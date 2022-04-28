Review of Barbados Economy January to March 2022
Central Bank of Barbados Governor Cleviston Haynes delivers the Bank’s review of Barbados’ economic performance in the first quarter of 2022 and takes questions from the media and online audience.
Review of the Economy January to March 2022 (Text Version)
Source: Nation
Source: Nation
Source: Nation
Source: Nation
Source: Nation
If an economy “ grew “by 11% and still has not returned to 2019 levels, what does it really mean ?
So are you telling me that a person who was four feet tall in 2019 and in 2022 grew to be six feet but is still not four feet tall , Interesting : talk about the use and abuse of statistics………………..
And foolish me always thought that growth meant it is actually more than it was before but ………………..
Mr Skinnerif the economy grew by 11 percent would that not be in comparison to the previous year? The previous year cannot be 2019.You should know better but you overseas gloom and doomerd just looking for any negativity to nitpick on.It seems any goog news in Barbados angers you.Your party lost two electioms 30 to 0 and are vurrently struggling to even elect s president.Grow up and deal with that reality.The majority of bajans here on the ground has congidence in the current government to pull this country around despite you overseas daily nitpicking.I gone.
