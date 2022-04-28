Review of Barbados Economy January to March 2022

Central Bank of Barbados Governor Cleviston Haynes delivers the Bank’s review of Barbados’ economic performance in the first quarter of 2022 and takes questions from the media and online audience.

Review of the Economy January to March 2022 (Text Version)

  • David
    April 28, 2022 6:09 AM

    Recession over Central Bank governor cautiously optimistic

    BY DEFINITION Barbados is now out of a recession, but Central Bank Governor Cleviston Haynes is in no mood to celebrate.
    Not when the economy still has not returned to its pre-COVID-19 levels, and the war in Ukraine is a major threat to future growth and threatens to increase the cost of living in Barbados.
    Haynes was therefore cautiously optimistic yesterday while reporting first quarter economic growth of 11.8 per cent and predicting doubledigit growth for 2022.
    “The definition of a recession is after two consecutive quarters of economic fallout. Our economy has been now growing for the last four quarters, but the truth is that we are not where we were at the end of 2019,” the economist said.
    Picked up
    “So I try to avoid labels, because yes the economy has picked back up – for the last four quarters we have grown – but I think we will only begin to feel comfortable once we at least get back to where we were in 2019 and then start to grow.”
    Haynes told his first quarter press conference at the Courtney Blackman Grande Salle that the 11.8 per cent economic growth
    recorded between January and March was in line with the bank’s forecast, and he was comforted by the fact that the predicted tourist arrivals “were just about exactly as we had forecast”.
    “The positive signs of a robust economic recovery, as witnessed during the last nine months of 2021, were sustained into the first quarter of the year. A re-emerging tourism sector helped to propel the growth momentum and to stabilise the labour market which registered a low level of jobless claims. However, despite the gains, activity is not yet at pre-COVID levels,” he said.
    “The recovery was driven by the vibrant revival of the tourism sector, which helped to bolster private sector spending. In addition, there were also encouraging signs of an upturn in the production of goods for export markets.”
    Tourism
    The governor said tourism, the country’s main money earner, “built on the performance of the last quarter of 2021, as pent-up demand for travel translated into the highest level of long-stay arrivals since the onset of the pandemic”.
    Additionally, agricultural production increased in the first quarter despite the increased cost of feeds and fertilisers, and manufacturing output increased by 5.4 per cent in the same period.
    This was attributed to “the boost in domestic demand created by the relaxation of COVID-19 health protocols, the impact of improved tourism on demand for locally-produced beverages, and the partial recovery of exports”.
    Despite the economy having grown for the fourth consecutive quarter, Haynes said that “it’s really the uncertainty that pervades at this point in time that is our concern”.
    This was especially in relation to price increases associated with the war in Ukraine.
    The governor said that “during the quarter, food prices rose by four per cent but, over the preceding nine months, significant increases for vegetables, meats, oils and fats, and seafood led to the acceleration of prices over the 12-month period”.
    “The longer the conflict and the more severe the sanctions, etcetera, on Russia, the more likely it is that prices, whether for oil or for international foods, could increase,” he said.
    “And if that happens, that obviously has a domestic impact because [as] a small open economy that imports a lot of what we consume, we will then be importing those elevated prices and therefore that would have an impact on the domestic cost of living.”
    There could also be negative impacts for tourism, he explained.
    “It could be that persons decide, well, they are not going other places and they are going to look for warm destinations such as in the Caribbean and we could benefit in that context. But there is also the risk that persons decide to stay closer to home because of the uncertainty and therefore not travel,” Haynes said. ( SC)

