOUS information, what is to prevent authorities from ADDING unlimited additional DATA – once the scheme starts…?
…Data like which political party you voted for..
…like your tax details, bank details, loans, and where you have been..?
…What stops ‘leaders’ from using this wealth of knowledge to destroy political opponents – or even ordinary citizens who disagree with their antics?
Do YOU really think that it was a coincidence that none of these issues were up for discussion PRIOR to the bill being surreptitiously passed in the dark of night..?
The DARK forces of this world, having tested the waters with Covid-19 are now about to make the BIG play to FULLY control all brass bowls…
It is no surprise that Barbados would be a natural pilot project.
Our donkeys BELONG to these evil forces, Bought and paid for, by the massive debts that our ‘enlightened’ leaders have been proudly accumulating….
@Bush Tea
We are if this work, all 166 square miles with our broke selves.
Well Boss…
You know what they say about being ‘broke’…
A fool and his money are soon parted…
The other popular characteristic of a fool is not particularly flattering either…
Also… 166 square miles is a MAGICAL size.
Small and NIMBLE, easy to educate, easy to communicate, PERFECT climate and environment, no natural dangers, 100% accessibility, paradise beaches…
..and the brass bowls here cannot even complain of being mistreated as minorities… They are 95% of the population.
CuhShiite Boss, tell Bushie how the Garden of Eden could have been any better?
Oh Wait!!!
That was until Eve came along with her female self and led Adam by the bird into transforming Eden to ‘Hell’ didn’t she..??
Wasn’t it ALL because she wanted to taste the forbidden fruit at the ‘center of the garden’…? (…would that be like the ‘UN’…?)
These women with three lettered names….!!!!
@Bush Tea
We are small but seem to be as polarized as the big countries. What about the investment in education? Where is the ROEI?
I understand that Bill Gates has been pushing this idea for a long time.
“I could pay for antivirus software, a cookie cleaner and offer IT services to Bajan companies. It may be just that easy.”
Not cheap, but not overly expensive either…dont cost BILLIONS of dollars…they have many talented IT specialists out there, including in Barbados…got 3 in my family…but they will never work with such incompetents…
Kiki…they do not listen to experts…the know it alls…who know nothing at all.
What do you want to be when you grow up?
I made the wrong choices when I was young. I should have become an IT experts as I would now be busy charging some high fees. It appears no fixing is required.
Perhaps my thinking is wrong. What about a PSV operator? Can you imagine picking up a man headed for ST Lucy and telling him “You’ve arrived after turning two corners”. It appears that PSV operators and passengers reach the final destination well before the vehicle.d
Or I should have just stayed at home and be a thief. All you need is a legal gimmick and yan steal more than you can carry.
It continues to challenge the mind how sone of you are able to distill any topic into nothingness.
Reflections…lol
“Or I should have just stayed at home and be a thief. All you need is a legal gimmick and yan steal more than you can carry..”
Ya will never tell us when ya lips remain in the permanent “steuppps” position..
Conspiracy theory
I think BU is editing my text and making me look three times as stupid as I am actually.
Two times I can accept, but three times? Man, have a heart.
“I should have become an IT experts ”
I am an IT experts worth 10 English 50 White South African and 100 American so called “IT experts” pah!
I can testify that all systems are shit
“Kiki…they do not listen to experts…the know it alls…who know nothing at all.”
my replies to you keep getting censored by the powers that be
(the system is rigged)
I now understand why Mia is making a call for Barbadians to learn to speak Chinese!
https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2023/3/3/china-beating-west-in-race-for-critical-technologies-report-says
Learn to speak the language of the new Mother Country?
All it is, neocolonialism repeated.
The huge problem with the new id cards is shown Schedule 5, Part II/III,points 10 – 15. These digital chips which I assume to RFID chips can be read from your pocket, wallet or handbag using special readers from near or far, decrypted and used for identity theft if the encryption is not done properly or encryption keys get stolen.
What is the purpose of this signature info on the card?
This must be specifically listed to be transparent and prevent gathering of unique identifiers that should not be gathered.
This needs to go.
Why does an international convention dictate what we store on an ID card for use in Barbados?
Why can the personal data required be changed by another enactment instead of adding it to this section in this law?
@Critical Analyzer
A fair comment, one our IT experts should have participated in a process with the outcome being an acceptable position to share with the public. Instead we are constantly embroiled arguments.
Dey can launch as many preemptive attacks as deemed necessary.
This writer is far more concerned about artificial intelligence (AI) systems which will eventually capture all of these databases.
Mention is made of Estonia but in Moldova the government has a new partner. Recognized as a new partner in governance.
That partner is an AI system on which the government has outsourced critical services and benefits determinations.
If we accept that these machines have no ability for humane moral judgement, beyond ones and zeroes.
Then maybe Elon Musk is right when he asserts that AI means “summoning the devil”.
