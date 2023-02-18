OPEN LETTER TO CARICOM HEADS OF GOVERNMENT

Please find attached an English translation of a recent statement from a number of Haitian civil society organisations on the looming threat of a Canadian invasion of that country. I hope you will be able to publicise this statement as it gives the people of the wider Caribbean an opportunity to hear what people in Haiti think about this planned invasion.
Thanking you in advance for your support.Submitted by Tee White with the above cover note:
The Caribbean must not remain the sounding board of former colonial powers and slaveholders that have now become imperialist powers
Honourable Heads of Government of the following States:
Antigua & Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, St Kitts & Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent & The Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks & Caicos,
We, the signatory Haitian organisations, have learned that the 44th Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) will be held in Nassau, Bahamas, on February 15 and 16. This Conference will be marked by the presence of the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, as a special guest and that of Ariel Henry, the much maligned de facto Prime Minister imposed on the Haitian people by the Core Group*.
It is announced in an official press release dated February 11, 2023 (Ottawa, Ontario) that during this meeting, “the Prime Minister will advance shared priorities, including continued assistance to the people of Haiti…This meeting will provide leaders with an opportunity to explore ways that would enable the region to continue to assist the people of Haiti in the political, security and humanitarian areas.” In addition, “They will also discuss their support for Haitian-led solutions to the situation in Haiti, which is having devastating consequences for the people of this country. As an unwavering partner, Canada stepped in to respond to this egregious situation. This included providing assistance to the Haitian National Police and deploying a long-range patrol aircraft to disrupt gang activity”. We read in this official press release.
It is no longer necessary to demonstrate that the gangs which have been made all-powerful on purpose, having the right of life and death over the people, are the political workers of the International (ed. the core group). They are designed to reinforce insecurity. This is a criminal invention that bears the signature of the Core group which includes, among others, the OAS, Canada, France and the United States of America, with the unfailing complicity of the PHTK** regime of oligarchs and corrupt and criminal Haitian politicians. Under these conditions, how can we believe that Mr. Trudeau would be willing to take advantage of this meeting to allegedly “explore ways that would allow the region to continue to assist the Haitian people in the political, security, and humanitarian areas” as the statement alleges?
Honourable Heads of Government of CARICOM, Since October 7, 2022, the current de facto Prime Minister has donned, like his ministers, a hideous costume of TRAITOR TO THE NATION by demanding foreign military intervention on national soil, a crime of high treason, punishable by article 21.1 of the Constitution. Mr. Ariel Henry is also the pure product of a tweet from the Core Group. In other words, the actions of this so-called Prime Minister are the expression of the will of the Core Group and not that of the Haitian people. Here again, the prescriptions of the Constitution and the right to self-determination of the Haitian people are flouted. Consequently, Coregroupian Prime Minister Ariel Henry has no title, quality or legitimacy authorising him to decide on behalf of the Haitian people. Therefore, any decisions made with this gentleman will only be binding on himself and his acolytes and will in no way concern Haiti or the Haitian people in struggle. We, the signatory organizations, reject in advance any draft resolution aimed at supporting this de facto Prime Minister Ariel Henry and his acolytes or the mafia agreement of last December 21, which was the Core Group’s last attempt to save the incompetent Prime Minister puppet .
Expressions of the distress of the Haitian people trapped by the Core Group and the PHTK mafia power
The gangs, real terrorists on duty, operate with total impunity, with astonishing ease and frightening arrogance. Very well selected and highly protected, these gangs and local collaborators, under the auspices of the Core Group, have managed to create a chaotic situation of lawlessness where the Haitian people now live under the sign of planned state insecurity, systematic political repression, targeted political assassinations, overt government banditry and a programme of daily kidnapping. At this moment the undeclared and covert war of the imperialist powers is entering its final phase of decay where the fundamental rights to life, to security, to free movement, to food, to education, to health… are practically non-existent.
Honourable Heads of Government of CARICOM, We invite you not to be drawn into the criminal logic of the imperialist powers who are determined to suffocate or to disappear Haiti and also urge you to a deep political reflection on the revolting situation of our country in order to better grasp it so as to be better able to help us overcome it. We, signatory Haitian organisations, cannot forget this common past marked by significant events uniting Haiti with the Caribbean in resonance with the profile of our ancestors, rebellious and victorious captives. Thus, the rebel Boukman puts us in connection with Jamaica from where he was expelled for his rebellious attitude. The Haitian hero, Henri Christophe, builder of the Citadel, a monument now part of the World Heritage of Humanity, puts us in touch with the Caribbean island of Grenada where he came from.