  • David
    April 28, 2022 6:09 AM

    Haynes: Pay rise a trade-off
    CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR Cleviston Haynes is not ruling out a salary increase for public sector workers, but he says it must be based on Government’s ability to pay and its financial priorities.
    Haynes also believes that given the possibility that a Government pay hike could influence wage demands in the private sector, Barbados’ competitiveness against other countries was another factor to consider.
    He was speaking to the media yesterday after his first quarter press conference at the Courtney Blackman Grande Salle.
    “In the context of Government, and in businesses generally, pay increases are related to the ability to pay, and therefore if you have a wage increase, it also means that you have to make a judgement as to what you are going to forego,” Haynes said.
    “It’s not a free good, so there are choices that would have to be made.
    “I think right now the Government is trying to place emphasis on accelerating its capital works programme and the whole purpose of that is to generate more economic activity and in so doing to create jobs, get more people involved.
    “So if you take your decision to increase wages, you do run the risk that you have to postpone something else, and obviously that’s a judgement which a Minister of Finance has to make. We central bankers don’t make those judgements,” he said.
    Haynes also pointed to the “broader issue that one has to look at in terms of what is happening with your competitors, because when you obviously raise the cost of wages, does that spill over into the private sector?”
    “Does it make them less
    competitive with the countries against which they are competing? You are not in a country by yourself but you are competing with the rest of the world, so the whole question of competitiveness is the other issue that one will have to look at,” he said.
    “But I think the fundamental issue is going to be one of choice, as to if this is what persons are asking for, then you need to identify where you are going to find the savings to be able to effect it.”
    The governor cautioned against creating a situation where “our expenditures are such that we are not able to honour our obligations because we have spent too much and then you don’t have the funding. So it’s a balancing act”.
    Haynes acknowledged that cost of living increases had reduced the spending power of workers, adding: “I am sure that everybody would want to see some relief if prices are rising but I think one has to look at the big picture and make that determination.” (SC)

  • David
    April 28, 2022 6:10 AM

    Barbados to start repaying IMF in September
    WITH ITS International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme expiring at the end of September, Government is expected to start repaying the $850 million it borrowed from the financial institution from next year.
    However, while he declined to say if he thought Barbados should remain in an IMF programme, Central Bank Governor Cleviston Haynes said Government would have to keep focused on a disciplined approach to its financial management, including debt.
    In December, the IMF’s executive board approved an immediate $48 million disbursement to Barbados after directors approved its staff’s sixth review of the External Fund Facility Barbados entered in October 2018. This brought to $850 million the amount of IMF funding Government received since then.
    Repayment
    Speaking yesterday during his first quarter press conference at the Courtney Blackman Grande Salle, Haynes said repayment of the loans was likely to start in 2023.
    “I think it’s after the first four and a half years when the first payment becomes due and that’s the sort of standard thing because all of the payments are not drawn down at once. So it is from four and a half years from the time of the draw down, so I think . . . 2023 is when the first payment probably starts,” he said.
    Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Mia Amor Mottley said during her March 14 Budget speech that her administration was undecided about remaining in an IMF programme, and would determine if it would after consultation.
    Haynes said the Barbados Economic Recovery and Transformation programme, which the IMF EFF supported,
    made early progress before the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in 2020 and the authorities were now trying to build on the previous successes.
    “What you see Government doing is trying to accelerate its capital expenditure programme, which together with the recovery in tourism is pointing us towards the increased economic activity which we know,” he said.
    “The work that we have started was somewhat incomplete, what we have been able to do, however, is we have been able to build our reserves, and . . . we have gone from four or five weeks in 2018 to over 36 weeks as we speak at the end of March.”
    Decision
    The governor was, however, not prepared to declare his hand on if Barbados should continue under the IMF’s supervision.
    “As the Prime Minister indicated during her Budgetary Statement, this is really a decision for the Prime Minister, I wouldn’t want to usurp her authority in terms of whether we go back into a Fund programme. I believe that she will consider all of the advice in relation to that and make a determination as to whether or not we need to go,” he said.
    “The issue for me is not about whether you go into a Fund programme, the issue is about . . . the policies that you are going to implement, whether you are in a Fund programme or whether you are not in a Fund programme. And, from my perspective, we cannot go back to a scenario of large fiscal balances that we are unable to support.”
    Haynes also said that “at some point we have to be able to demonstrate that we are able to manage our own affairs without having to be in [an IMF] programme”. (SC)

