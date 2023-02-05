Cleviston Haynes Out, Dr. Kevin Greenidge In

Incoming Governor of the Central Bank, Dr.Kevin Greenidge
The Honourable Prime Minister Mia Mottley

It is official, the appointment of the youthful Kevin Greenidge was officially released yesterday. It ended weeks of speculation by the usual suspects an African was shoo-in to take the post.

The broad definition of the role of a Central Bank according to cbben.Thomson Reuters.com:

◦ Set and implement the monetary, credit, and other financial sector policies
◦ Provide central banking services to the government and financial sector 
◦ Develop the financial sector and enhance confidence therein

It is fair to say in the context of Barbados the Central Bank and previous governors have been slaves to government’s directives with the exception of the widely influential Dr. Courtney Blackman. Who can forget the term popularized by Blackman that the position of Governor of the Central Bank “is a creature of the minister of finance’. 

It is not surprising to some of us Mottley wanted to make her mark with the appointment in the same way Presidents of the USA fight to influence appointments to the US Supreme Court. The phlegmatic Cleviston Haynes would never have seen his term renewed by the internationally focused Prime Minister Mia Mottley keen on sourcing and implementing policies emanating from international financial institutions, namely the International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank and International Development Bank (IDB). 

Dr. Kevin Greenidge has been a key influencer of government’s economic policy post 2018 and obviously gained the trust and respect of Prime Minister Mia Mottley. As far as the blogmaster is concerned the sitting Prime Minister under our system of government gets to select the individual to serve as Governor and therefore any selection made will generate political commentary. Greenidge has had the benefit of operating within the bowels of the IMF for many years given his 4 year secondment, the monetary and technical support role the IMF is expected to give Barbados – now operating under a BERT II Program – who better to operate as advisor to Mottley and act as an intermediary with former colleagues at the IMF. One must assume he has also acquired a familiarity with the corridors of associated interests in Washington.

We can assume given the latitude Greenidge was given to interact with the public in his previous role as senior financial consultant to the Government of Barbados, he earned the respect and trust of Mottley. As always we will have to wait to see how he grows into the role as Governor. Will he dispense duties of the office with the panache of a Courtney Blackman or carry the unflappable and stoic demeanor of a Calvin Springer, Kurtleigh King or Cleviston Haynes.

Some continue to argue a central bank has no effective role to play in the Barbados landscape, a small developing country with a culture of deep political involvement in public sector entities supported by an unsophisticated economy and financial environment. Some countries operate without Central Banks, why do we need one?

10 thoughts on “Cleviston Haynes Out, Dr. Kevin Greenidge In


  1. DLP boss opposed to Greenidge as Governor
    President of the Democratic Labour Party, Dr Ronnie Yearwood, is completely against the appointment of Dr Kevin Greenidge as Governor of the Central Bank.
    He said the appointment, announced yesterday and to take effect from March 1, was a slap in the face of Barbadians.
    “Yesterday (Friday), I made the point at our monthly press conference that we hoped that the Governor was not going to be someone who was part of the architecture, or who was part of designing and implementing any of the recent programmes – BERT 1, BERT 2, the IMF (International Monetary Fund) programme.
    “The Central Bank is responsible for monitoring and reporting to the people of Barbados, and giving a credible, independent, unbiased view of where the economy is going and what we need to do so that we can get policy, proper policy, and we can design responses to what is happening locally and internationally for the economy,” Yearwood told the Sunday Sun.
    “So to see this announcement now is a slap in the face to all right-thinking Barbadians. There is no way on God’s green Earth that Dr Greenidge should be any Governor of the Central Bank of Barbados, [considering] his previous position defending Government programmes, when you would have the very Governor of the Central Bank, and the reports of the Central Bank, speaking opposite to what Dr Greenidge was saying.”
    The DLP leader said Greenidge should not now be the person to monitor the very programme he was the heart of.
    “Dr Greenidge was not just some side player in the recent economic programmes of Barbados. As much as the Prime Minister has to take responsibility, he is also one of the key players, and now we are supposed to somehow meekly accept that he’s going to monitor and report to us in an unbiased way the programmes that he was ultimately in the trenches fighting for?”
    Yearwood, a lecturer at the University of the West Indies Cave Hill Campus, declared that “this is something that we should all reject”.
    Non-political space “It has nothing to do with whether he is qualified or not qualified; that is not the point. Nobody ever questioned his qualifications. They are questioning his ability to be unbiased in a role when he was just operating a few weeks ago in a political space. And now he is coming over to be the Governor of the Central Bank in what is really a non-political place, because sometimes the Governor has to speak some home truths that prime ministers don’t like, or are uncomfortable with. We have had that tussle and that dynamic between Central Bank Governors and Prime Ministers throughout the history of this country.”
    He stressed that the independence of the Central Bank had to be maintained, especially in the current very delicate economic situation.
    “I think he is the wrong pick for this job. He should stay where he is in the IMF or find some other position because he is not the man for this job. His qualifications may be up to par; that’s not what anybody’s questioning. But you can’t move from one day literally selling the Government’s economic policies and programmes and defending them, to now you are the man that we will call on to monitor them . . . ,” Yearwood said.
    “So really it’s not about Kevin Greenidge and not wanting him to get the job. It is that Kevin Greenidge has literally walked through one door and walked through the other door to become Governor, literally after defending the Government’s policies virtually no more than a day ago. It has literally been no time between his role as the architect and now his role as a monitor, and that cannot be right. The two things cannot work together.”
    (BA)

    Source: Nation

    • Atherley: No issue with appointment
      Former Opposition Leader Bishop Joseph Atherley has given the thumbs up to the appointment of Dr Kevin Greenidge as new Governor of the Central Bank.
      The leader of the Alliance Party for Progress told the Sunday Sun yesterday his personal preference for the post would have been former Barbados Labour Party colleague Ambassador Dr Clyde Mascoll, but he had no issue with Greenidge’s elevation.
      “I have no problem with the appointment of Dr Kevin Greenidge. He is Barbadian, he has distinguished himself in his field, he is internationally recognised and he’s done good service for Barbados during his tenure here,” Atherley said.
      He said although he did not always agree with what Greenidge had to say and by extension some of Government’s economic policies, he could endorse the economist’s promotion to Governor.
      The former St Michael West MP said he thought Mascoll had done yeoman service to the country and had paid his dues.
      “But I don’t know of anything that disqualifies Dr Greenidge from holding the post. I feel he could serve the interest of Barbados well. I will be eager to see how he serves. If he continues to communicate in the way he was communicating with Barbadians when he served as a consultant he should do well. I hope when he takes the office he does not feel he is bound by any loyalty to the Government, such that what policies they may want to pursue he would agree to out of partisan sympathy,” he said. (BA)


      Source: Nation