It it possible, for example, that a self driven vehicle carrying a passenger for urgent medical attention and strikes a pedestrian to determine whether to stop or not.
We need look beyond digital ID to see what will follow. We are going tooooo far.
@555
You need to learn how. To hit once and leave things be. No need for a protracted exchange.
Two notes
Try to be funny
Post no scratchings
@555
You need to learn how. To hit once and leave things be. No need for a protracted exchange.
@ David
Do you want to give Bushie Administrator rights for a few weeks..?
AI is not the solution to all of our problems. We are already aware that facial recognition programs have difficulty identifying some ethnic group. One of the reasons is that too few were included in the training samples … A lack of diversity.
Quite a few scientific algorithms including those in medical areas are known to have ‘in-built’ biases.
David
on March 3, 2023 at 8:38 AM said:
Rate This
It continues to challenge the mind how sone of you are able to distill any topic into nothingness.
Isn’t null, void and of no effect after all, nothingness!!
It is just like having an aging population and expecting it somehow to grow by 185,000 by 2035 as it gets older and yet still insist Barbados is for Bajans.
This is nothingness.
The obvious solution is to import 10K to 20K young fertile women so as not to dilute the Bajan population and leave the Bajan men to repopulate the island.
“This writer is far more concerned about artificial intelligence (AI) systems which will eventually capture all of these databases.”
Saw a conversation one held with a human recently…great cause for concern….totally justified..
..they too love to jump on every bandwagon they did not create and know absolutely nothing about.
John…i see what you see as a threat…lol
David, we cannot be serious all the time. We have a large number of important issues that seem unable to solve.
We rotate them instead of finding answers. NIS will soon be on the table again; the 185,000 will probably be cut and trotted out again; the questionnaire, the vaccine acquisition, integrity legislation or lack of it, the constitution or lack of it, 3000 new government initiatives, and so on.
It is not always our role as commentators to find solutions because we are not always seized with all the facts. We can however offer perspectives opinions based on what is before us?
Two countries with median ages half ours are Ghana and Ethiopia.
We already have contacts with Ghana although I doubt the chiefs there will consider a few old bones as adequate payment for 10K to 20K young fertile women, no doubt the apples of their eyes.
Ethiopia may have more attractions.
https://imgur.com/ijFDmmF
Nigeria could work too but not Russia nor Ukraine.
They are in the same boat as we are.
https://imgur.com/VKwA1a4
“Ethiopia may have more attractions.”
Among other things, good choice…so is Nigeria…ya need mental strength in ya choices.
We are fucked? “ The UAE has the one card. And we have now been able to partner with the UAE and international companies to bring the same technology to Guyana so we can have the one card that will drive all transactions. So, this card will force the banking sector, the insurance sector, the Government, everybody will have to now migrate to the electronic platform that will support conducting business.”
According to Ali, this one card will not only improve the ease of doing business, but help with transparency and accountability and also help to usher in a modern Guyana. He also made mention of a digital passport.
“We want to migrate to a digital passport. So that the efficiency of the immigration system, linked to our security system, because our security system will pick up any person who is on the Interpol list, for example. So, we’re thinking in a holistic way in terms of how we’ll use technology,” the President further said.“
You do know they have been indoctrinated to fear death..most prefer live as slaves…than die as contributors in betterment of their tribes…these dont even think at that level.
John just saw badder racists than what currently exists taking over the island, he had a sleepless night, cahn live with that…lol..
But importing Nigerians and Ethiopians known to have powerful minds is nothing like importing Caribbeans…or just allowing the natural course which the people are rightly not interested in to reproduce the same old. …time to break that cycle…….something has to give, cant remain in that condition, it’s unfair to incoming generations…
The social destruction on the island created by dummy politicians have to end, one way or the next..it is not even at the level of basic existence anymore..it has devolved into the insidious….
Check history…see the results of what happens that the degradation became so all consuming, the people could not afford to bury their day…..it’s only during historical wars you found this happening, and even they were afforded burials of respect.
“This was revealed by President Dr Irfaan Ali, during a ceremony to mark the launch of Teleperformance’s new location on Middle Street, Georgetown. The President explained that this digital ID card will contain information including banking, social benefits, identification, licensing and taxes.
“Very soon, we will be launching work that would drive everything on a data-management platform. Some of you who follow world developments will know a lot of these developments came out of the Aadhaar card… the one card in India, electronic card that you”
Mistaken Identity is the crisis can’t you see
The same people who were as dictatorial as to support the mandatory or compulsory Covid19 vaccinations of socalled anti vaxers. To determine that perceived anti-vaxers had no freedom of speech within this dictatorship.
They are at it again.
Are there no upper limits for such people to say no. Now its the mindless acceptance of RFID, monitoring devices 24/7, maybe injectable chips as well. The programme of Charles “Swabb” and the global elites from Davos.
Will there ever come a time when some will say no to Washington, the globalists? After injecting generalized bulling into world nations, the weaponization of a broad range of pathogens and millennia of crimes against humanity, will the brain dead ever awake and say “no mas”?