  • David
    April 28, 2022 6:10 AM

    Barbados and Ghana sign air services MOU
    THE SIGNING OF an Air Services confidential memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Barbados and the Republic of Ghana has been described as “strengthening historical ties”.
    The virtual signing occurred yesterday between Barbados’ Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Senator Lisa Cummins, and Ghana’s Minister of Transport and Aviation, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah.
    The air services MOU between the two countries will promote bilateral aviation relations and expand economic opportunities for their designated airlines, and the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. will be working to ensure that it becomes a commercially viable venture.
    Minister Cummins, before the signing of the MOU, emphasised: “We are serious about building the strong relationship that already exists between our two countries, as seen between our two respective leaders.”
    She added that the signing of the MOU is also part of the “process of working towards building stronger collaborative links between Barbados and Ghana, specifically in the areas of tourism cooperation, cultural travel, and heritage tourism”.
    Minister Asiamah concurred, stating: “I think that it is well overdue that Ghana and Barbados should begin to strengthen the historical ties, and I think the relationship that was built by our president Addo and your Prime Minister is something worth recognition….
    “And I’m hoping that this relationship will not end at the signing of this MOU but rather guide all of us to make sure that we need to work together so that our nations can strengthen our relationship through trade, through whatever means possible, because history tells us that there’s no difference between the people of Barbados and people of this country.”
    Barbados’ Chargé d’affaires at the High Commission in Accra, Ghana, Juliette Babb-Riley, accepted the physically signed MOU from Minister Asiamah on behalf of the Government of Barbados. (BGIS)

  • David
    April 28, 2022 6:11 AM

    Caricom debt too high, says Barnett
    THE CARIBBEAN’S public sector’s financing gap and its external debt are continuing to grow beyond unsustainable levels.
    The warning came from Secretary General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat Dr Carla Barnett in delivering an online lecture Tuesday on the topic Sustained Economic Recovery Post-Pandemic: The Lewis Model.
    In presenting the
    Sir Arthur Lewis Distinguished Lecture, Dr Barnett said CARICOM states experienced significant GDP (gross domestic product) losses in 2020 and 2021 associated with COVID-19.
    “The public sector financing gap, estimated at around US$5 billion in early 2021, and the external debt are therefore continuing to grow beyond unsustainable levels,” she said.
    “By the end of 2020, six CARICOM states had reported a debt-to-GDP ratio above 100, as compared to one member state in 2019.”
    The Caribbean experienced higher levels of unemployment than other regions, with women the hardest hit by job cuts and bearing an even heavier burden of care work at home and in the health system, the secretary general stated.
    “Private capital flows to most CARICOM states have also declined considerably since 2019,” the economist added.
    Barnett said CARICOM governments would continue to spend to manage COVID amid new strains that have emerged.
    “I submit we can draw
    from the Lewis model insights that are relevant to the CARICOM development process . . ..”
    At the top of her list was “ the proactive role of regional integration in building self-sufficiency and resilience”.
    Second was “the importance of harnessing technology to modernise the agriculture sector and scaling up of agri-food production to ensure food security”.
    Third was “the critical role of capital, both foreign and domestic in driving growthenhancing structural transformation”.
    Fourth was “the importance of increasing domestic savings to finance investment and by extension the importance of enhanced regional resource mobilisation”.
    Fifth was “the status of direct participant in economic activity and as a facilitator. That is the importance of state capacity”. And sixth was “creating a highlyskilled labour force to drive productivity”.
    Sir Arthur Lewis, a Nobel Prize winner in economics, was the first vice chancellor of the University of the West Indies and first president of the Caribbean Development Bank. (HH)


  • William Skinner
    April 28, 2022 6:51 AM

    If an economy “ grew “by 11% and still has not returned to 2019 levels, what does it really mean ?
    So are you telling me that a person who was four feet tall in 2019 and in 2022 grew to be six feet but is still not four feet tall , Interesting : talk about the use and abuse of statistics………………..
    And foolish me always thought that growth meant it is actually more than it was before but ………………..

  • Lorenzo
    April 28, 2022 7:13 AM

    Mr Skinnerif the economy grew by 11 percent would that not be in comparison to the previous year? The previous year cannot be 2019.You should know better but you overseas gloom and doomerd just looking for any negativity to nitpick on.It seems any goog news in Barbados angers you.Your party lost two electioms 30 to 0 and are vurrently struggling to even elect s president.Grow up and deal with that reality.The majority of bajans here on the ground has congidence in the current government to pull this country around despite you overseas daily nitpicking.I gone.