Brother countries of CARICOM, it is time for the Caribbean to stop being the sounding board of the former slave colonial powers, which have now become imperialist powers. Let active solidarity be our privileged password. The Haitian people intend to find among you proven supporters of their cause and thank you in advance for your concrete solidarity to help them break this dangerous impasse and take charge of their destiny. Thus, they will be able to claim and obtain restitution and reparations. In this dynamic, what Haiti needs most as help, to get out of this fatal impasse is the end of the indecent support of the International, in particular of the USA, Canada and France, for the criminal PHTK government of Ariel Henry, a de facto government which has neither the will nor the capacity to bring the solutions expected. These are:
– A sovereign Haiti, free from the genocidal grip of the imperialist powers and as the former American envoy Daniel Foote pointed out in his letter of resignation: the right for Haitians to be able to take their destiny into their own hands
– Real support to help undermine and break the wall of silence erected in order to prevent the criminal actions of the imperialist powers, the Core group, and in particular the American government against the Haitian people from being known to all
– No support for international military intervention in Haiti or the sending, in defiance of the right to self-determination of the Haitian people, of military troops for the purposes of helping to maintain Ariel Henry and his clique in power and of reinforcing the tutelage imposed on us with a view to achieving systematic political control of Haiti to better consolidate foreign interference and ensure the plunder of its wealth
– The restitution by France, in addition to the historical debt of slavery, of the money stolen under the cover of a false debt of independence and reparation for all the wrongs suffered
– The double restitution from the USA: on the one hand of our gold reserve carried away by their navies on December 17, 1914 and on the other hand the return of our island of Navase (ed. Navase island was seized from Haiti by the USA in 1857. I t continues to be controlled by the USA), restitutions followed by reparations
– Reparations from the UN for the families of the 30,000 cholera victims.
Honourable Heads of Government of CARICOM, We hope that the 44th Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) will be an occasion for a great awakening and that CARICOM will not become complicit with these former colonial, slave-holding and racist powers and will cease to be their sounding board. We, the signatory organisations, want to end by reminding you of these very significant words of Desmond Tutu: “If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor because neutrality always helps the oppressor, never the victim”. In this dynamic, we recommend that you, in the case of the Haitian people currently in a situation of extreme threat, take a stand to help them ward off the danger.
Long live the solidarity between the peoples of the Caribbean and Haiti!
Long live the solidarity of people around the world with Haiti!
* The core group is made up of the special representative of the UN Secretary-General, the ambassadors of Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Spain, the European Union, the United States of America and the special representative of the Organization of American States (OAS).
** PHTK is the acronym of de facto Prime Minister Ariel Henry’s Parti Haïtien Tèt Kale political party.
Pacha…am sure i saw an up and coming new book launch by Prof. Bayyinah Bello announced recently. Look out for it.
Philanthropy can be wolves in sheep clothing.
It’s like amovie when the good guys are really the bad guys.
(Slavemaster, I’m the shepherd of my pasture).
Moving Forward and Going Up
Elevator which way are you going?
Excuse me which floor is that
No No I want to go up
I want to go to the top
Is this the highest floor?
I want to go to the highest level
Lift me up
Up! Up! Up!
Reasoning
Some Random googlies and wikis cutting pasting His Story to put into a bowl and smoke it up and sip a cup
In 1876, King Leopold II of Belgium, who had founded and controlled the International African Association the same year, invited Henry Morton Stanley to join him in researching and “civilizing” the continent. In 1878, the International Congo Society was also formed, with more economic goals but still closely related to the former society. Leopold secretly bought off the foreign investors in the Congo Society, which was turned to imperialistic goals, with the “African Society” serving primarily as a philanthropic front.
From 1878 to 1885, Stanley returned to the Congo not as a reporter but as Leopold’s agent, with the secret mission to organise what would become known as the Congo Free State soon after the closure of the Berlin Conference in August 1885. French agents discovered Leopold’s plans, and in response France sent its own explorers to Africa.
The Berlin Conference of 1884–1885, also known as the Congo Conference (German: Kongokonferenz, pronounced [ˈkɔŋɡoˌkɔnfeˈʁɛnt͡s]) or West Africa Conference (Westafrika-Konferenz), regulated European colonisation and trade in Africa during the New Imperialism period and coincided with Germany’s sudden emergence as an imperial power. The conference was organized by Otto von Bismarck, the first chancellor of Germany. Its outcome, the General Act of the Berlin Conference, can be seen as the formalisation of the Scramble for Africa, but some historians warn against an overemphasis of its role in the colonial partitioning of Africa, and draw attention to bilateral agreements concluded before and after the conference.
