William Duguid Agreed Politicians Laughing at ‘WE’

The Late Tom Adams (BLP) The Late David Thompson (DLP) The Honourable Prime Minister Mia Mottley (BLP)

It is no secret the blogmaster fell in love with late Prime Minister David Thompson’s sweet mouth. He seemed earnest about his public spiritedness, especially addressing the introduction of integrity and freedom of information laws. He ran a Democratic Labour Party (DLP) campaign based on a promise to attack corruption in public life. He led the DLP to victory in 2008 and although he fell sick and eventually died in 2010, there was an expectation among the electorate the DLP would have and should have delivered on the promise to enact transparency legislation. A manifesto is a social contract and should mean something to HONOURABLE men and women?

Again in the build up to the 2018 general election the Mia Mottley led Barbados Labour Party (BLP) promised to introduce transparency legislation. The public should recall the dramatics associated with the failed attempt to pass the Integrity in Public Life Bill in 2020 by the Upper House in its final session. In its final session. The incumbent government is in its second term in 2023 and there is little mention of prioritizing that failed Bill or other supporting pieces of transparency laws for that matter.

Very few maybe aware there was a failed attempt by a Tom Adams led government to enact similar legislation in the 70s. After half a century of the duopoly (BLP/DLP) promising to enact integrity legislation, it must be obvious neither party is serious about delivering on what must be labeled an empty promise or in bajan parlance – a barefoot lie. See BU’s blog with the title Integrity Legislation Will NOT be Implemented by the Political Class posted in 2017. There is a document with content attributed to Minster William Duguid confirming what the dots accumulated over 50 make obvious.

(I said that I naively hoped that DLP would really bring in integrity legislation, but it didn’t look promising). No, Thompson wont do that. He would have to make the same legislation for the courts, the police, the civil servants, etc. They wont agree to that. Even his own party wont agree to that. (I said that we have something like that up here, ethics and all that, but that I guess humans will have corruption whatever is done). Well, some. William Duguid caught out in an email exchange discovered in a court discovery process during the Kingsland Estate court case (those unfamiliar can search BU archives) which has been ongoing for decades…- 5/27/2008

What does it say about educated Barbadians that the duopoly (BLP/DLP) could be so emboldened to put us on fair promise for over 50 years?