Will there ever be general acceptance that on COVID-19 and everything else of substance the Collective West has been criminally wrong. Now, like prostitutes “acceptance” of what the White people command could be accepted, using all kinds of twisted, cowardice, logics.
Apologize!
Population thread on March 3, 2023 at 4:01 PM said:
Rate This
“It’s telling that John’s very first instinct was to head on over to Afrika for more people…..bright and early….”
Methinks that
Johnny boy was trying to be witty and condescending as per usual.
A lot of Africans died of AIDS.
Villages looked after orphaned children collectively, hence the young age
19.4 median age in Africa
39.3 median age in Barbados
++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
If the median age is 19.4 that means the orphaned children are now adults and escaped AIDS.
A median age of 19.4 means there will be a population explosion with plenty of spare people because that’s what young people do.
The problem for Africa arises if Zeihan’s prediction of famine in Africa occurs as a result of the Ukraine conflict and wheat and fertilizer shortages.
In that case Africa will be looking to shed some of its people.
You should stay up with news out of Africa…they grow their own wheat…learned the hard way not to depend on anyone and working on fixing the famine problem…they have come to realize just how much they got going for them
.just remember there are well over 1 billion people on the continent…researchers said, it’s closer to 2 billion…and they are working to keep them there, they have all the land space they need…but much logistics to work out…still in progress..
They will lose the population explosion game…..35 is middle age……Afrika has the youngest growing population on earth..
it’s all the fault of dizzy puppet governments…they never knew how to treat the people well though they too are a product of enslavenent…but given colonial titles after vote begging and the trappings of overseer roles, got them believing otherwise……oppression and exploitation with a steady diet of pauperization is not exactly inspiring women to bring offspring into that…
They wont hear get rid of the social degradation..the aspire too much to being just like massa …that too they doubled down on…puppets are not real leaders…and the population is sick and tired of them…and their screw up after screw up, after screw up….
They will pay for their treachery…
The world took a giant leap and John got left behind is all…..it will take him a minute to figure it out….
.. ok, well Belize (24.8), Honduras (25.2) and Haiti (24.3) have median ages under 30.
Come to think of it, instead of flooding into America illegally and facing up to all sorts of abuses from the cartels, we could take 10K to 20K young fertile females.
On deeper reflection we should make it attractive for young fertile Belizeans to relocate to Barbados with a view to increasing the Barbadian population.
We don’t want no giddy head female teenagers from Africa or anywhere else.
Have to admit, there is not much chance of that.
It is families we really need.
Here is a what Belize did to attract families.
Johnny!
Belize has a population of 400k. It sits on a landmass of 9,000 miles squared.
Do these stats make sense to you viz a viz Barbados?
John will figure it out, he is already wavering and may just accept Ukranians…
It’s insulting to invite anyone of Afrikan descent to a slave society that minions REFUSE TO STRIP DOWN…..and destroy…
And you dont need teenage girls…the age for effective production should be 20-30 years old..
Pachamama on March 3, 2023 at 5:34 PM said:
Rate This
Johnny!
Belize has a population of 400k. It sits on a landmass of 9,000 miles squared.
Do these stats make sense to you viz a viz Barbados?
++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
I was using the Mennonites exodus from Canada to first Mexico and then Belize as a model which we could use to attract young fertile families here.
Clearly Belize has much to offer the Mennonites who moved there and they are not moving.
They left Canada because Canada changed its rules 50 years after they first arrived, and Canada no longer suited them.
The fact remains that it is strong families we need which will not only reproduce but families which have a motivation to pull up stakes and move.
The problem is that Barbados has long lost its attractiveness to families and it has screwed up most of its agricultural land.
We need folks who know how to farm.
We could think about the Amish in America who have the fastest growing faith group populations there, but we have become a Godless society and the same argument goes for our agricultural land.
https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Society/2012/1130/For-Amish-fastest-growing-faith-group-in-US-life-is-changing
“Some in the younger generation are looking for new ways to make a living on smaller and smaller slices of land. Others are looking beyond the Amish heartland of Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Indiana, seeking more space in states such as Texas, Maine, and Montana.”
Another displaced population we might be able to tap into is the Boers.
Probably they have to many offers for their skills from other countries in Africa, the Ukraine and Russia.
Johnny
You are in no place to school this writer on the Mennonite of Belize.
They are in Belize because land is abundant, fertile and about 160 inches is the average annual rainfall..
BTW, this writer knows these people. And we must say that they are genetic degenerates, they all look alike. Why? Inbreeding with close family members over generations.
Does Barbados have vast lands they need for farming? Belize with a population not much more than Barbados. But with abundant arable land, why would any Belizean see Barbados, a water scare country, as a place to be. Far less people who are genetically flawed.
Moreover, per usual, your angle is race. White supremacy in Barbados. As you seek to bolster the dying Bajan baccra with other degenerates.