Source: Nation
Source: VOA
I WONDER IN 2023 IF IT IS WHITE PEOPLE KIDNAPPING, RAPING, KILLING AND STARVING THE BLACK PEOPLE OF HAITI OR IS IT STUPID BLACK PEOPLE DOING THESE THINGS TO EACH OTHER ON A DAILY BASIS WHILST BLAMING THE WHITE MAN FOR DIGGING A DEEPER AND DEEPER HOLE FOR THEMSELVES.
It is a non-sequitur that gangs in Caribbean are black
the next leap in logic would be to say all blacks are in gangs
there are two sides to Caribbean
1. Paradise and 2. an Underworld
perhaps you could start a good gang to fight the bad gangs
and stop all the violence and murder and spread love in the community
Oh “hesus’ christos! At least one person, Tee White, understands the forces at work in Haití.
It’s indeed refreshing to read an analysis of the purposefully contrived and real, even some hideous, forces at work within and without that country, dear Haití, which rassoul White people, their Black agents and their Western countries have hated forever.
Of course, we should expect little sympathy from Caricom. Instead, and the Hatians know it well, that Caricom will act as a cat’s paw for another Invasión of Haiti by Canada, like Brazil was last time Lula was in office. Given the the criminal Americans are preoccupied with Russia and China. So this errand is being outsourced to a junior partner, Canadá, to stage another White man’s war under the pretext of humanitarianism. And the minions in Caricom will again support this shiiite!
The truth is that the White, Western countries and their lackeys have refused to take their knee off the neck of Haití. They will never forgive Haití for acting as the catalyst for the destruction of chattle slavery in the Western Hemisphere. And Haití was fundamental. There would not have been a Simon Bolívar, for example, except for the support of Haití. There would not bea Bussa Rebelión, in Barbados, except for the role of the Haitian people geopolitically, geostragically.
And we could go on and on. We could talk about the Glorious Revotion of 1688. The counter- Revolution of 1776. And the Haití Revolution of 1801. Unless the critical links are made between and amongst these the ignorance which is so acceptable in Western countries which acts to debilitate Afrikan-ness will forever have titularly Black people walking around with an unsophisticated White mindset, and feeling proud of it too.
Tee White has to know that there is vastly more gang violence in Jamaica than Haití. Yet, Trudeau, the Canadian PM who has inherited the genocidal culture of “indegenous” peoples in his own country could have been oppointed to be the satrap to help White people, with the aid of Caricom, to continue raping Haití under the cloak of cascading violence which they themselves are causal.
Only the big mushroom headed deckie could approach fixing the human germ which continues to act as if some nonexistent god somewhere bequeathed a right for them to rule the rest of us forever. Even by using bulling and wokeism as trinkets.
“Oh “hesus’ christos! At least one person, Tee White, understands the forces at work in Haití.”
am truly done wasting my energies on here and will redirect to other areas. Will share one or two things out of courtesy for those who may not see the information in other places because crucial info has been strategically elevated to the status of pure gold…I am thinking soon the only place it will be worth reading or accessing is on my sites and the other forums around for numerous years..that are geared toward educating the people. I have had some who already reached out to me in that regard…to share their papers.
…you can hardly find intelligent discourse outside the usual clown show that goes nowhere and never will..a real waste of time.
They are not taking any of this seriously, but very soon will be forced to..
What a full fledged jackass clown 🤡 .
Apparently Prof. Bayyinah Bello’s book gives much insight…a must read, due for launch sometime this month…saw the date, if not today, maybe the 28th.
Too much was happening to keep it in my head.
https://www.amazon.com/Jean-Jacques-Dessalines-Facts-About-Life/dp/B0BSJLS5FM
This one….i think she is a descent…understanding these men and what they faced, gives insight.
I’m not sure how an army can defeat a gang as gangs can hide and do not need to fight. When you get rid of a gang another one steps into the vacuum. Armies will provide service for a set period and will not permanently act as security force.
Predatory Gangs: Social predators commit the violent crimes (drive-by shootings, carjacking, and organized drug dealing).
Scavenger gangs are the least organized and the least “successful” gangs. Leadership of these groups can change daily or weekly. Scavengers do not have any pre-planned goals. Their crimes are spontaneous, as is their method of banding together.
Beat Like This